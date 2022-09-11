Read full article on original website
The Footlighters celebrate 50 years of 'Pippen' with new production
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is magic to do ... in Newport starting next week. The Footlighters are celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Pippin". The beloved big top musical is something you have to see to believe. Allison Evans and Sharisse Vernelle Santos talk about the perfect way to waste an hour or two.
Local family unable to access "Hamilton" tickets dying father left to his daughter
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 16-year-old girl lost her father this summer. Nine days before that tragic day, she received a gift -- one they were supposed to fulfill together. Her father gifted her "Hamilton" tickets. Danielle Crawford has been a huge fan of "Hamilton" for several years. Her quest to...
College student describes being caught in middle of I-75 gunfight, crashing
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An innocent man is out a car after finding himself in the middle of a gunfight on I-75 Wednesday night. Ismail Sallam, 19, says he was driving home from night classes at Cincinnati State when he noticed people in two cars shooting at each other as they drove between the Norwood Lateral and Paddock Road around 10:30 p.m.
All Hamilton County-owned buildings will soon have free feminine products available
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - All public restrooms in buildings owned by Hamilton County, will soon have free feminine products. County commissioners just ordered the installation of 70 new dispensers. The move follows a recommendation from the Commission on Women and Girls to make meaningful strides toward addressing gender inequity in the...
Free screening available to detect restless leg syndrome
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman says she is now pain-free, after a decade of struggling, especially at night. If you are having trouble sleeping, it might be your legs. The team at the Vein Center of Cincinnati invites you to find out for free. Dr. Andy Hearn can do...
Sister of Clearcreek Township officer shot in the line of duty shares update on recovery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The sister of Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney is sharing pictures of his recovery. Ney is continuing to recover after he was shot in the head in July. After Ney underwent surgery to patch a hole that was letting air get into his brain, the pressure has normalized and he can even sit up now, his sister says. He has one more scan before he can be cleared to start rehab.
'I Need Box' started for one grade at a local school gets flooded with donations
PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two Cincinnati public school teachers are giving back to their students with the help of people all across the country. Before the start of the school year, 5th grade English and Language Arts Teacher Margie DiMuzio and her intervention specialist Brittany Noble wanted to do something different to help grow the community in their classroom at Cincinnati Public's Carson School.
Police searching for missing Hillsboro man with dementia
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - Police in Highland County are asking for help locating an endangered missing man. Eighty-three-year-old Bradley Bourne, who has dementia, left his home on Storer Lane in Hillsboro Thursday around 10:30 a.m. and has not returned. He was driving a gray 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix with an Ohio license plate number reading HFY5887.
Police searching for endangered missing man
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for an endangered missing man out of Walnut Hills. Michael Fannon, 68, was last seen in the Walnut Hills area on Sept. 2. He's 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his left eye.
Local mother faces involuntary manslaughter charge after second cosleeping death of a baby
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering for the death of her baby in June. This was the second baby Brooke Hunter lost due to co-sleeping, according to the prosecutor's office. On June 22, her baby died. Investigators determined the infant died...
Cincinnati launches "311 Cincy" to streamline services for non-emergencies
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The City of Cincinnati is working to streamline services in order to make it easier for people to request city services. There are now four ways, under the umbrella of 311 Cincy, to reach out to the city: by phone, a website, an app and social media.
UC debuts $45.6M home for one of its most historic colleges
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Verna Williams said her first day inside the new home of the University of Cincinnati College of Law was so exciting, it took her nearly the entire day to truly settle in. Driving in and seeing the big windows, knowing the $45.6 million, 18-month project...
Local woman who lost daughter to fentanyl brings crusade to Washington, DC
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - They're called Angel Families -- they're the ones left behind by loved ones who've died from addiction, particularly overdoses linked to fentanyl. A local Hillsboro mom is bringing her crusade to DC over the weekend to raise awareness, and hopefully prevent others from having to walk in her footsteps.
Local library's jobs program helping people change careers, land ideal roles
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Americans of all ages felt the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic, but workers in their 50s and 60s are some of the hardest hit. Now, that age group is overwhelmingly filling a Tri-State jobs program. They’re looking for new or better opportunities at a time when most thought they would be sailing into retirement.
Celebrating National Bourbon Heritage Month with a local bourbon bar named one of 100 best
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - September is officially National Bourbon Heritage Month, a holiday created to honor America’s native spirit. Bill Whitlow, co-owner of Rich’s Proper Food & Drink and manager of Wenzel Whiskey talks about some recent honors and he makes a cocktail called One Last Smoke.
1 dead, 1 flown to the hospital after motorcycle crash in Butler County
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A motorcycle passenger is dead and the driver was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital after a crash in Butler County. Emergency crews were called to the motorcycle crash on Cincinnati-Brookville Road near Hamilton Cleves Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Butler County deputies...
Middletown woman accused of killing sister found not guilty by reason of insanity
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local woman who was accused of killing her sister was found not guilty by reason of insanity on Thursday. A Butler County Jury previously indicted Monica Pennington on charges of murder and assault. She told Middletown police the October shooting death of her sister,...
A teacher's fight to clear his name
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teacher's battle: accused of sexual misconduct with a student. But what happens to your life when the claims are false?. An exclusive interview as a teacher fights to clear his name. Local 12 investigates, Thursday at 6 p.m.
Super-Dodger: Scientist want to study those who haven't contracted COVID-19 yet
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Scientists are looking to study people who have yet to get COVID-19. If you are one of the lucky people who has not had COVID or at least any symptoms from it, you might be what researchers now refer to as a "super-dodger." "I've been exposed a...
Local parents of children with rare disease hopeful after FDA approves experimental drug
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - There is new hope for a family Local 12 first introduced to you in September 2021. Jillian and Donald Arnolds' kids, Roman and Stella, have an extremely rare disease called ASMD. The Reds treated the Arnold family to a day at the ball park last September.
