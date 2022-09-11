ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

natureworldnews.com

Horrifying Python Attack Severes Man's Artery "Beyond Imagined Forces"

With an especially powerful bite, a python cuts a man's artery. He claimed that the bite was "beyond imagined forces" of the snake after a coastal carpet python bit him, severing an artery and several nerves in his arm. Snake Bite Risk. In many tropical and subtropical nations, snake bite...
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

New Study Reveals Nanoplastics on Food Chain Could Cause Potential Health Risks

A research published in Science Daily reveals that nanoplastics particles can be present in the food chain, from plants to insects and insects to fish. The findings show potential health risks for humans and animals. Plastic pollution has been a significant concern for the environment. The use of plastics has...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Study Suggests Microplastics in Water Have Found Trapped in Plant Leaf Axils

Microplastics have made their way into practically every ecosystem in the world, even though they have only been there for a short time. They have been found in the soil, rivers, food, bottled water, and even the human body. For the first time, researchers discovered microplastics in water trapped in...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Zika Virus Uses Human Dendritic Cells to Establish a Factory and Replicate Itself

Zika virus is known as a mosquito-borne disease, which causes either asymptomatic or mild infection like fever, rash, headache, muscle pains, joint pains, and red eyes among humans. Its most detrimental symptom is an increased risk of microcephaly, a condition where the baby's head is smaller than expected. This is...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Australian Dolphins Form the 'Largest Alliance Network Known Outside of Humans'

Scientists found Australian dolphins that form the "largest alliance network known outside of humans" in Shark Bay, north of Perth. A group of 121 male dolphins form alliances in order to mate with females according to NewsWeek, while some groups appeared to have rivalries with other dolphins. Research has previously...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Perfect Avocado Growing Technique Discussed by Israeli Researchers

A group of Israeli scientists has created the perfect avocado growing technique, which allows for quicker development of the creamy fruit. An Israeli invention that would hasten growth and make exports easier could be the catalyst for a boost in the global avocado market, which is currently worth about $13 billion annually.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Find 43% of Antifouling Membranes Are Being Used Spent on Wastewater Treatment by Wastewater Facilities

A new study undertook a high-level examination of membrane filtering systems to evaluate the cost, energy consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions related to desalination and wastewater treatment. The researchers discovered that municipal wastewater facilities may spend 43% more on antifouling membranes for wastewater treatment and up to three times more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

New Research Could Help Patients with Pancreatic Cancer

Researchers developed a technology to advance the prevention and treatment of pancreatic cancer. The study noted that only 1 in 9 people survive five years after having a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, and it is difficult to detect early. Records show that pancreatic cancer ranks third as the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.
CANCER
natureworldnews.com

Kangaroo Kills Man in Southwest Australia

Police reported that a man in southwest Australia died from the kangaroo he thought was his pet. Reports said that the kangaroo attacked the man in the day. To save the man, the police had no choice but to shoot the animal to reach the victim. What is more tragic...
AUSTRALIA
natureworldnews.com

Researchers and Indigenous People Concludes that Certain Areas of the Amazon May Never Recover

A major study warns that significant portions of Amazon may never fully recover. According to research by scientists and Indigenous organizations, large rainforest areas have reached their breaking point. Extensive Study. An extensive study conducted by scientists and Indigenous organizations has discovered that environmental degradation in some areas of the...
SCIENCE

