Atlanta, GA

No. 20 Ole Miss faces first road test at Georgia Tech

No. 20 Ole Miss hits the road for the first time this season, traveling to Atlanta on Saturday to face Georgia Tech. Coach Lane Kiffin is still waffling on the quarterback position. No. 20 Ole Miss (2-0) at Georgia Tech (1-1), 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Line: Ole Miss by 16{,...
SC's Beamer focused on field, not on Georgia's No. 1 rank

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- South Carolina coach Shane Beamer was adamant about his team's approach -- and enormous challenge -- during Georgia week. He emphatically told his staff on Sunday that he didn't want to hear about "shocking the world" or how the Gamecocks only had to better the top-ranked Bulldogs just one Saturday and not all 12.
