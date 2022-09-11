ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne Community Spirit Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Daphne is getting ready for the 2022 Community Spirit Day event. This is the second year for the celebration, originated and funded by volunteers from the neighborhoods of Daphmont and Olde Towne Daphne. Thomas Warner and Sandy Robinson stopped by FOX10 News at...
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: Toulminville Community Workshop

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Help make Toulminville the best place it can be!. Councilman Cory Penn joined us on FOX10 Midday to talk about a Toulminville Neighborhood Plan Workshop taking place on Thursday, September 15th at 6pm. The goal is the get input from the residents on infrastructure, housing, capital improvements, parks, etc. and to create a plan that is long-term and sustainable.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Law enforcement provides active shooter training to Fairhope church

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement provided valuable training to dozens of churchgoers in Fairhope Thursday. People were shown a presentation on how to respond in an active shooter situation. Fairhope Christian Church hosted the free event. They were taught what to do at the first sign of danger, and...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo ‘Zoo Brew: The Sloth Crawl’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is hosting a fun event and fundraiser called ‘Zoo Brew: The Sloth Crawl’. The event is coming up at the zoo on Friday, September 30th. There will be more than 40 different beer tastings, catering by Safari Club restaurants, live entertainment by ‘Grits & Greens’ and meet and greets with animals.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Temporary curfew goes into effect for Satsuma teens homecoming week

SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -A mandatory curfew is in effect all this week, for teens under 19 who live in Satsuma. The ordinance, signed by Mayor Mark Barlow, is to keep the fun from potentially getting violent. “Our intentions are not to restrict anybody’s movement or anything, but just to make...
SATSUMA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

AltaPointe Health Job Fair

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for a job, there are several opportunities with AltaPointe Health. Recruitment specialist Tory Kraver joined us on Studio10 with the details on an upcoming AltaPointe Health Job Fair. She says, “The open interviews take place next week at the HR Office 5741...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Synergy MedAesthetics: Offering CoolSculpting Elite in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Synergy MedAesthics, a state-of-the-art med spa, is now open in Mobile! They are known for their unique approach, providing results that are natural-looking and personalized for the client. Their team is revered for their high level of expertise and dedication to providing only the most current cosmetic care.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

BCHBA Fishing Tournament happening this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Baldwin County Home Builders Association Fishing Tournament is happening this weekend and it’s all for a good cause. All proceeds are to benefit the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center. Saturday, September 17. Time: Safe Light to 2 p.m. Weigh-in at American Legion Hall Beach in...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bystanders say convenience store owner shot on Mobile’s Houston Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence today at the Mother’s Finest convenience store on Houston Street, where witnesses and residents at the scene told FOX10 News a shooting took place. The Mobile Police Department has not yet released information about what happened there. Bystanders tell...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Rouses Blueberry Coffee Cake

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef Nino at Rouses made a blueberry coffee cake. 1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Coat a Bundt or 8″ x 12″ pan well with nonstick cooking spray. 2. For the topping: Mix brown sugar, ⅔ cup of the flour and the cinnamon in a medium bowl. Cut in ½ cup of the butter. Topping mixture will be crumbly. Set aside.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police highlighting their women in law enforcement

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is highlighting many of their women, and this month, the spotlight is on one homicide detective, Corporal Kenyada Taylor. She is the lead detective in the shooting death of 14-year-old Daniel Blackmon, which has resulted in multiple arrests. “We work for the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two arrests made in shooting at Houston Street convenience store

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officers responded to 450 Houston Street, Mother’s Finest Convenience Store, in reference to a robbery. Officers discovered that two male subjects entered the store, demanded money, shot the victim, and then fled the scene on foot. The victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for his injuries.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne business owners express concerns over new development

Daphne, Ala. (WALA) - Jubilee Courtyard in the heart of downtown Daphne will soon be home to new development. But the owners of “Downtown Cigars” and “Kitchen on Main” tell FOX10 it could create major issues for their respective businesses. “They’re talking about a two-story building....
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Some Prichard residents complain about irregular garbage service

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Trucks that are supposed to pick up garbage weekly are only coming every other week, according to some residents. Glenda Ransom said she has lived on West Turner Road for 40 years and never had trouble with garbage collection until this year. But for the past several months, she says, her garbage has sat for up to two weeks before a garbage truck comes.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

On again - off again ICW bridge project is “on” again

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The on again, off again bridge proposal over the Intercoastal Waterway between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach is “on” again. This time, there is optimism the project will take off after the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) rejected an expansion proposal by the toll bridge authority in Orange Beach in favor of a new, free-passage ICW Bridge to the west.
GULF SHORES, AL

