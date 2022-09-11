ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Talk Radio 960am

Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 Announces New Hours of Operation—Will Close 3 Days Per Week

Celebrity Theatres 10 announced it will be closing multiple days per week as new hours of operation have gone into effect at the Broussard movie theater. The theater made the announcement via its official Facebook page yesterday (Sep. 14) saying their new hours of operation are effective immediately. Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 will now be closed three days per week.
BROUSSARD, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Most Wanted Fugitive in Acadiana Arrested After Leading Multiple Agencies on Car Chase

Authorities in Vermilion Parish announced the arrest of a man they described as the most wanted fugitive in Acadiana. Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director Eddie Langlinais announced that one of the most wanted fugitives was apprehended on Wednesday (Sep. 14) as a result of multiple agencies collaborating on what he described as an extensive fugitive search that has spanned over that past several months.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
Person
Michael Desormeaux
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Police: Teenager Shot During Drug Dispute

A 15-year-old male is dead after an altercation over drugs turned fatal. In a press release, Lafayette Police say the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of Toulouse Drive. Officers say they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers ‘No Longer Providing Services’ After Fight Video Goes Viral

FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company." The video was posted to Twitter by @lilkevinraw as he rolled up on a scuffle that already seemed to be in progress. At least four men were involved and based on the visual that was posted, it was a three-on-one brawl.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Sad Sight As Several Chained Dogs Found Malnourished in Lacassine

It was a sad sight at a home in Lacassine as the Jeff David Parish Sheriff's deputies were called out to a home in the 19000 block of Woolridge Road. In a release on their Facebook page, it was reported that deputies were called out to the property to find that there were several dogs chained up in the yard. According to the report these dogs were observed by deputies and found to be malnourished.
LACASSINE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Junior League of Lafayette Holds Drive for Women and Children

Junior League of Lafayette is an organization of women in the Lafayette area that have been and continue to strive to make Lafayette one of the best places to live. One of the many ways that the Junior League of Lafayette does this is by helping make sure that women and children in the Lafayette area have some of the most basic needs.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

