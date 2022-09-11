Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Horrifying Python Attack Severes Man's Artery "Beyond Imagined Forces"
With an especially powerful bite, a python cuts a man's artery. He claimed that the bite was "beyond imagined forces" of the snake after a coastal carpet python bit him, severing an artery and several nerves in his arm. Snake Bite Risk. In many tropical and subtropical nations, snake bite...
natureworldnews.com
Old Adults Who Contracted COVID-19 Are at Risk of Developing Alzheimer's Disease [Research]
The risk of developing Alzheimer's disease is found in older people who contracted COVID-19, a study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease pointed out. Experts said Alzheimer's is a severe and challenging disease that must be closely monitored, especially since many became infected with COVID-19. According to the study...
natureworldnews.com
Lonsdaleite: Evidence Shows Fallen Space Diamond May be from a Dead Planet Light Years Away
Lonsdaleite, also called as the "Hexagonal Diamond," likely originated within a long dead planet located light years away from Earth. According to a new study, scientists claimed to have figured out why the ultra-hard space diamond was found inside a rare type of meteorite several decades ago. If confirmed, the...
natureworldnews.com
Existence of Mexico's Pathogen That Causes Clubroot Disease of Crops Like Cabbage and Kale Confirmed
Clubroot disease has long been thought as a subject of speculation or anecdotal evidence only. However, a new study confirmed the existence of Mexico's pathogen Plasmodiophora brassicae that causes the deadly plant disease affecting crops like cabbage and kale. The unprecedented discovery highlights the aversion of a potential global plant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
New Study Reveals Nanoplastics on Food Chain Could Cause Potential Health Risks
A research published in Science Daily reveals that nanoplastics particles can be present in the food chain, from plants to insects and insects to fish. The findings show potential health risks for humans and animals. Plastic pollution has been a significant concern for the environment. The use of plastics has...
natureworldnews.com
Study Suggests Microplastics in Water Have Found Trapped in Plant Leaf Axils
Microplastics have made their way into practically every ecosystem in the world, even though they have only been there for a short time. They have been found in the soil, rivers, food, bottled water, and even the human body. For the first time, researchers discovered microplastics in water trapped in...
natureworldnews.com
Zika Virus Uses Human Dendritic Cells to Establish a Factory and Replicate Itself
Zika virus is known as a mosquito-borne disease, which causes either asymptomatic or mild infection like fever, rash, headache, muscle pains, joint pains, and red eyes among humans. Its most detrimental symptom is an increased risk of microcephaly, a condition where the baby's head is smaller than expected. This is...
natureworldnews.com
Australian Dolphins Form the 'Largest Alliance Network Known Outside of Humans'
Scientists found Australian dolphins that form the "largest alliance network known outside of humans" in Shark Bay, north of Perth. A group of 121 male dolphins form alliances in order to mate with females according to NewsWeek, while some groups appeared to have rivalries with other dolphins. Research has previously...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Perfect Avocado Growing Technique Discussed by Israeli Researchers
A group of Israeli scientists has created the perfect avocado growing technique, which allows for quicker development of the creamy fruit. An Israeli invention that would hasten growth and make exports easier could be the catalyst for a boost in the global avocado market, which is currently worth about $13 billion annually.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find 43% of Antifouling Membranes Are Being Used Spent on Wastewater Treatment by Wastewater Facilities
A new study undertook a high-level examination of membrane filtering systems to evaluate the cost, energy consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions related to desalination and wastewater treatment. The researchers discovered that municipal wastewater facilities may spend 43% more on antifouling membranes for wastewater treatment and up to three times more...
natureworldnews.com
Residents Are in a Long Battle Between Sulphur-crested Cockatoos in Australia for Garbage Access
Residents of southern Sydney, Australia, have long fought over garbage: people want to toss it out, while cockatoos want to consume it. The sulfur-crested cockatoos that live in the region have a habit of going into garbage cans, so humans have devised creative ways to keep them out. In a...
natureworldnews.com
New Research Could Help Patients with Pancreatic Cancer
Researchers developed a technology to advance the prevention and treatment of pancreatic cancer. The study noted that only 1 in 9 people survive five years after having a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, and it is difficult to detect early. Records show that pancreatic cancer ranks third as the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.
natureworldnews.com
Kangaroo Kills Man in Southwest Australia
Police reported that a man in southwest Australia died from the kangaroo he thought was his pet. Reports said that the kangaroo attacked the man in the day. To save the man, the police had no choice but to shoot the animal to reach the victim. What is more tragic...
natureworldnews.com
Researchers and Indigenous People Concludes that Certain Areas of the Amazon May Never Recover
A major study warns that significant portions of Amazon may never fully recover. According to research by scientists and Indigenous organizations, large rainforest areas have reached their breaking point. Extensive Study. An extensive study conducted by scientists and Indigenous organizations has discovered that environmental degradation in some areas of the...
Comments / 0