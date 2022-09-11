Read full article on original website
Nebraska Huskers React: More Big 8 opponents wanted
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The latest round of Reacts polling is out and the outlook has taken a positive...
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: How to watch Week 3 matchup
The Nebraska Cornhuskers enter a new era as Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph takes the reins heading into a matchup in a once storied rivalry as the Oklahoma Sooners come to Lincoln for the first time in 13 seasons. The old conference foes of almost a century will square off again in Memorial Stadium as the premiere FOX Big Noon Kickoff game and the pregame network show of the same name using Lincoln as the host venue as well.
Urban Meyer will be in Lincoln this Saturday ahead of Nebraska-Oklahoma
Former conference head coaching foe Urban Meyer — whose Ohio State teams averaged victory margins of 32.5-points over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in four meetings — will be visiting Lincoln this Saturday for the Oklahoma at Nebraska game. That is the same Urban Meyer who is being mentioned as a potential target by Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts to be the next head coach of the Huskers and reportedly had the same glowing review of his experience of gamedays in Lincoln during past visits.
Wednesday Flakes Brings You Relief
It has been a busy few days. September is just getting settled and the Huskers have a new coach roaming the sidelines. Mickey is technically an interim. I have never liked that term because I have never thought it gave enough respect to the leader of these young men. It is too important of a job to cheapen it. That doesn’t matter if you are coaching at Nebraska or Iowa Western CC. Interim just does not work for me. Mickey is our head coach until Trev decides otherwise and he deserves that respect.
Nebraska Football: Mike Cassano Promoted To Wide Receivers Coach
New Nebraska head football coach Mickey Joseph made one change in his staff. He replaced himself as he promoted Offensive Analyst Mike Cassano to Wide Receivers Coach. If you’re like me, you’re wondering who this guy is. According to Huskers.com, Mike Cassano is in his fifth season at...
First Press Conference for Nebraska Interim-Head Coach Mickey Joseph: Notes
Today at 11:30 a.m. was Mickey Joseph’s first press conference as the Interim-Head Coach at Nebraska. Below I paraphrased many of his comments and left the actual video of the press conference at the bottom. Opening statement from Interim-Head Coach Mickey Joseph. “Right now my number one focus is...
Should Trev Alberts Have Waited To Fire Scott Frost And Save $7.5M?
Here’s what I think about Trev Alberts’ decision to fire Scott Frost when he did. I’ve seen a lot of comments about how Trev Alberts was wrong to fire Scott Frost this early before the buyout dropped. And that it was a poor financial decision. And I’d like to address that soul topic in this video.
