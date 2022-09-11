Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva have intense faceoff at press conference
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva faced off for the media at the end of the press conference for their boxing showdown on Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena. The young upstart and former boxing champ meet in a 187-pound catchweight fight contested over eight rounds.
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 8 results: 5 more, including ‘best female knockout’ in DWCS history, headed to UFC
Five more fighters, including a fighter hailed by UFC President Dana White as the “best female knockout in Contender Series history,” are UFC-bound after DWCS Season 6, Week 8. Of all those to receive UFC contracts, the most obvious pick, according to White, was Bruna Brasil, who lit...
MMA Fighting
Robert Whittaker accepts Khamzat Chimaev’s offer to train: ‘We can hunt bad guys together’
Robert Whittaker feels that he and Khamzat Chimaev could be a potential dynamic duo. Following his dominant first-round submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279, Chimaev was asked about his thoughts on a potential fight with Whittaker if he were to move up to middleweight. “Borz” said that he likes Whittaker and would like to train with him rather than compete against him, mostly because the former middleweight champion hasn’t said anything bad about him, and would prefer to fight those Chimaev feels has talked trash about him.
MMA Fighting
MMA Rankings, September 2022: How long can Leon Edwards reign atop the welterweight division?
In the ever-shifting MMA landscape, ranking the world’s greatest fighters might seem like a fool’s errand, but that’s exactly we’ve set out to do with the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. Here, our esteemed panel sorts out the movers and shakers from every division to provide you with the most definitive list of the best fighters on the planet.
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg to box twice in 2022, open to Katie Taylor match in Ireland or Brazil
Soon-to-be MMA free agent and Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is scheduled to box Simone Silva at Fight Music Show 2 on Sept. 25 in Brazil. She plans to enter the squared circle one more time before the end of the year. On this week’s episode of MMA Fighting’s Trocação...
MMA Fighting
Rankings Show: Is it time to stop calling Demetrious Johnson a flyweight?
What in the hell are we supposed to do with Khamzat Chimaev after his massive weight miss? Is it egregious to say Leon Edwards is a top-4 pound-for-pound fighter in the world? And is it really time to stop calling Demetrious Johnson a flyweight because ONE Championship’s unorthodox weight rules? After a crazy few weeks, the gang is back to sort through the noise on the latest edition of the MMA Fighting Rankings Show.
MMA Fighting
‘There’s no way that was not intentional’: Title fight ends in controversy after alleged uncalled fouls in Canada
Brazilian atomweight Elisandra Ferreira is protesting her championship loss to Anastasia Nikolakakos after three alleged uncalled fouls in the co-main event of Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship 2 in Calgary, Canada, on Aug. 27. Ferreira met Canada’s undefeated Nikolakakos for a 105-pound belt and she is accusing the local...
MMA Fighting
Daniel Rodriguez calls controversial UFC 279 bout against Li Jingliang ‘a close fight,’ open to rematch
Daniel Rodriguez doesn’t think his win over Li Jingliang was a robbery, and he’s willing to do it again if need be. At UFC 279, Rodriguez was supposed to face Kevin Holland in a featured 180-pound catchweight bout, but when Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for the main event, the UFC shuffled the top three bouts for the event and Rodriguez ended up facing Li instead, winning a split decision that had many fans up in arms. Fans weren’t the only ones who were upset though as “The Leech” himself called the decision, “an injustice” and proclaimed his loss a robbery. But Rodriguez doesn’t agree.
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 8 Results
MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the eighth week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
MMA Fighting
Manager: Anthony Joshua agrees to terms to fight Tyson Fury on Dec. 3
A fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is getting closer to reality. On Tuesday, Joshua’s management team 258 MGT took to social media to reveal that terms were agreed upon from their side this past Friday to face Fury on Dec. 3, but that the fight is not done just yet. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the talks were stopped out of respect.
