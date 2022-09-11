ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
The Maine Monitor

DEP says developer of Washington County project built cabins without permits

Exterior view rendering of the 2,500-acre Freedom Park project. Courtesy: Flagpole of Freedom Park/Break the Ice Media. State environmental regulators issued a “Notice of Violation” against the developer of an ambitious, $1 billion project in Washington County, after inspectors found the company built several dozen cabins, a restaurant, roads and parking areas without obtaining necessary permits.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Business
The Maine Monitor

Worries over water percolate in a warmer, wetter Maine

Parched lawns have become a commonplace sight as Maine suffers from weeks of drought. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Brockovich
The Maine Monitor

Inside how The Maine Monitor produces investigations

When you see a big project published in The Maine Monitor, it’s the culmination of months of painstaking work. Hear from editor David Dahl and reporter Samantha Hogan as executive director Micaela Schweitzer-Bluhm helps you understand how an idea for a story is born, what goes into discovering the information, and how decisions about the direction are made.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

Caitlin Andrews joins The Maine Monitor newsroom

Reporter Caitlin Andrews will join The Maine Monitor this week to cover state government, elections and general assignment stories around Maine. Caitlin comes to the Monitor from the Bangor Daily News, where she covered politics, the State House and healthcare for the past three years. Prior to the BDN, she worked at the Concord Monitor and Foster’s Daily Democrat in New Hampshire.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Wells#Water Contamination#Pfoa#Pfos#Cdc
The Maine Monitor

Half of Maine indigent cases are being defended by just 33 lawyers, analysis finds

Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck examines a shelf of active case files at the Cumberland County Courthouse. Photo by Gabe Souza. Maine officials may ask lawyers handling large caseloads of indigent defendants to stop accepting new assignments from the courts, after finding that 11 lawyers each have more than 301 open cases and half of the open indigent cases are being managed by just 33 lawyers.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

The CMP corridor saga marches on… and on and on

Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. You may have read last week that...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

Poland Spring withdraws request to extract more water in Hollis after residents object

In its application and at an Aug. 24 public meeting, Poland Spring insisted the additional withdrawal was to be relatively minimal. Photo credit: Facebook. The Poland Spring bottling company has backed off its request to double the amount of water it is extracting from one of its wells in Hollis, after mounting opposition from townspeople concerned about the additional withdrawal amid this summer’s drought.
POLAND SPRING, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
The Maine Monitor

Returning home: Transition program helps Mainers leave nursing homes and regain some independence

The program helps seniors and adults with disabilities transition from nursing homes and hospitals back to community-based care settings. Photo by SeventyFour/iStock. After Emily Crawford had a stroke at age 52, she found herself in a nursing home with roommates and peers who were sometimes four decades older. Her children had to visit before the doors closed at 5 p.m. and it was difficult to find ways to stay engaged.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

The Maine Monitor

Hallowell, ME
744
Followers
503
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The Maine Monitor delivers fearless, independent, citizen-supported, nonpartisan journalism that informs Mainers about the issues impacting Maine and inspires them to take action. Through investigative and in-depth stories, we engage readers to participate and connect to create a better Maine.

 https://www.themainemonitor.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy