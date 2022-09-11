Read full article on original website
5th ranked J.H. Rose volleyball sweeps Ayden-Grifton
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose volleyball playing at Ayden-Grifton The 5th ranked Rampants showing why they are ranked so high Helen Wilford the kill. They won the first set big. As they did in the 2nd set. Huge block at the net by Emily Smith. The Chargers Avery Tittle...
ECU not taking Campbell lightly as they prepare to meet Fighting Camels on Saturday night
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football coming off a solid win over Old Dominion Saturday. The Pirates back to work preparing to face off this week with 1-1 FCS Campbell at home. They are not taking the Fighting Camels lightly just because they play in the FCS. “They’re a good...
Sports Spotlight: Greene Central’s Nunez leader of the Rams boys soccer herd
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central boys soccer is coming off a trip to the state final last season. They graduated a few of their stars but senior Ariel Nunez is back and leading the Rams again. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight. “I’d always played...
South Central High head football coach steps down
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central High School has announced that its head football coach has stepped down. Kendrick Parker made the following statement on Wednesday: “I have chosen to step down as head football coach to focus on family and personal reasons.”. Robert Wolbert is the interim head...
Greenville’s Paul having top pro season, competing for Team USA at Davis Cup in Scotland
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville native Tommy Paul is a professional tennis player on the ATP Tour. He has had one of his top seasons in his career this year and moved into top 30 in the world. “Everyone has a different path you know,” says Greenville native and pro...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Highlighting culture in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. A little over 10% of North Carolina’s population is Hispanic, according to census data. WITN talked to one restaurant and an organization that serves the Hispanic community in Eastern Carolina to learn more about what they do.
Teacher of the Week: Paige Stallings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 14 is Paige Stallings. Stallings is currently an Exceptional Children teacher at D. H Conley High School. She has been teaching students with special needs for 24 years. She began her career teaching at a day treatment facility for...
Hurricane community forum in Kinston to be held Saturday
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A community forum on hurricane awareness is being held by the National Weather Service in Kinston on Saturday. The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City says the forum, which is free and open to everyone, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17th, starting at 11 a.m. It will take place at St. James AME Church at 402 East Shine Street in Kinston. A virtual option will also be offered; people may register for that here.
Greenville ENC Alliance announces new president
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Alliance is welcoming a new president this month. The organization announced that Josh Lewis will fill the role of president starting Sept. 26. WITN is told that Lewis brings more than 13 years of economic and workforce development experience through his work with organizations in North Carolina and Virginia.
Organization works to spread awareness of childhood cancer in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cancer is the leading cause of death in Eastern Carolina and children are no exception to being vulnerable to the disease. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. With President Biden announcing his reignition of the Cancer Moonshot program, there’s attention drawn to the youngest of the patients being affected.
Pet of the Week: Blazer
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Pet of the Week for September 14 is Blazer. Blazer is eight years old and he gets so excited when his foster parents even mention taking him outside, but he’s not always hyper, he can relax too. His temporary parents say he is...
Eastern Carolina gas stations posting prices below $3 for the first time in a year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Several gas stations in Eastern Carolina are posting prices below $3.00 a gallon for the first time in a year. WITN spotted three gas stations in New Bern with gas listed at $2.98 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, several stations in Wilson are also seeing prices around $2.98.
What’s for dinner? Nash brings hot chicken to the East
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the question that has plagued households for centuries on end... “What are we having for dinner?”. On ENC at Three we are making that decision easy by bringing the tastes and smells from our local spots to your screens. Kicking things off is...
‘Kid’ around with goats in Eastern Carolina
LUCAMA, N.C. (WITN) - From the farm to your yoga pose, Sarah Ratley’s gaggle of goats are bringing Eastern Carolina flair to fall fun. At The Painted Farmer in Lucama, Ratley has coaxed her goats into being the perfect party guests. She restored a 100-year-old barn into a warm...
Silver Alert issued for missing Chowan County man possibly headed to Greenville
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Chowan County man that officials say may be endangered. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says William Johnson, 85, may be headed to Greenville. He was last seen in Edenton and has a 2013 Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina license plate of JAA6408.
Greenville Utilities gets 5 awards of excellence
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With five new awards, Greenville Utilities continues a 17-year streak of receiving an award from ElectriCities. Roy Jones, the CEO of ElectriCities, awarded the GUC Board of Commissioners with the awards on September 15th. GUC was given the awards in the following categories:. Grid Modernization. Value...
Section of Havelock road to close Friday and Saturday mornings
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a road in Havelock is closing for part of the morning on Friday and Saturday. The City of Havelock says Miller Boulevard will be closed on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. both days. The city...
Eastern Carolina realtors react to national mortgage demand drop
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Nationally, the demand for mortgages continues to slide, but some realtors in the East say they aren’t seeing the same trend. According to the latest numbers from the Mortgage Bankers Association, applications for new mortgages fell 1.2% last week. In the past 12 months,...
Four years later, New Bern business owners reflect on Hurricane Florence
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Boats swept away, walls caved in, waist-high water in the streets, and storefronts blown through are just some of the ways to describe the destruction Hurricane Florence caused New Bern. It’s been four years since Hurricane Florence blew through Eastern Carolina, and the New Bern...
Greenville police to hold meeting discussing school safety
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An eastern North Carolina police department is set to hold a meeting Tuesday night to discuss school safety. The Greenville Police Department will hold the meeting at 6:00 p.m. in the Greenville city council chambers. Area officials will speak including Interim Police Chief, Ted Sauls, and Pitt...