MMA Fighting
Anderson Silva defends Paul brothers: ‘These kids opened the door for everybody’
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva isn’t carrying the MMA community on his shoulders when he meets influencer turned boxer Jake Paul. If anything, Silva credits Paul and his older brother Logan Paul for helping guys like him find a new avenue for fighting. On Oct. 29, he’ll face Jake Paul and get another chance to do what he loves.
MMA Fighting
Brendan Schaub responds to ‘dummy’ Dana White: ‘You’re a low budget Vince McMahon’
Brendan Schaub issued a fiery response to Dana White’s rant about a UFC 279 conspiracy theory he and UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich floated about the promotion’s role in the last-second headliner shakeup. White initially took aim at Miletich after Tuesday’s Contender Series event, saying the ex-UFC...
MMA Fighting
Flyweight champion Liz Carmouche, Juliana Velasquez set to rematch at Bellator 289
Liz Carmouche and Juliana Velasquez will run it back for the Bellator flyweight championship in the co-main event of Bellator 289 on Dec. 9, promotion officials confirmed to MMA Fighting. The event will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville and feature Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello for...
MMA Fighting
Chael Sonnen still feels deep kinship to Anderson Silva: ‘When his career dies, mine dies’
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Flashback to 2010 and the suggestion that Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva could one day be friendly would’ve felt like an impossibility. That’s because the two were at each other’s throats. Their middleweight rivalry was one of the most intense of the era, a two-fight series won by Silva at UFC 117 and UFC 148 that transcended the sport and elevated both men to new heights of superstardom.
MMA Fighting
Marlon Moraes ends MMA retirement, signs with PFL for 2023 season
Marlon Moraes is back — and he has his eyes on a $1 million prize. The 34-year-old former UFC title contender has inked a deal with PFL to compete in the promotion’s 2023 season, his manager Ali Abdelaziz told MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin on Thursday. A longtime bantamweight, Moraes plans to compete at 145 pounds.
MMA Fighting
Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev in the works for UFC Fight Night event on Nov. 5
A big-time featherweight matchup is in the works. Ranked contenders Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev have agreed to meet at the UFC Fight Night event on Nov. 5. Contracts have yet to be signed but the matchup is expected. MMA Fighting confirmed the news Thursday following an initial report by David Van Auken.
MMA Fighting
Matchroom exec Eddie Hearn picks Jake Paul to beat Anderson Silva
Matchroom Sports Chairman Eddie Hearn once stood next to Jake Paul and told the YouTuber turned boxer, in so many words, that he wasn’t that good. That was a whole fourth months ago, when Paul was Hearn’s brief promoting partner in a lightweight boxing title fight between his boxer, multi-division champ Katie Taylor, and Paul’s in Amanda Serrano. Hearn told Paul he would never be a world champion boxer.
MMA Fighting
Cory Sandhagen has no regrets about taking short-notice title fight with Petr Yan even if it put him back at ‘the end of the line’
Cory Sandhagen understands how rare it is to receive a call from the UFC offering a title shot even if the opportunity comes under bad circumstances. With only three weeks to prepare, Sandhagen accepted a chance to compete for the interim bantamweight title in a fight against Petr Yan at UFC 267 this past October after reigning 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling was unable to compete while still recovering from neck surgery. Despite little time to get ready and flying halfway around the world to Abu Dhabi for the fight, Sandhagen put up a valiant effort but ultimately came up short in a decision.
MMA Fighting
Terrance McKinney calls for The Rock to ‘get in our corner’ after UFC inks shoe deal: ‘Support us’
Terrance McKinney wants a little love from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The UFC recently announced Project Rock as the official footwear of the promotion. Project Rock is Johnson’s personal brand under the Under Armour umbrella, and during the UFC brand launch, Johnson praised fighters for their hard work.
MMA Fighting
Rani Yahya out of Cody Garbrandt fight at UFC Vegas 61
Rani Yahya has once again been forced to bow out of a scheduled bout with Cody Garbrandt. MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the change that Yahya has withdrawn from his upcoming Oct. 1 bout with Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 61 due to a neck injury. This is the same reason that Yahya withdrew from their previously scheduled meeting, which was to take place at UFC Vegas 58 this past July.
