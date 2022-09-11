Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
The melting of the Doomsday Glacier poses a rising threat to cities like New York and MiamiAnita Durairaj
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.
WSVN-TV
1 dead in three-car crash in Coconut Creek
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-car crash has left one person dead. Coconut Creek Police and Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the crash at the 4800 block of Sample Road, just before 2:45 p.m., Thursday. A second person involved in the crash was transported as a trauma...
CBS News
At least 1 dead in Coconut Creek fatal crash
MIAMI - Police were investigating a crash Thursday afternoon that resulted in at least one death. The crash happened near the corner of Lyons Road and Sample Road. Images from Chopper 4 showed three vehicles, a black pick-up truck a blue sedan and a silver compact car. The silver vehicle...
WSVN-TV
‘Little princesses’ caught on camera breaking into and vandalizing Fort Lauderdale vacation house
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals broke into a house, leaving a massive mess, and the only thing more stunning than the damage may be their age. The vandals were caught on surveillance video casing the home. They were all girls who looked to be 9 to 12 years of age.
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines church steeple left charred
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire was put out inside a Pembroke Pines church that left its steeple charred. Damage to the steeple was visible from 7Skyforce on Wednesday. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, keeping them from spreading to the rest of the church on South Flamingo Road and Southwest 14th Street.
Click10.com
Man opens fire after fishing disagreement at Haulover Beach marina
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A fight over fishing led to shots being fired at the Haulover Beach marina. The victims of the shooting weren’t physically injured but they say they are now emotionally scarred. “He was walking on the grass, he ordered two of my friends on the...
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Man Killed Crossing Street in Margate
A Coconut Creek man was killed by a car while crossing the street in Margate Monday, police said. Dawson Metzger, 53, was walking in the 2000 block of North State Road 7 near Northwest Medical Center around 9:45 p.m. when he crossed eastbound in the middle of the roadway, according to Margate Police.
Click10.com
Police seek suspect that injures 5 in North Miami shooting
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting that injured five adults late Thursday night in North Miami. According to Major Kessler Brooks, a spokesman for the North Miami Police Department, the shooting was near the intersection of Northwest 131 Street and 10 Avenue. Police officers found the...
Click10.com
Broward girl missing for over a week found in another county
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl from Pompano Beach who had been missing for more than a week was found in Port Orange, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Deputies said Isabella Depaoli was found safe by police in Volusia County and is being reunited with her...
floridaconstructionnews.com
First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
Click10.com
Driver arrested, 2 passengers at large after vehicle pursuit through Miami-Dade, Broward
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police have arrested at least one suspect after a pursuit from Miami-Dade into Broward County ended in Lauderhill early Thursday evening. Officers say two other suspects are still at large. According to Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade Police officers located the white Honda Civic while traveling north...
cw34.com
Dramatic Photos: Pregnant woman airlifted from crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pregnant woman involved in a car crash on Tuesday night had to be airlifted to the hospital. The Delray Beach Fire Rescue said the woman was in a crash on the northbound entrance to I-95 on Atlantic Avenue, firefighter-paramedics brought the woman to the Atlantic High School athletic fields where Trauma Hawk picked her up to take her to St. Mary’s Medical Center. Paramedics said the woman was a stable trauma alert.
cbs12.com
Vehicle and pedestrian crash in Delray Beach, highway shut down
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Linton Boulevard, between Federal Highway and old Dixie Highway, has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The westbound lanes of Linton Boulevard are shut down from Federal Highway to Old Dixie Highway for at least the next three hours as Delray Beach police investigate a vehicle and pedestrian crash.
Click10.com
South Florida student faces charges for driving 116 mph
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines college student is facing charges for reckless driving, after being pulled over near the University of Florida for traveling at 116 mph. According to his traffic citation, Joseph D’ Andre Melhado, 20, was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper while...
WSVN-TV
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach; 2nd victim hospitalized
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead, an incident that also sent a second victim to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street after receiving a call that came in at around 4:05 a.m., Tuesday.
Popular West Palm car wash dealing with dangerous traffic backups; owners think they have solution
WEST PALM BEACH — Business is good at Mint Eco Car Wash in the south end of West Palm Beach. Dangerously good. Customers queued up for a wash sometimes back up onto busy South Olive Avenue and Southern Boulevard, creating a vehicular morass at the business’ intersection. “I’m...
Click10.com
Man accused of attacking fellow patient at South Florida hospital
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 63-year-old man was arrested on an attempted murder charge Tuesday after he attacked a fellow patient at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to police, officers responded to a 911 medical call around 7:10 a.m. at South Florida State Hospital regarding...
Click10.com
1 man killed, 1 injured in Pompano Beach shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sherriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning, injuring a man and leaving another victim dead. According to a news release, the incident was reported around 4:05 a.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. Deputies...
NBC Miami
Suspects Flee on Foot After High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Lauderhill
A group of suspects fled on foot after a high-speed police chase of a stolen car in South Florida Thursday. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the chase began in Miami-Dade when Miami-Dade Police spotted a white Honda sedan on the Florida's Turnpike near Bird Road. The Honda, which had been...
WSVN-TV
Tiki hut goes up in flames in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tiki hut was torched in a South Florida community. Fire raced through the structure in a residential neighborhood along Aztec Boulevard, Monday. All that was left of the hut was its frame. The rest was destroyed by flames. Firefighters managed to keep the flames from...
Click10.com
2 men accused of stealing over $46,000 worth of flowers from company in Doral
DORAL, Fla. – Police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing over $46,000 worth of flowers from a flower company in Doral, authorities said. According to the Doral Police Department, Aldo Martin Rodriguez Mendoza, 21, and Steveen Blandon Alvarado, 20, were arrested Tuesday morning after the two men stole different variations of flowers from the US Bouquet Company at 1500 NW 95th Ave.
