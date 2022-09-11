Read full article on original website
PFF Matchup: UGA at South Carolina
No. 1 ranked Georgia (2-0) will take on South Carolina (1-1) in the 2022 SEC opener for the Bulldogs on Saturday. The Dawgs are coming off a 33-0 win over Samford. The Gamecocks are coming off a 44-30 loss to Arkansas a week ago. Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football...
WATCH: Jim Donnan previews UGA vs. South Carolina on UGASports LIVE
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young recap Georgia's 33-0 win over Samford and preview Georgia's SEC opener at South Carolina. The guys take your questions from UGASports.com and YouTube.
The Daily Recap: Georgia's offensive advantage against South Carolina
Here is the Sept. 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Anthony Dasher noted some areas Georgia will focus on when it takes the field against South Carolina on Saturday. While the Bulldogs have opted for a pass-first attack to start the 2022 season, the run game could be wide open against the Gamecocks.
How Kirby Smart prepares his Bulldogs for adversity in SEC opener
What does a defense need when it's allowing 1.5 points per game?. Georgia started its season allowing three points to Oregon, and followed that up with a shutout of Samford. Both the run defense and pass defense have been solid, and the Bulldogs have forced three turnovers so far. So...
What Louisiana-Monroe HC Terry Bowden said about preparing for Alabama
On Saturday, when Lousiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden leads his team out onto the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, he'll check off another first on his coaching resume. The son of legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden said he's never coached a game against Alabama in Tuscaloosa, but added that he's faced the Crimson Tide in the past during his stints with Auburn and Clemson.
Tuesday Insider Notes
The season's biggest upset is likely to have an unexpected consequence on Clemson recruiting, although perhaps insignificant in the long haul. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!. Appalachian State's triumph at Texas A&M prompted ESPN to shift its famed College GameDay production to Boone, N.C., this weekend.
Teaching moment: Nick Saban stresses discipline, small details against ULM
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With another football game looming, Nick Saban typically uses his Wednesday press conference to hyperfocus on the task at hand. On Wednesday, Saban took a different approach to his mid-week availability talking about the importance of teachers and how they affected not only his life but the lives of students across the country.
What we are watching for heading into Alabama’s Week 3 game against ULM
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has plenty to work on heading into its final tune-up before SEC play. The No. 2 Crimson Tide (2-0) is currently a seven-touchdown favorite for this week’s matchup against Lousiana-Monroe (1-1). However, Saturday’s 3 p.m. CT matchup inside Bryant-Denny Stadium will be more about establishing consistency than worrying about the scoreboard.
Additional details on Sammy Brown's weekend Clemson visit, recruitment
Clemson's home opener attracted a leading recruiting target with whom it carried sentimental appeal. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!. Jefferson (Ga.) high four-star junior linebacker Sammy Brown took in the Tigers' 35-12 victory Saturday against Furman with his parents, younger brother and girlfriend.
