Compound Injustice: PFAS may concentrate over time in landfills near the Penobscot Indian Reservation
“Forever chemicals” can enter ecosystems and waters, moving from sources like manufacturing facilities and military bases to soils, aquifers and the Gulf of Maine. Illustration by MollyMaps. Research: Marina Schauffler. Licensed under Creative Commons. A small jet boat slapped along the Penobscot River, prompting a flock of ducks to...
Maine misses EPA deadline to submit pollution reduction plan
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. If you’ve lived here for any appreciable...
DEP says developer of Washington County project built cabins without permits
Exterior view rendering of the 2,500-acre Freedom Park project. Courtesy: Flagpole of Freedom Park/Break the Ice Media. State environmental regulators issued a “Notice of Violation” against the developer of an ambitious, $1 billion project in Washington County, after inspectors found the company built several dozen cabins, a restaurant, roads and parking areas without obtaining necessary permits.
Maine elections clerks field “frivolous requests” in apparent effort to sow distrust
Clerks across the state have just nine weeks until the pivotal 2022 elections. But their tasks increasingly include responding to misinformed election data requests rooted in national efforts to sow distrust in the process. The requests are part of a national trend that is slowing down clerks’ ability to do...
Meet the Maine woman that is the only glass eel farmer in the U.S.
Sara Rademaker, owner of American Unagi, stands among glass eel tanks. Photo by Grace Terry. Reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. A version of this story was originally published in 2021. Sara Rademaker is the president and founder of the only glass eel farm in the...
Maine farmer pairs solar panels with wild blueberries. Will the effort bear fruit?
With dual-use agrivoltaics, crops are grown under or between the rows of solar panels, as shown here in Rockport, with the aim of generating renewable energy without removing farmland from production. Photo courtesy University of Maine Cooperative Extension. This article is being republished in partnership with the Energy News Network.
Worries over water percolate in a warmer, wetter Maine
Parched lawns have become a commonplace sight as Maine suffers from weeks of drought. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
Maine reaches ‘point of failure,’ seeks $62.1 million for indigent public defense
The commission that oversees legal services for criminal defendants who can’t afford their own lawyers voted Monday to recommend a $62.1 million budget next year, more than double what the state currently spends, to respond to what several officials described as a system in crisis. The vote comes at...
Inside how The Maine Monitor produces investigations
When you see a big project published in The Maine Monitor, it’s the culmination of months of painstaking work. Hear from editor David Dahl and reporter Samantha Hogan as executive director Micaela Schweitzer-Bluhm helps you understand how an idea for a story is born, what goes into discovering the information, and how decisions about the direction are made.
Maine in the middle of the pack on reporting crime stats to FBI
The gaps in data present challenges to analyze crime trends and fact-check claims, often made by politicians, on crime statistics. Photo by Eric Conrad. Less than half of law enforcement agencies in Maine have submitted a full scope of data to the FBI for the full calendar year of 2021, according to an investigation by The Marshall Project.
As sea levels rise, saltwater intrusion threatens Maine wells
Looking out from the wharf in downtown Stonington. The town has been trucking in water in recent months to deal with an ongoing shortage, and officials are now worried about saltwater intrusion into wells and aquifers as sea levels rise. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first...
Caitlin Andrews joins The Maine Monitor newsroom
Reporter Caitlin Andrews will join The Maine Monitor this week to cover state government, elections and general assignment stories around Maine. Caitlin comes to the Monitor from the Bangor Daily News, where she covered politics, the State House and healthcare for the past three years. Prior to the BDN, she worked at the Concord Monitor and Foster’s Daily Democrat in New Hampshire.
‘Swarm’ of earthquakes felt in central Washington County
Local lore says the earthquakes are caused by a fault line running under Centerville, but that’s only partially true. Screenshot by the Machias Valley News Observer. This story was originally published by the Machias Valley News Observer. As many as 12 small earthquakes have been reported in central Washington...
Half of Maine indigent cases are being defended by just 33 lawyers, analysis finds
Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck examines a shelf of active case files at the Cumberland County Courthouse. Photo by Gabe Souza. Maine officials may ask lawyers handling large caseloads of indigent defendants to stop accepting new assignments from the courts, after finding that 11 lawyers each have more than 301 open cases and half of the open indigent cases are being managed by just 33 lawyers.
The CMP corridor saga marches on… and on and on
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. You may have read last week that...
Poland Spring withdraws request to extract more water in Hollis after residents object
In its application and at an Aug. 24 public meeting, Poland Spring insisted the additional withdrawal was to be relatively minimal. Photo credit: Facebook. The Poland Spring bottling company has backed off its request to double the amount of water it is extracting from one of its wells in Hollis, after mounting opposition from townspeople concerned about the additional withdrawal amid this summer’s drought.
Returning home: Transition program helps Mainers leave nursing homes and regain some independence
The program helps seniors and adults with disabilities transition from nursing homes and hospitals back to community-based care settings. Photo by SeventyFour/iStock. After Emily Crawford had a stroke at age 52, she found herself in a nursing home with roommates and peers who were sometimes four decades older. Her children had to visit before the doors closed at 5 p.m. and it was difficult to find ways to stay engaged.
