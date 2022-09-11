Saturday’s scoreboard – Sept. 10
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at Saturday’s scoreboard including results from FCS, NSIC and NAIA football.
College Football
SDSU 24, UC Davis 22
Montana 24, USD 7
Augustana 30, Bemidji State 29
SMSU 14, Concordia-St. Paul 6
USF 34, Minot St. 0
Wayne St. 13, Northern St. 7
Northwestern 54, DWU 7
Morningside 49, Dordt 21
Hastings 45, Mount Marty 20
High School Football
Brandon Valley 42, Rapid City Central 0
Brookings 24, Huron 2
Pierre 50, Mitchell 6
Sioux Falls Jefferson 30, Sioux Falls Lincoln 13
Sioux Falls Washington 14, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7
St. Thomas More 41, Belle Fourche 7
Sturgis Brown 18, Aberdeen Central 13
Boys Soccer
Aberdeen Central 3, Harrisburg 0
Freeman Academy 8, Custer 0
Huron 8, Mitchell 2
Pierre 2, Brandon Valley 0
St. Thomas More 6, Belle Fourche 0
Tea Area 19, Dakota Valley 0
Vermillion 3, James Valley Christian 0
Girls Soccer
Aberdeen Central 2, Harrisburg 0
Brandon Valley 3, Pierre 0
Mitchell 8, Huron 0
Sioux Falls Christian 3, Groton Area 1
Girls Tennis
Aberdeen Roncalli 6, Roosevelt 3
Brandon Valley 9, Spearfish 0
Lincoln 9, Rapid City Central 0
Rapid City Stevens 9, Jefferson 0
Watertown 7, Pierre 2
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-8, 25-15, 25-19
Faith def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-18, 25-22
Faith def. White River, 25-20, 25-14
Highmore-Harrold def. Lyman, 25-22, 25-23
Jones County def. Bennett County, 25-13, 25-9
Jones County def. Harding County, 25-17, 25-12
Jones County def. Kadoka Area, 25-16, 16-25, 25-10
Jones County def. Sully Buttes, 25-18, 25-20
Little Wound def. Crow Creek, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-10
Miller def. Potter County, 25-19, 25-15, 25-13
Northwestern def. Madison, 25-19, 25-12, 25-22
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-7, 25-11, 25-12
Philip def. Faith, 25-14, 25-23
Philip def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-20, 25-21
Pierre def. Spearfish, 25-23, 25-15, 25-12
Rapid City Christian def. Custer, 25-17, 25-11, 25-15
Rapid City Stevens def. Brookings, 25-12, 25-11, 25-20
Sioux Valley def. Flandreau, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17
Todd County def. Red Cloud, 25-9, 25-14, 25-18
Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-11, 25-15
Wessington Springs def. Gregory, 25-22, 25-14, 25-20
Arlington Tournament
Arlington def. Faulkton, 25-15, 25-22
Burke def. Arlington, 25-23, 25-14
Burke def. Deubrook, 25-20, 25-14
Burke def. Faulkton, 25-12, 25-13
Burke def. Warner, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23
Deubrook def. Arlington, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23
Deubrook def. Faulkton, 25-21, 25-20
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-23
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Burke, 22-25, 25-16, 25-13
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-15, 25-13
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Faulkton, 25-14, 25-17
Warner def. Deubrook, 25-11, 25-16
Warner def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21
Warner def. Faulkton, 25-12, 25-10
Clark/Willow Lake Tournament
Estelline/Hendricks def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-19, 25-19
Estelline/Hendricks def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-9, 25-17
Estelline/Hendricks def. Redfield, 25-17, 25-22
Estelline/Hendricks def. Webster, 25-19, 25-15
Redfield def. DeSmet, 25-8, 25-17
Redfield def. Deuel, 25-12, 25-13
Redfield def. Wilmot, 25-10, 25-7
Webster def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-23, 19-25, 25-13
Gordon-Rushville Tournament
Hay Springs, Neb. def. Lakota Tech, 24-26, 25-21, 25-19
Mobridge-Pollock Tournament
Ipswich def. Stanley County, 25-18, 25-15
Mobridge-Pollock def. Ipswich, 25-15, 25-15
Third Place
Ipswich def. Herreid/Selby Area, 17-25, 25-21, 26-24
Wolsey-Wessington Tournament
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-21
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Flandreau, 2-0
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Langford, 2-0
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Marty Indian, 2-0
Wolsey-Wessington def. Flandreau, 2-0
Wolsey-Wessington def. Leola/Frederick, 25-17, 25-21
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-10, 25-15
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-14, 25-15
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-13, 25-6
