Ozaukee County K-9 Deputy Odin sworn into service
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office swore in a new K-9 deputy on Thursday, Sept. 15. Those in attendance gave a round of "a paws" to K-9 Deputy Odin. Odin was sworn in by Sheriff James Johnson, surrounded by family, friends and fellow K-9 lovers. K-9 Odin...
Waukesha school buildings sale, Carroll University may buy 2
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha administration is considering the sale of two district buildings to Carroll University. Officials are pondering the plan in part because the district has a structural budget deficit of between $3-4 million per year. They also know Carroll University is looking for growth opportunities and additional space in their downtown area.
Waukesha parade memorials, Thrive Architects hired
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha parade commission on Tuesday, Sept. 13 voted on memorial design proposals. The memorials for the victims of last November's attack will be at Grede Park and Main Street. Three firms created designs for both a memorial in Grede Park and an accompanying memorial along Main...
National Cheeseburger Day
We're just days away from National Cheeseburger Day. Beth Davis with the Milwaukee Burger Company joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk all things burgers.
Milwaukee mother killed, 'Chelle's Kitchen' her legacy
MILWAUKEE - On the two-year anniversary of a Milwaukee woman's homicide, her son opened a business in her name. Michelle Blackmon, 52, was shot and killed inside her home in September 2020. Montrell Howard named a food truck "Chelle's Kitchen" after his mother, and he's using her photo as his logo and her memory as his motivation.
Waukesha flooding, Red Cross opens Brookfield shelter
Flooding forced the evacuation of an eight-unit apartment building in Waukesha, so the Red Cross set up a shelter at Elmbrook Church which sat empty all day. However, Red Cross officials said this is good news.
Racine man accused; soaking in Wind Point hot tub, stealing bikes
RACINE, Wis. - A dip in the hot tub and a bike ride at a summer home in Wind Point without an invitation. That is what prosecutors say one man decided to do. He is 29-year-old Joseph Flowers of Racine – who now faces the following criminal counts:. Burglary...
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
Milwaukee bridge death; attorney for victim speaks, next legal steps
MILWAUKEE - The family of a 77-year-old Rhode Island man who fell to his death from an open Milwaukee bridge Aug. 15 plans to file a lawsuit. Richard Dujardin was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue bridge when it started open. He was hard of hearing and tried to grab on the bridge's side rail – but fell 71 feet.
Darrell Brooks status hearing for Milwaukee case
MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, appeared in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Sept. 15 for a status conference hearing. He will not be making any changes to his attorney representation. A final pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 17. The case...
Mark your calendars for Festivals of Cedarburg's Wine & Harvest Festival
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Cedarburg's 50th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival is back this weekend!. Brian Kramp has a preview of what to expect from some of the hundreds of artists and vendors that will line the street of Cedarburg.
Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet
MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
1 killed, 4 hurt along Brady, petition seeks to save others
MILWAUKEE - There is a community-led effort to make changes to Brady Street after a fatal hit-and-run Sunday, Sept. 11 and a shooting two days later that injured four. On Sunday night, Arne Bast, 32, was hit and killed while crossing the street near Brady and Franklin. His friend, Brian...
Waukesha sheriff warns of budget deficit, slow response times
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is warning of slower response times for non-emergencies as the department is restructured amid a budget deficit in an attempt to avoid layoffs. FOX6 News obtained a copy of a staff email through an open records request. The email and response from...
Families swamped with flooded basements in Southeast Wisconsin
People across Southeast Wisconsin are left cleaning up after heavy, prolonged rain Saturday night into Monday morning caused power outages and flooding.
Kenosha 'Ruse Burglaries' target elderly residents, officials say
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and police departments in the county noted on Wednesday, Sept. 14 that they are seeing a rise in "Ruse Burglaries" reports. Officials say these criminals:. Target elderly residents who live alone, but everyone should be cautious. They are usually in small groups...
Wauwatosa carjacking, mom saved son before Milwaukee pursuits
MILWAUKEE - A Wauwatosa mom saved her son during a carjacking in her driveway near 85th and Stickney Monday night, Sept. 12, pulling him from the back seat before someone took off in her blue Mercedes SUV. That carjacking led to a chaotic series of events. The Wauwatosa mom didn't...
Brady Street hit-and-run, ‘pedestrianizing' options under review
MILWAUKEE - Options for "pedestrianizing" Milwaukee's Brady Street will be reviewed after a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday, Sept. 11. The Brady Street Business Improvement District board voted Wednesday night to move forward with a study to review all aspects of traffic impact and provide options to "create a better and safer Brady Street."
4 shot near Brady Street in Milwaukee; 1 in grave condition
MILWAUKEEE - Four people were shot early Wednesday morning, Sept. 14 a little over a block away from Brady Street at Hamilton and Arlington Place in Milwaukee. Milwaukee police said one person hospitalized in "grave" condition. Gunshots and screaming woke neighbors shortly before 2 a.m. That's when police said two...
