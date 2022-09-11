ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

LJWORLD

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says focus is on KU not Nebraska

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold, whose name has surfaced on media lists projecting possible candidates to replace Scott Frost at Nebraska, had little to say about the connection during Tuesday's KU football press conference. Asked at the start of his regular weekly meeting with the media if he had...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Nancy Myers

Nancy Ann (Woodward) Myers, 89, died August 29, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. She was born December 25, 1932, in Topeka, KS, the great granddaughter of BW Woodward, a survivor of Quantrill's infamous raid on Lawrence. As a girl, she grew up an Army brat and traveled with her mother and...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Albert Bolz

Graveside services for Albert H. Bolz, 91, Lawrence will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lawrence. He died September 10, 2022, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He was born March 20, 1931, in Oregon, Missouri the son of Fred and Rose (Egger) Bolz....
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Rondel Southard

Rondel Steven Southard was born June 2, 1959 in Lawrence, KS to Merle D Southard and Ahnawake H (Gandy) Southard. He left this life on September 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, and oldest brother Edward Sangster. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Paige...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Jerry Cofer

Services for Jerry Lee Cofer, 77, Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. He died September 11, 2022, at LMH Health. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence natural gas provider announces new plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions

Lawrence's largest natural gas utility on Wednesday committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions much sooner than once anticipated. Black Hills Energy now has committed to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions in its natural gas utility by 2035, the company said as part of its annual sustainability report released Wednesday. Previously, the company had committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2035.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Judy Mayes

Funeral services for Judy Ilene Shirk Mayes, 80, Lawrence, will be 10 am, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. A visitation will be on Friday from 6-7 pm. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Bicyclist hit by truck, seriously injured in East Lawrence

A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after being hit by a truck Thursday afternoon in East Lawrence, according to witnesses on the scene and emergency radio traffic. The accident occurred in the 800 block of East 11th Street, and first responders were dispatched to the scene at around 2 p.m. Thursday. A helicopter was called to the scene to transport the bicyclist to a hospital.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Weekend events include butterfly-tagging, fiber arts, kittens, theater and much more

Monarch butterflies, kittens, fiber arts, old tractors, nontraditional theater, seed-harvesting and much more are on tap for the Lawrence area this weekend. • The 65th annual McLouth Threshing Bee kicks off at 911 S. Home St., McLouth, and runs through Sunday. Come and see a working museum of agriculture from decades past. Threshing will be conducted daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Breakfast will be available for purchase at 7:30 a.m. both days. Other highlights include a Parade of Power at noon Saturday, an antique tractor pull, miniature train rides and much more. Admission is free; see www.mclouththreshingbee.com for a full schedule.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Former Lawrence police officer will now stand trial in rape case

A former Lawrence police officer who is accused of raping a woman in 2017 while he was on duty will now stand trial in the case. The ex-officer, Jonathan Mark Gardner, of Tonganoxie, had entered negotiations with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office in May to resolve the case through criminal mediation, but after a status conference on Wednesday, Douglas County District Judge Sally Pokorny set a trial date for Feb. 27, 2023.
LAWRENCE, KS

