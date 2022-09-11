KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A community forum on hurricane awareness is being held by the National Weather Service in Kinston on Saturday. The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City says the forum, which is free and open to everyone, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17th, starting at 11 a.m. It will take place at St. James AME Church at 402 East Shine Street in Kinston. A virtual option will also be offered; people may register for that here.

