Yardbarker

Brett Favre has some eye-opening remarks about Aaron Rodgers vs. the Vikings

The Green Bay Packers lost their Week One matchup to the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 23-7. The offensive line was, to put it mildly, terrible. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times. While that is not the most he has ever been sacked in a game, the hits he took were quite vicious. Just how vicious? Well, according to former Packers and Vikings quarterback Brett Favre, they were the hardest Rodgers has ever taken.
Yardbarker

Cooper Kupp Has Three-Word Response To Week 1 Loss To Bills

The Super Bowl hangover that plagues champions seemed to hit the Los Angeles Rams hard as they looked completely out of sorts in their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Rams were able to keep pace with the Bills in the first half thanks to a couple of much-needed turnovers, but the second half was a disaster as they failed to get anything going on either end of the field. Cooper Kupp was the lone bright spot for Los Angeles as he finished the evening with 13 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown, but he clearly needed help throughout the game.
Yardbarker

Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Knew Russell Wilson’s Weakness All Along

The Seattle Seahawks edged the Denver Broncos during their Monday Night Football showdown, 17-16. The NFC West squad bucked the prediction of most football fans and experts of a dominating victory by Denver. After all, the Broncos have a powerful offense led by former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He is...
Yardbarker

Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
Yardbarker

Steelers Dynamic 2nd-Year Tight End Pat Freiermuth Wasn’t Supposed To Be Downfield On Big Overtime Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for drafting extremely well, especially outside of the first round. It appears that they have hit a home run with second-year tight end, Pat Freiermuth . He was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and after having a solid rookie season, was a vital piece in the team’s 23-20 Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The tight end joined 102.5 DVE on Tuesday morning and talked about the big win on Sunday, quarterback, Mitch Trubisky and his hatred for all teams in the AFC North.
Yardbarker

Alabama no longer favored to win national championship

If Nick Saban is looking for some fresh motivation at this point in the college football season, he has it. The new futures odds for the winner of this season’s college football national champion were released by SportsBetting.ag. They no longer have Alabama as the favorite to win the championship.
Yardbarker

ESPN's Ryan Clark does Seahawks' Drew Lock 'dirty' after 'MNF' win over Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks were routinely linked in summer reports and rumors with San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as journeyman Geno Smith and 2019 second-round draft pick Drew Lock were competing for the right to serve as the replacement for Russell Wilson, who was traded from the Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March.
Yardbarker

Josh McDaniels Offers Latest on Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) are not wasting time licking their wounds from a disappointing opening to the 2022 NFL regular season. After talking to several players that have been coached by McDaniels, I asked him about his approach once the regular season starts. McDaniels also looked ahead to...
