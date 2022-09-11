ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

The Daily 09-15-22 Billionaire power couple list San Francisco mansion, leave city

One of San Francisco's most prominent and wealthy tech power couples are reportedly leaving the city. Stewart Butterfield, the co-founder of both Slack and Flickr, and his wife Jen Rubio, CEO of luggage manufacturer Away, listed their Presidio Heights mansion this week, reports the Wall Street Journal.  Once referred to as "Silicon Valley's newest 'it' couple" by Insider, the couple got engaged in 2019 after Butterfield appeared to propose to Rubio over Twitter, seemingly as a joke.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Campbell, CA
Campbell, CA
Football
Campbell, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
SFGate

4 Wounded In East Oakland Shooting Tuesday

OAKLAND (BCN) Four people were shot late Tuesday night in East Oakland, police said. Gunfire erupted just after 10:30 p.m. at 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. The gunshots coincided with a collision involving two moving vehicles and multiple parked vehicles, according to police. The city's gunshot detection system was triggered...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#William Mary 37#Wm Fg#Wm Imoh#Comp Att Int#De#Ez#Turner
SFGate

Man Dies After Being Rescued From Water During Ironman Triathlon

SANTA CRUZ (BCN) A man competing in the Ironman 70.3 Santa Cruz triathlon died after being rescued during the swim part of the race on Sunday, Ironman officials announced Tuesday. The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to a hospital after needing medical assistance at the race, which...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

Ghost Ship defendant could face jail after weapons found

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The master tenant of a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse that caught fire, killing 36 people during a party in 2016, was ordered to appear in court after prosecutors said a search of his home revealed he violated conditions of his probation by possessing weapons.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy