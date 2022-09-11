Read full article on original website
Offseason training, increased confidence has KU football more resilient as 2022 season ramps up
Fourteen minutes and fifty-seven seconds into KU’s 55-42 win over West Virginia, it was fair to wonder if KU was headed down the same path as past KU teams in similar situations. West Virginia opened the contest with a 101-second touchdown drive that was capped by a 59-yard connection between JT Daniels and Sam James. KU was then called for three penalties in the span of seven plays and had to punt the ball away. West Virginia responded with another touchdown drive that lasted 12 plays and traveled 60 yards to take a 14-0 lead.
WVU's miscues have mattered, and timing couldn't have been worse
West Virginia's 9.5 penalties per game rank No. 118 out of 131 FBS teams so far this season. The good news, in so much as a condition exists in a situation like that, is the Mountaineers went from committing 11 penalties for 72 yards against Pitt in the opener to eight penalties for 65 yards against Kansas in the season's second game. The bad news, which you probably knew was coming, is the timing of some of WVU's penalties just could not have been worse in the 55-42 overtime loss to the Jayhawks.
Sources: All-Big 12 cornerback out indefinitely after surgery
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods had surgery on his injured left ankle, but the team is optimistic he can return to the lineup before the end of the season, sources told EerSports Thursday. The preseason all-Big 12 pick played just 12 snaps in the season-opener against then-No. 17 Pitt before...
WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out
West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
Coach K, John Calipari, Bill Self and more congratulate Bob Huggins
West Virginia University Head Coach Bob Huggins was officially enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame over the weekend, finalizing a process that began over four decades ago when the former Mountaineer hooper first took a job as a coach. For years, Huggins has been nominated for this honor, and many of his fellow Hall of Fame coaches took a moment to congratulate him on getting in and talking about the WVU Head Coach. Check it out in the video above.
Neal Brown says there is only one way to fix this
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown discusses what's wrong with this team and the one way to fix it moving forward.
When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?
Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
2 West Virginia men charged for allegedly setting couch on fire after Backyard Brawl
Two West Virginia men were arrested by City of Morgantown Fire Marshals because they say the men set fire to a couch shortly after the Backyard Brawl.
Accident on I-79 S in Marion County cleaned up
All lanes on Interstate 79 southbound are closed near mile marker 135 in Marion County Wednesday morning after an accident, the Marion County 911 center confirmed to 12 News.
2 women wanted for questioning in Clarksburg
The Clarksburg Police Department Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying two women.
Fairmont man facing drug charges after witness hears suspicious call
West Virginia State Troopers found methamphetamine and fentanyl on a Fairmont man outside a Morgantown complex Saturday after they were called to a report of suspicious activity. Sgt. Wil. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
UPDATE: Taylor County teen found
UPDATE: SEPT. 8, 8:03 A.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the Grafton Fire Department, the missing 16-year-old was found. ORIGINAL: SEPT. 6, 6:28 P.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are searching for a teen missing from Carlson Heights in Taylor County, according to the Grafton Fire Department. According to a Facebook post by the […]
One Shot and Injured in Late Friday Shooting Incident
WDTV is reporting that at least one person has been shot and injured in Carolina, 911 officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies, including the West Virginia State Police are on the scene. According to scanner traffic, a police activity has been reported at or near Maple St. As of 11:50...
TV Talk: Heather Abraham leaves KDKA-TV morning anchor desk
After almost 12 years, KDKA-TV morning anchor Heather Abraham will leave the morning anchor desk. Abraham, who will continue to host KDKA’s “Pittsburgh Today Live,” said KDKA reporter Lindsay Ward, who joined the station in April 2019, will succeed her as morning anchor. The change, effective Sept....
Man charged after troopers find ‘large quantity’ of marijuana at Fairmont home
A man has been charged after troopers located "a large quantity" of marijuana while responding to a drug complaint at a Fairmont residence.
Driver suffers medical emergency behind the wheel, truck becomes lodged in drainage culvert
VALLEY BEND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A pickup truck became lodged in a roadside drainage culvert Thursday after a driver suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel of their vehicle. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy S.R. Davis responded to the scene of a single-car motor...
