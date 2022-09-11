ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

La. Weekend: The Blues Cafe Bar and Grill

Game Day Dining: New vendors set up shop at Tiger Stadium. Here is a look at two game day dining options in and around Tiger Stadium. Southern, LSU participate in community impact luncheon & A&M agenda signing. This event celebrates the joint economic impact of LSU and SU including jobs,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Rotary sports gaming brings in $1.4 million

Should they stay or go? Councilman wants answers on effectiveness of red light camera program. Metro Council passes ‘Devin’s Law’ ordinance; puts new standards in place for rental properties. Bars in Baton Rouge could stay open until 3 a.m. on gamedays under new proposal. Louisiana has resources...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Coming Up on 9News at 6: Sept. 15, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what the team is working on for the 6 p.m. newscast on Thursday, September 15, 2022:. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has voted to extend bar closing hours until 3 a.m. for LSU and Southern University home games that begin after 5 p.m. in Baton Rouge. Lester Duhe’ has more on the next step to make it happen. CLICK HERE for his story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
Central, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB.com

Survey could send smoke through sewer lines in Sorrento

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. Body discovered near O’Neal Lane, EBRSO investigating. Updated: 10 hours ago. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out a cause after a body was found in...
SORRENTO, LA
WAFB.com

Carrot, Zucchini and Cranberry Quick Bread

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This quick bread may also be considered a complete meal for some because after all, it contains our vegetables, nuts, fruit and starch. Just about everything one needs to get through the day!. Prep Time: 1½ Hours. Yields: 2 loaves. Ingredients:. 1 cup shredded...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Maravich
WAFB.com

BRPD: Woman accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend

Should they stay or go? Councilman wants answers on effectiveness of red light camera program. Metro Council passes ‘Devin’s Law’ ordinance; puts new standards in place for rental properties. Bars in Baton Rouge could stay open until 3 a.m. on gamedays under new proposal. President Biden has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Brusly police trying to find man accused of kidnapping, stalking

Louisiana’s state income tax policy has been debated for a number of years. Cold and flu season are upon Louisiana, but staying up to date on all shot like COVID-19 is essential, according to doctors. Fiery hit-and-run crash claims 3 lives, including toddler; victims identified. Updated: 10 hours ago.
BRUSLY, LA
WAFB.com

LSU PD arrests man accused of armed robbery, attempted murder

President Biden has boasted over signing the Inflation Reduction Act, claiming it will help bring inflation down but will it really help you?. BR Magnet High student charged with terrorizing after allegedly posting threat on social media. Updated: 4 hours ago. Baton Rouge Magnet High School sent an alert to...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy