Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Aces Suffer 2-1 Extra-Inning Loss to River Cats in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reno Aces) - The Reno Aces (75-61) offense was limited by six Sacramento River Cats (60-75) pitchers in a 2-1 extra-inning loss Thursday afternoon at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park. Today’s game was initially scheduled at Reno’s Greater Nevada Field, but poor air quality forced the switch to...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Skiing releases 2023 schedule

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada skiing has released its 2023 schedule as announced on Thursday. Nevada’s schedule consists of six away invitationals and finishing the season with the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association [RMISA] championships and the NCAA championships. ”I know these athletes are more motivated than ever...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

State of Nevada to hold career fair

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is holding a career fair. It’s happening Wednesday at Reno Town Mall. There’ll be about 27 different state agencies and organizations, each looking to fill several different positions. “We have a very diverse range of different positions and opportunities that...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

BLM doubles reward for info on wild horse shootings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is doubling its reward offer for information on five wild horse shootings. Previously, the department offered $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting and mortally wounding five wild horses in eastern Nevada last year.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada sees job decline in August, labor data shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Job numbers in the state of Nevada saw a slight dip in August of 2022, decreasing about 600 jobs after seasonal adjustment. The unemployment rate stayed at 4.4%, however. Despite the slight decline, job numbers in most sectors remain at or above their pre-pandemic peak. The...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

New Sparks fire chief narrowed to six finalists

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks on Wednesday announced six finalists to replace Fire Chief Jim Reid, who retired. The city had 32 candidates by August 17 and conducted two rounds of interviews. These are the six finalists:. Travis Anderson, deputy fire chief for the North Las Vegas Fire...
SPARKS, NV
mymixfm.com

California wildfire threatens communities in Sierra Nevada foothills

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -A fast-growing California wildfire was threatening a string of small foothill communities northeast of Sacramento on Wednesday, even as firefighters made progress containing a flank that had grown rapidly the day before. The Mosquito Fire has burned nearly 59,000 acres (24,000 hectares), forcing the evacuation of some...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

UNR in person classes canceled; TMCC classes shift to remote operation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In-person classes at the University of Nevada, Reno have been canceled while classes at Truckee Meadows Community College will go remote as a result of the thick smoke blanketing the area. Classes at the Redfield campus will also be canceled, while UNR classes in Incline Village...
RENO, NV
#American Football#College Football#Cardinals#Nevada Athletics#Fbs
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada man pleads guilty to assualt in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - A Nevada man has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the Capitol Riots. 35-year-old Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia. Court documents say Kenyon was illegally in the Capitol building for about 20 minutes...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Code red lockdown lifted at Galena High School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The code red lockdown at Galena High School has now been lifted. An order for a lockdown was given earlier Wednesday after an initial report of shots fired that was later determined to be unfounded after a search of the building. No students were on campus...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Museum of Art now offering free student admission for UNR and TMCC

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Museum of Art has announced a Free Student Admission Program for local higher education students. This gift to UNR and TMCC students was made possible through a generous 2 million dollar donation from Wayne Prim. The Wayne Prim Free Admission Endowment Program will allow...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Poor air quality not a problem for Reno Air Races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The smoke didn’t let up even as the first day of the Reno Air Races came to a close. Yesterday’s air quality measured in at 180, which is considered unhealthy for all groups. It didn’t stop the Air Races from taking off though.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD: Rotating bus schedule to end first week of October

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rotating bus schedules are coming to an end. During a school board meeting Tuesday, Chief of Operations for the Washoe County School District, Adam Searcy, provided an update on labor shortages in the transportation department. He indicated that 220 to 230 daily drivers are projected to be available by the end of Fall Break.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Poor air quality caused by smoke from the Mosquito Fire has led to the closure of some schools in Nevada and California. In Douglas County, Nev., Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School are closed. All other schools in the Douglas County School District are open.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Weather slows growth of Mosquito Fire putting smoke in Reno area

FORESTHILL,Calif. (KOLO) -Weather is helping slow the growth of the Mosquito Fire, which is 20 percent contained at 67,669 acres, the U.S. Forest Service reported Wednesday night. The fire burning at the border of El Dorado and Placer counties is causing air pollution problems in western Nevada. Thursday afternoon humidity...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Saving the Sugar Pine 100 feet in the air

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arborist Ben Cavalier uses a sling shot to establish lines on this Sugar Pine which stands more than one-hundred feet tall. He then gears up for a job he says is very rewarding if somewhat dangerous. Asked if he looks down?. “Of course, I look down,”...
RENO, NV

