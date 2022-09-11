Read full article on original website
Related
Sun stay alive, beat Aces 105-76 in Game 3 of WNBA Finals
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history, and the Connecticut Sun staved off elimination by beating the Las Vegas Aces 105-76 in Game 3 on Thursday night. Thomas had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for the Sun, who have now won all four of their elimination games in these playoffs, topping Dallas on the road in the first round and beating Chicago in Games 4 and 5 to close out that series. Game 4 of this best-of-five series is Sunday in Connecticut. “We’ve been struggling offensively and we finally got a game back at home and my teammates were hitting shots,” Thomas said. “None of this would have been possible without them.”
Correa, Gordon power Twins past Royals 3-2 for series sweep
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins salvaged some badly needed momentum, entering a last-ditch five-game series at first-place Cleveland this weekend.Their pitching lately looks up to the task.Carlos Correa's solo home run in the first inning and Nick Gordon's two-run shot in the second gave the Twins enough to hang on for a 3-2 victory to finish a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night and gain ground in the AL Central race."Our guys know what's at stake, and our guys know what time of the year it is," manager Rocco...
Jaylen Watson goes from Wendy’s to pick-six hero as Chiefs beat Chargers
Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, rookie Jaylen Watson returned an interception 99 yards for the go-ahead fourth-quarter score, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday night. Mahomes finished with 235 yards passing, and Jerick McKinnon and Justin Watson hauled in...
Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert suffers rib injury, undergoes X-rays
Outside of one big mistake, Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert put up another stellar performance in a narrow
Comments / 0