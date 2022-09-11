Read full article on original website
Incredible Video: This is What It’s Like to Runout at Tiger Stadium
As a boy, I dreamed of a day when I could run out onto the field of my favorite team with the roar of the crowd pulsing through my body and the excitement of the upcoming game coming to a crescendo. One of my favorite moments in sports has always...
Lockdowns and Threats in Lafayette Schools; The Latest
The latest lockdown to happen at a school in Lafayette Parish happened earlier Thursday morning at Ernest Gallet Elementary School in Youngsville according to Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux. He told KPEL that as they searched for a man who was spotted with a rifle in the city, out of an...
UL Lafayette Receives High Marks in U.S. News and World Report Rankings
Often when we read stories about Louisiana our state falls to the bottom of whatever list is being discussed. That's not the case when it comes to UL Lafayette. According to the latest rankings from the U.S. News and World Reports rankings, UL Lafayette is in the top 200 institutions.
Youngsville Traffic Closure Starts Today + Other Important Traffic Closures Across Lafayette Parish
The city of Youngsville continues to work to improve its roadways and drainage. First comes the good news from U.S. Senator John Kennedy as FEMA is providing $5,230,350 to the city of Youngsville to construct retention ponds to mitigate flood damage. I’m grateful to see Youngsville receive this much-needed aid...
Flight Traveling from Houston to Mississippi Had to Make Emergency Landing at Lafayette Airport
A flight traveling from Houston to Gulfport made an emergency landing at the Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT). According to a report from KLFY, the routine CommutAir flight made the emergency landing on Sunday while operating for United Airlines. KLFY spoke with CommutAir who said the reason for the emergency landing...
Lafayette Firefighters Still Investigating Home Fire
It took Lafayette firefighters about 30 minutes to put out a fire at a home in the 100 block of South Magnolia Street early Sunday morning. Fire Department Spokesman Alton Trahan says they are still investigating to figure out how the fire got started. He says that neighbors told them...
Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 Announces New Hours of Operation—Will Close 3 Days Per Week
Celebrity Theatres 10 announced it will be closing multiple days per week as new hours of operation have gone into effect at the Broussard movie theater. The theater made the announcement via its official Facebook page yesterday (Sep. 14) saying their new hours of operation are effective immediately. Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 will now be closed three days per week.
Most Wanted Fugitive in Acadiana Arrested After Leading Multiple Agencies on Car Chase
Authorities in Vermilion Parish announced the arrest of a man they described as the most wanted fugitive in Acadiana. Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director Eddie Langlinais announced that one of the most wanted fugitives was apprehended on Wednesday (Sep. 14) as a result of multiple agencies collaborating on what he described as an extensive fugitive search that has spanned over that past several months.
Lafayette Police: Teenager Shot During Drug Dispute
A 15-year-old male is dead after an altercation over drugs turned fatal. In a press release, Lafayette Police say the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of Toulouse Drive. Officers say they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City
There has been another shooting in Lafayette according to officials with the Lafayette Police Department. Lafayette PD Spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green says the shooting happened at around 11:15 Friday night in the 200 block of Cooper Drive. She says the victim drove himself to a hospital. The victim is listed...
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers ‘No Longer Providing Services’ After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company." The video was posted to Twitter by @lilkevinraw as he rolled up on a scuffle that already seemed to be in progress. At least four men were involved and based on the visual that was posted, it was a three-on-one brawl.
Father and Daughter Airlifted in Major Multi-Vehicle Crash in New Iberia (UPDATED)
UPDATE: NIPD spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes says the AirMed helicopter has taken a man and his 11-month-old infant daughter to the hospital as they are now in critical condition following today's crash, according to KLFY. Authorities say the father and his child were in the vehicle that was hit head-on...
While Nationwide Test Scores Tanked, Lafayette Parish Saw Growth
The National Assessment of Educational Progress has kept track of nationwide trends in test scores since the 1970s, but their latest report is bad news for post-pandemic education in the United States. In the NAEP's new report, 9-year-olds lost ground in math, and scores in reading fell by the largest...
Sad Sight As Several Chained Dogs Found Malnourished in Lacassine
It was a sad sight at a home in Lacassine as the Jeff David Parish Sheriff's deputies were called out to a home in the 19000 block of Woolridge Road. In a release on their Facebook page, it was reported that deputies were called out to the property to find that there were several dogs chained up in the yard. According to the report these dogs were observed by deputies and found to be malnourished.
Generator & Other Items Ripped Off from an Acadia Parish Home
Someone was up to no good in Acadia Parish in the middle of August, and now a homeowner just wants their stolen items back. Officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers say a generator and other items were stolen from a home in the 3000 block of Estherwood Highway. The burglary...
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Acadiana High School
We are following a developing story from Acadiana High School. The Scott Fire Department reports on Monday night that they are on the scene of a fire at Acadiana High School. A photo shared on social media shows a number of fire trucks on campus, with smoke rising in the background.
Junior League of Lafayette Holds Drive for Women and Children
Junior League of Lafayette is an organization of women in the Lafayette area that have been and continue to strive to make Lafayette one of the best places to live. One of the many ways that the Junior League of Lafayette does this is by helping make sure that women and children in the Lafayette area have some of the most basic needs.
Crowley Police Department Investigating Stabbing at Local Grocery Store
The Crowley Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at Super 1 Foods in Crowley on Sunday afternoon. ...reports are still evolving but initial reports say a female and male subject were both injured, the male with non-life threatening injuries and the female with serious injuries. Crowley Police...
Lafayette Police Officer Brian Rozas Surprised by Large Crowd of Supporters During Emotional Release from Hospital
After a month-long stay, Lafayette Police Officer Brian Rozas was finally released from the hospital on Thursday. Rozas was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being dragged by a vehicle as the driver tried fleeing during an attempted traffic stop in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14th.
Lafayette City Council To Vote For Audit Of Guillory’s Drainage Projects
The ongoing battle between Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and the Lafayette City Council is heating up as the council is now set to vote on an audit and an investigation into various drainage projects undertaken by the Guillory administration. The council has raised questions about Guillory's actions frequently in recent...
