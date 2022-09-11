ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech pulls away to defeat Boston College

 5 days ago

Virginia Tech scored 17 points in the first half and played smothering defense en route to a 27-10 win over Boston College in Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener in Blacksburg, Va.

Grant Wells (16-for-25, 140 yards) passed for a touchdown, and Keshawn King and Jalen Holston each ran for one to help the Hokies (1-1) bounce back from a season-opening loss at Old Dominion.

The win was Brent Pry’s first as Virginia Tech head coach and the Hokies’ seventh straight in a home debut.

The Eagles (0-2) were held to 155 total yards (only four rushing) and punted 10 times.

Only 54 of Boston College’s yards came in the first half, but Phil Jurkovec (16-for-29, 144 yards) brought the Eagles back within a touchdown in the third quarter.

The Hokies snatched momentum early as Armani Chatman intercepted Jurkovec’s first throw of the night and turned it into Holston’s 1-yard touchdown run eight plays later.

William Ross nailed a 48-yard field goal to extend Virginia Tech’s lead in the final minute of the first quarter. He also hit from 38 yards out with 4:20 left in the fourth.

After Boston College went 3-and-out on its fourth series, the Hokies took the ball back and quickly made it 17-0 when King began busted through the middle for a 65-yard score just 59 seconds into the second quarter.

King didn’t play after his touchdown, but there was no immediate update on his status.

The Eagles had minus yardage over their first seven drives and didn’t gain a first down until Zay Flowers ran to the left for 7 yards during the team’s final possession of the first half. The 14-play, 65-yard sequence, aided by two defensive pass interference penalties, ended with Connor Lytton’s 30-yard field goal with 22 seconds left.

After building its 17-0 lead, Virginia Tech was held scoreless for three straight drives before Boston College’s field goal.

The Eagles then cut their deficit to 17-10 when Jurkovec found Jaden Williams for a 17-yard, over-the-shoulder connection with 5:18 left in the third.

Wells completed five passes on the hosts’ ensuing nine-play drive, the fifth being 2-yard toss to Kaleb Smith to make it a two-score game again.

Boston College starting defensive end Shitta Sillah and left tackle Ozzy Trapilo were both out with injuries.

–Field Level Media

