Saturday’s Scores

The Bucksport Golden Bucks Boys' Soccer defeated Central 3-0 on Tuesday, September 13 in Bucksport under the lights in a drizzly rain. Both teams came out of the gate quickly generating scoring chances but the goalies on each squad held their own. Momentum swung back and forth until Bucksport's center back Colton Chiavelli intercepted a pass from the Devils and found Evan Donnell streaking towards the goal where he was able to put the Bucks up 1-0 in the 30th minute. Six minutes later after a combination of passes at midfield, Bucksport's Jason Terrill once again found Evan Donnell through the middle for the goal making the score 2-0. After halftime, rain would continue to fall and possession would remain balanced. With four minutes remaining in the game Jason Terrill would pick up his second assist finding Brandon Elden on the top of the box where he was able to put a shot over the Central keeper making the score 3-0. Bucksport goalie Jake Williams picked up the shutout with 8 saves on 12 shots and Central goalie Nicholas Masters had 9 saves on 15 shots.

BUCKSPORT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO