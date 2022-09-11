ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska students chant ‘Fire Frost’ after Ga. Southern win

By ERIC OLSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Georgia Southern’s players sprinted into the south end zone in celebration after the Eagles finished their 45-42 upset of three-touchdown-favorite Nebraska on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, in the southeast corner of Memorial Stadium, the student section was chanting “Fire Frost, Fire Frost, Fire Frost.”

Kyle Vantrease scored on an 8-yard run with 36 seconds left after Nebraska had taken its first lead, and after Casey Thompson moved the Huskers into field-goal range, Timmy Bleekrode was wide left with a 52-yard attempt as time ran out.

The victory, the Eagles’ first in 13 games against Power Five opponents, came with a $1.423 million guarantee paid by Nebraska. And it happened almost a year to the day that Southern California fired Clay Helton two games into his seventh season. Helton was hired last November to take over a Georgia Southern program that went 3-9 and lost six of its last seven games last season.

“What a special night,” Helton said. “So proud of our kids, especially when you come off the season where you just win three games and you’ve got a new collection of people. You watch them come together and watch them starting to believe in themselves and believe in each other.”

The loss again turns up the pressure on embattled Nebraska coach Scott Frost, who faces a home game next week against No. 7 Oklahoma.

The Huskers (1-2) had come into the Georgia Southern game 214-0 when scoring at least 35 points at Memorial Stadium.

Frost lost to a Sun Belt Conference team for the second time in his five seasons, and he and his players are bracing for a week of negativity from one of college football’s most ardent fan bases.

“Got to make sure it doesn’t seep into players. I haven’t listened to any of it for a long time. Got to make sure they don’t,” Frost said. “There are a lot of games left in the season and this group can do well.”

The Eagles (2-0) piled up 642 yards, none bigger than the 75 they moved in 11 plays for the winning touchdown.

Kyle Vantrease converted a fourth-and-2 pass and threw 27 yards to Khaleb Hood before he took off up the middle on a designed quarterback run for the go-ahead score.

Thompson moved the Huskers from their 23 to the Eagles’ 34 before Bleekrode pulled his field-goal try to the left.

“We kind of felt that it might be a shootout and that whoever had the ball last, it might go their way,” Helton said. “We had just enough time left on that clock to be able to score, and I was holding my breath on their last drive when they had. The good Lord was watching after us.”

Nebraska had taken the lead on Thompson’s 1-yard run with 3:05 left after Marques Buford’s second interception of the game turned back the Eagles as they tried to build on a three-point lead.

Thompson led the Huskers 98 yards in 15 plays. Thompson and Anthony Grant churned out yards on the ground and Marcus Washington made a catch at the 1 that was upheld on video review before Thompson went over the pile at the goal line.

Vantrease, who was quarterback for Buffalo when it lost at Nebraska last year, was 37 of 56 for 409 yards. Gerald Green ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns and Jalen Allen had 85 yards and two scores.

Thompson ran for three touchdowns and was 23 of 34 for 318 yards and a score. Grant carried 27 times for 138 yards and a score.

“We win together and lose together,” Frost said. “All of us are frustrated after that one. Give them credit, give Clay credit. We can’t let it divide us.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Southern: The Eagles began their transition from the Championship Subdivision to the Bowl Subdivision in 2013, the same year they beat Florida for their only other win over a Power Five team.

Nebraska: Frost’s hot seat is hotter than ever. His contract buyout drops from $15 million to $7.5 million on Oct. 1.

EAGLE INJURIES

Georgia Southern lost two players to injury. Receiver Sam Kenerson injured his right leg late in the first half and was taken off the field on a cart, and defensive back Wylan Free left the game in the middle of the third quarter after making helmet-to-helmet contact while tackling Grant.

Kenerson had gone over the middle to make a catch, turned and was running when Marques Buford Jr. hit him. Kenerson went down writhing in pain and holding his leg and went off the field wearing an air cast.

Grant ran into Free head-on on a run. Free wobbled when he got up and was helped off the field.

Georgia Southern: Visits UAB on Saturday.

Nebraska: Hosts No. 7 Oklahoma on Saturday in a meeting of old Big Eight/Big 12 rivals.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

The Spun

Report: What Scott Frost Told Nebraska When He Got Hired

Scott Frost had high aspirations when taking over as Nebraska's head coach. Before starting the job in 2018, Frost led UCF to an undefeated season with a Division I-best 48.2 points per game. He hoped to bring that dynamic offense to the Cornhuskers without sacrificing their hard-nosed legacy. Per Ivan...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did

Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
LINCOLN, NE
FiveThirtyEight

Scott Frost Was Hired To Fix Nebraska Football. Instead, He Helped It Reach New Lows.

On Sunday, Nebraska made Scott Frost a cautionary tale in college football coaching — the best proof yet that, no matter how spotless a hire might look, it can still flame out in spectacular fashion. That morning, athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost at a cost of $15 million, viewing Frost’s exit as so urgent that it was not worth it to wait until Oct. 1 and save about $7 million. The night before, Frost’s Cornhuskers had lost to Georgia Southern, a Sun Belt opponent coming off a 3-9 year. That dropped the Huskers to 1-2 on the year and 16-31 in Frost’s four seasons and change. Less than a month ago, Frost looked poised to save his job by merely making a bowl in 2022, something he had not done in his first four years. With that possibility fading, the school did not waste time.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels

Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost

The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Troubling Scott Frost Story Goes Viral: Football World Reacts

The win-loss record was probably enough for any athletic director to fire former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. But some pretty stunning revelations suggest that there were far more problems behind the scenes than anyone realized. In a recent appearance on Hurrdat Sports, Nebraska insider Mike'l Severe pointed out that...
AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach

Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season. As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost. Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Small storm chances for the next few days

Rain overspread much of central Nebraska on Thursday morning. The coverage of that rain was much more widespread than any guidance was projecting. As a result, there appears to be a decent rain chance during the morning hours for areas near the Tri-Cities. A spotty morning shower isn’t totally impossible...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Lincoln Northwest forfeits football game on Friday

More warm weather expected through the rest of this week with scattered rain chances. If you know anything about either of these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. Updated: 14 hours ago. They’re...
LINCOLN, NE
