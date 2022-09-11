Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Aces Suffer 2-1 Extra-Inning Loss to River Cats in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reno Aces) - The Reno Aces (75-61) offense was limited by six Sacramento River Cats (60-75) pitchers in a 2-1 extra-inning loss Thursday afternoon at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park. Today’s game was initially scheduled at Reno’s Greater Nevada Field, but poor air quality forced the switch to...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Skiing releases 2023 schedule
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada skiing has released its 2023 schedule as announced on Thursday. Nevada’s schedule consists of six away invitationals and finishing the season with the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association [RMISA] championships and the NCAA championships. ”I know these athletes are more motivated than ever...
KOLO TV Reno
State of Nevada to hold career fair
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is holding a career fair. It’s happening Wednesday at Reno Town Mall. There’ll be about 27 different state agencies and organizations, each looking to fill several different positions. “We have a very diverse range of different positions and opportunities that...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM doubles reward for info on wild horse shootings
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is doubling its reward offer for information on five wild horse shootings. Previously, the department offered $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting and mortally wounding five wild horses in eastern Nevada last year.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada sees job decline in August, labor data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Job numbers in the state of Nevada saw a slight dip in August of 2022, decreasing about 600 jobs after seasonal adjustment. The unemployment rate stayed at 4.4%, however. Despite the slight decline, job numbers in most sectors remain at or above their pre-pandemic peak. The...
KOLO TV Reno
New Sparks fire chief narrowed to six finalists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks on Wednesday announced six finalists to replace Fire Chief Jim Reid, who retired. The city had 32 candidates by August 17 and conducted two rounds of interviews. These are the six finalists:. Travis Anderson, deputy fire chief for the North Las Vegas Fire...
mymixfm.com
California wildfire threatens communities in Sierra Nevada foothills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -A fast-growing California wildfire was threatening a string of small foothill communities northeast of Sacramento on Wednesday, even as firefighters made progress containing a flank that had grown rapidly the day before. The Mosquito Fire has burned nearly 59,000 acres (24,000 hectares), forcing the evacuation of some...
KOLO TV Reno
UNR in person classes canceled; TMCC classes shift to remote operation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In-person classes at the University of Nevada, Reno have been canceled while classes at Truckee Meadows Community College will go remote as a result of the thick smoke blanketing the area. Classes at the Redfield campus will also be canceled, while UNR classes in Incline Village...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada man pleads guilty to assualt in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - A Nevada man has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the Capitol Riots. 35-year-old Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia. Court documents say Kenyon was illegally in the Capitol building for about 20 minutes...
KOLO TV Reno
Code red lockdown lifted at Galena High School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The code red lockdown at Galena High School has now been lifted. An order for a lockdown was given earlier Wednesday after an initial report of shots fired that was later determined to be unfounded after a search of the building. No students were on campus...
Reno-Sparks air quality: 'Very unhealthy' conditions expected to last into Thursday
2 p.m. update: The EPA's air quality ranking in Reno-Sparks improved slightly Wednesday afternoon, improving from "hazardous" to "very unhealthy," but unsafe conditions are expected to linger into Thursday. The air quality index in both Reno and Sparks was at 245 as of 1 p.m. Wednesday. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Museum of Art now offering free student admission for UNR and TMCC
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Museum of Art has announced a Free Student Admission Program for local higher education students. This gift to UNR and TMCC students was made possible through a generous 2 million dollar donation from Wayne Prim. The Wayne Prim Free Admission Endowment Program will allow...
KOLO TV Reno
Poor air quality not a problem for Reno Air Races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The smoke didn’t let up even as the first day of the Reno Air Races came to a close. Yesterday’s air quality measured in at 180, which is considered unhealthy for all groups. It didn’t stop the Air Races from taking off though.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD: Rotating bus schedule to end first week of October
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rotating bus schedules are coming to an end. During a school board meeting Tuesday, Chief of Operations for the Washoe County School District, Adam Searcy, provided an update on labor shortages in the transportation department. He indicated that 220 to 230 daily drivers are projected to be available by the end of Fall Break.
KOLO TV Reno
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Poor air quality caused by smoke from the Mosquito Fire has led to the closure of some schools in Nevada and California. In Douglas County, Nev., Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School are closed. All other schools in the Douglas County School District are open.
Mosquito Fire smoke means air quality will continue to be unhealthy in Reno region
Despite the abysmal cloud of smoke socking in Northern Nevada, it could be worse, according to Brendan Schnieder, air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District. In the first eight months of last year, Washoe County had 34 unhealthy air days. This year, through Aug. 31, there was just one day of...
KOLO TV Reno
Weather slows growth of Mosquito Fire putting smoke in Reno area
FORESTHILL,Calif. (KOLO) -Weather is helping slow the growth of the Mosquito Fire, which is 20 percent contained at 67,669 acres, the U.S. Forest Service reported Wednesday night. The fire burning at the border of El Dorado and Placer counties is causing air pollution problems in western Nevada. Thursday afternoon humidity...
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
KOLO TV Reno
Saving the Sugar Pine 100 feet in the air
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arborist Ben Cavalier uses a sling shot to establish lines on this Sugar Pine which stands more than one-hundred feet tall. He then gears up for a job he says is very rewarding if somewhat dangerous. Asked if he looks down?. “Of course, I look down,”...
Woman Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Carson (Carson, NV)
According to the Carson City Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies, a pedestrian accident occurred on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that a woman was struck by a vehicle in the area of South Carson Street and Fairview. The driver of the vehicle failed to render aid and fled the...
