Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

The Footlighters celebrate 50 years of 'Pippen' with new production

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is magic to do ... in Newport starting next week. The Footlighters are celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Pippin". The beloved big top musical is something you have to see to believe. Allison Evans and Sharisse Vernelle Santos talk about the perfect way to waste an hour or two.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

College student describes being caught in middle of I-75 gunfight, crashing

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An innocent man is out a car after finding himself in the middle of a gunfight on I-75 Wednesday night. Ismail Sallam, 19, says he was driving home from night classes at Cincinnati State when he noticed people in two cars shooting at each other as they drove between the Norwood Lateral and Paddock Road around 10:30 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Free screening available to detect restless leg syndrome

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman says she is now pain-free, after a decade of struggling, especially at night. If you are having trouble sleeping, it might be your legs. The team at the Vein Center of Cincinnati invites you to find out for free. Dr. Andy Hearn can do...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Sister of Clearcreek Township officer shot in the line of duty shares update on recovery

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The sister of Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney is sharing pictures of his recovery. Ney is continuing to recover after he was shot in the head in July. After Ney underwent surgery to patch a hole that was letting air get into his brain, the pressure has normalized and he can even sit up now, his sister says. He has one more scan before he can be cleared to start rehab.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'I Need Box' started for one grade at a local school gets flooded with donations

PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two Cincinnati public school teachers are giving back to their students with the help of people all across the country. Before the start of the school year, 5th grade English and Language Arts Teacher Margie DiMuzio and her intervention specialist Brittany Noble wanted to do something different to help grow the community in their classroom at Cincinnati Public's Carson School.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police searching for missing Hillsboro man with dementia

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - Police in Highland County are asking for help locating an endangered missing man. Eighty-three-year-old Bradley Bourne, who has dementia, left his home on Storer Lane in Hillsboro Thursday around 10:30 a.m. and has not returned. He was driving a gray 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix with an Ohio license plate number reading HFY5887.
HILLSBORO, OH
WKRC

Police searching for endangered missing man

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for an endangered missing man out of Walnut Hills. Michael Fannon, 68, was last seen in the Walnut Hills area on Sept. 2. He's 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his left eye.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

UC debuts $45.6M home for one of its most historic colleges

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Verna Williams said her first day inside the new home of the University of Cincinnati College of Law was so exciting, it took her nearly the entire day to truly settle in. Driving in and seeing the big windows, knowing the $45.6 million, 18-month project...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local woman who lost daughter to fentanyl brings crusade to Washington, DC

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - They're called Angel Families -- they're the ones left behind by loved ones who've died from addiction, particularly overdoses linked to fentanyl. A local Hillsboro mom is bringing her crusade to DC over the weekend to raise awareness, and hopefully prevent others from having to walk in her footsteps.
HILLSBORO, OH
WKRC

Local library's jobs program helping people change careers, land ideal roles

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Americans of all ages felt the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic, but workers in their 50s and 60s are some of the hardest hit. Now, that age group is overwhelmingly filling a Tri-State jobs program. They’re looking for new or better opportunities at a time when most thought they would be sailing into retirement.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

1 dead, 1 flown to the hospital after motorcycle crash in Butler County

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A motorcycle passenger is dead and the driver was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital after a crash in Butler County. Emergency crews were called to the motorcycle crash on Cincinnati-Brookville Road near Hamilton Cleves Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Butler County deputies...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

A teacher's fight to clear his name

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teacher's battle: accused of sexual misconduct with a student. But what happens to your life when the claims are false?. An exclusive interview as a teacher fights to clear his name. Local 12 investigates, Thursday at 6 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH

