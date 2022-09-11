A state agency selects a landfill manager to conduct a study of leachate treatment options, raising questions

Read full article on original website
Related
Compound Injustice: PFAS may concentrate over time in landfills near the Penobscot Indian Reservation
“Forever chemicals” can enter ecosystems and waters, moving from sources like manufacturing facilities and military bases to soils, aquifers and the Gulf of Maine. Illustration by MollyMaps. Research: Marina Schauffler. Licensed under Creative Commons. A small jet boat slapped along the Penobscot River, prompting a flock of ducks to...
Ten questions about PFAS answered
PFAS, a broad class of persistent synthetic chemicals, are used in manufacturing and are present in many consumer products, particularly those designed to resist oil, heat and water (like the rain jacket shown). Widespread PFAS use creates many pathways of potential contamination. Photo by Marina Schauffler. Maine faces a widespread...
The CMP corridor saga marches on… and on and on
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. You may have read last week that...
Maine elections clerks field “frivolous requests” in apparent effort to sow distrust
Clerks across the state have just nine weeks until the pivotal 2022 elections. But their tasks increasingly include responding to misinformed election data requests rooted in national efforts to sow distrust in the process. The requests are part of a national trend that is slowing down clerks’ ability to do...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Study group to scrutinize jail, prison policies amid reports calls to lawyers were recorded
A group tasked with identifying if Maine meets or falls short of constitutional requirements to ensure incarcerated people and their lawyers can talk in private held its first meeting Sept. 7. Photo by Nora Walsh Conrad. The right of Maine prisoners to privately talk to their lawyers by phone, video...
Meet the Maine woman that is the only glass eel farmer in the U.S.
Sara Rademaker, owner of American Unagi, stands among glass eel tanks. Photo by Grace Terry. Reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. A version of this story was originally published in 2021. Sara Rademaker is the president and founder of the only glass eel farm in the...
Half of Maine indigent cases are being defended by just 33 lawyers, analysis finds
Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck examines a shelf of active case files at the Cumberland County Courthouse. Photo by Gabe Souza. Maine officials may ask lawyers handling large caseloads of indigent defendants to stop accepting new assignments from the courts, after finding that 11 lawyers each have more than 301 open cases and half of the open indigent cases are being managed by just 33 lawyers.
Caitlin Andrews joins The Maine Monitor newsroom
Reporter Caitlin Andrews will join The Maine Monitor this week to cover state government, elections and general assignment stories around Maine. Caitlin comes to the Monitor from the Bangor Daily News, where she covered politics, the State House and healthcare for the past three years. Prior to the BDN, she worked at the Concord Monitor and Foster’s Daily Democrat in New Hampshire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside how The Maine Monitor produces investigations
When you see a big project published in The Maine Monitor, it’s the culmination of months of painstaking work. Hear from editor David Dahl and reporter Samantha Hogan as executive director Micaela Schweitzer-Bluhm helps you understand how an idea for a story is born, what goes into discovering the information, and how decisions about the direction are made.
Conversations from the Pointed Firs: author and professor Gretchen Legler
Editor’s Note: The Maine Monitor is partnering with Peter Neill of the World Ocean Observatory to bring you this hour-long interview podcast. Conversations from the Pointed Firs is a monthly, interview-style podcast during which Peter talks with authors and artists who live in Maine, work in Maine, or otherwise derive their creativity from the essence of Maine.
As sea levels rise, saltwater intrusion threatens Maine wells
Looking out from the wharf in downtown Stonington. The town has been trucking in water in recent months to deal with an ongoing shortage, and officials are now worried about saltwater intrusion into wells and aquifers as sea levels rise. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first...
Maine offers lessons in how to cope with the national college enrollment crisis
ORONO, Maine — Chris Richards took in the scene around him and breathed a sigh of relief. It was the first day of freshman orientation at the University of Maine, and students were arriving in droves. For Richards, who as vice president of enrollment management is in charge of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Swarm’ of earthquakes felt in central Washington County
Local lore says the earthquakes are caused by a fault line running under Centerville, but that’s only partially true. Screenshot by the Machias Valley News Observer. This story was originally published by the Machias Valley News Observer. As many as 12 small earthquakes have been reported in central Washington...
DEP says developer of Washington County project built cabins without permits
Exterior view rendering of the 2,500-acre Freedom Park project. Courtesy: Flagpole of Freedom Park/Break the Ice Media. State environmental regulators issued a “Notice of Violation” against the developer of an ambitious, $1 billion project in Washington County, after inspectors found the company built several dozen cabins, a restaurant, roads and parking areas without obtaining necessary permits.
Maine’s population grew by 3% since 2016
The Maine Monitor has compiled a comparison by county, and cumulatively statewide and nationwide, of the percentage of population growth in Maine between 2016 and 2021. Nearly all counties in Maine have seen some level of growth between 2016 and 2021, though three counties have seen declines during that timeframe.
Maine’s private school leaders can make as much as twice the salary as public school principals
Nonprofit filings show that the headmasters at many of Maine’s private schools — including those that receive most of their student funding from public tax dollars — are paid as much as twice as much as the principals of traditional public schools in the state. More than...
Maine in the middle of the pack on reporting crime stats to FBI
The gaps in data present challenges to analyze crime trends and fact-check claims, often made by politicians, on crime statistics. Photo by Eric Conrad. Less than half of law enforcement agencies in Maine have submitted a full scope of data to the FBI for the full calendar year of 2021, according to an investigation by The Marshall Project.
The Maine Monitor
Hallowell, ME
744
Followers
503
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT
The Maine Monitor delivers fearless, independent, citizen-supported, nonpartisan journalism that informs Mainers about the issues impacting Maine and inspires them to take action. Through investigative and in-depth stories, we engage readers to participate and connect to create a better Maine.https://www.themainemonitor.org/
Comments / 1