LJWORLD
Fast start to season has boosted Kansas football team’s confidence, Leipold says
Asked Tuesday how he felt about his offense’s explosiveness through two weeks of the 2022 football season, Kansas coach Lance Leipold borrowed a favorite phrase of offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s to keep things in perspective. “Statistics lie and liars use statistics,” Leipold said. “And you can skew these...
LJWORLD
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says focus is on KU not Nebraska
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold, whose name has surfaced on media lists projecting possible candidates to replace Scott Frost at Nebraska, had little to say about the connection during Tuesday’s KU football press conference. Asked at the start of his regular weekly meeting with the media if he had...
LJWORLD
Joint KU, Wichita State medical complex slated for downtown Wichita wins initial approval
A more than $300 million plan by Wichita State and the University of Kansas to create a new medical school complex in downtown Wichita has won its first round of approval from the Kansas Board of Regents. Regents on Thursday unanimously approved a program statement for a new $302 million...
LJWORLD
Lawrence High football hits the road in Week 3 to take on pass-heavy SM East squad
One week removed from a 28-21 win over Olathe West, the Lawrence High football team will travel to Shawnee Mission East on Friday in hopes of grabbing its second win of the season. The Lions (1-1) will take on a Lancers program that is fresh off of back-to-back road losses...
LJWORLD
Nancy Myers
Nancy Ann (Woodward) Myers, 89, died August 29, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. She was born December 25, 1932, in Topeka, KS, the great granddaughter of BW Woodward, a survivor of Quantrill's infamous raid on Lawrence. As a girl, she grew up an Army brat and traveled with her mother and...
LJWORLD
Albert Bolz
Graveside services for Albert H. Bolz, 91, Lawrence will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lawrence. He died September 10, 2022, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He was born March 20, 1931, in Oregon, Missouri the son of Fred and Rose (Egger) Bolz....
LJWORLD
Girod envisions convention center, hotel, possibly medical facility as part of $300M gateway project at KU football stadium
A “gateway” project near the University of Kansas’ football stadium could cost more than $300 million, and university leaders are interested in a hotel/convention center and a significant health care presence on the site, KU’s chancellor said Thursday. Major renovations to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium...
LJWORLD
Rondel Southard
Rondel Steven Southard was born June 2, 1959 in Lawrence, KS to Merle D Southard and Ahnawake H (Gandy) Southard. He left this life on September 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, and oldest brother Edward Sangster. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Paige...
LJWORLD
Georgia administrator chosen to become KU’s next vice chancellor for strategic communications, public affairs
A communications professional who has worked both for a Georgia university and Baylor University will become the University of Kansas’ new leader for strategic communications and public affairs. Karla Leeper has been appointed to the role of vice chancellor for strategic communications and public affairs by KU Chancellor Douglas...
LJWORLD
20 businesses apply to have patios in downtown parking stalls, will have until Jan. 1 to comply with new rules
Twenty downtown businesses have applied for a new license that will allow them to maintain the patios and outdoor dining areas that were initially constructed on a temporary basis in downtown parking stalls. The City of Lawrence began a free, temporary “parklet” program in the summer of 2020 amid the...
LJWORLD
Jerry Cofer
Services for Jerry Lee Cofer, 77, Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. He died September 11, 2022, at LMH Health. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store to open in North Lawrence; new tunnel car wash slated for west Lawrence
• My office vending machine is bigger than yours. At least I’m guessing that’s the case. I treat the Dollar General store in North Lawrence like my own personal vending machine, since it is just a block away from the Journal-World offices. Apparently, word has gotten out in...
LJWORLD
Lawrence natural gas provider announces new plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Lawrence’s largest natural gas utility on Wednesday committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions much sooner than once anticipated. Black Hills Energy now has committed to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions in its natural gas utility by 2035, the company said as part of its annual sustainability report released Wednesday. Previously, the company had committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2035.
LJWORLD
Judy Mayes
Funeral services for Judy Ilene Shirk Mayes, 80, Lawrence, will be 10 am, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. A visitation will be on Friday from 6-7 pm. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Bicyclist hit by truck, seriously injured in East Lawrence
A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after being hit by a truck Thursday afternoon in East Lawrence, according to witnesses on the scene and emergency radio traffic. The accident occurred in the 800 block of East 11th Street, and first responders were dispatched to the scene at around 2 p.m. Thursday. A helicopter was called to the scene to transport the bicyclist to a hospital.
LJWORLD
Weekend events include butterfly-tagging, fiber arts, kittens, theater and much more
Monarch butterflies, kittens, fiber arts, old tractors, nontraditional theater, seed-harvesting and much more are on tap for the Lawrence area this weekend. • The 65th annual McLouth Threshing Bee kicks off at 911 S. Home St., McLouth, and runs through Sunday. Come and see a working museum of agriculture from decades past. Threshing will be conducted daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Breakfast will be available for purchase at 7:30 a.m. both days. Other highlights include a Parade of Power at noon Saturday, an antique tractor pull, miniature train rides and much more. Admission is free; see www.mclouththreshingbee.com for a full schedule.
LJWORLD
Unfounded fears of a fire at Southwest Middle School caused evacuation of building, delayed start at neighboring school
Rooftop smoke and unfounded fears of a fire at Southwest Middle School caused the evacuation of that building and has resulted in a two-hour delay to the start of the school day at adjacent Sunflower Elementary. A spokeswoman for Lawrence Public Schools said fire crews on Wednesday morning arrived at...
LJWORLD
Former Lawrence police officer will now stand trial in rape case
A former Lawrence police officer who is accused of raping a woman in 2017 while he was on duty will now stand trial in the case. The ex-officer, Jonathan Mark Gardner, of Tonganoxie, had entered negotiations with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office in May to resolve the case through criminal mediation, but after a status conference on Wednesday, Douglas County District Judge Sally Pokorny set a trial date for Feb. 27, 2023.
LJWORLD
Health department announces clinics offering new COVID boosters for anyone 12 and older
Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health has announced more than a dozen clinics throughout the next month where the latest version of the coronavirus booster, which is more effective against omicron subvariants, will be available for anyone 12 and older. The health department had recommended earlier this month that people with an...
