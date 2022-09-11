ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Sun stay alive, beat Aces 105-76 in Game 3 of WNBA Finals

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history, and the Connecticut Sun staved off elimination by beating the Las Vegas Aces 105-76 in Game 3 on Thursday night. Thomas had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for the Sun, who have now won all four of their elimination games in these playoffs, topping Dallas on the road in the first round and beating Chicago in Games 4 and 5 to close out that series. Game 4 of this best-of-five series is Sunday in Connecticut. “We’ve been struggling offensively and we finally got a game back at home and my teammates were hitting shots,” Thomas said. “None of this would have been possible without them.”
CBS Minnesota

Correa, Gordon power Twins past Royals 3-2 for series sweep

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins salvaged some badly needed momentum, entering a last-ditch five-game series at first-place Cleveland this weekend.Their pitching lately looks up to the task.Carlos Correa's solo home run in the first inning and Nick Gordon's two-run shot in the second gave the Twins enough to hang on for a 3-2 victory to finish a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night and gain ground in the AL Central race."Our guys know what's at stake, and our guys know what time of the year it is," manager Rocco...
