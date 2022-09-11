Read full article on original website
Daphne Community Spirit Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Daphne is getting ready for the 2022 Community Spirit Day event. This is the second year for the celebration, originated and funded by volunteers from the neighborhoods of Daphmont and Olde Towne Daphne. Thomas Warner and Sandy Robinson stopped by FOX10 News at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Toulminville Community Workshop
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Help make Toulminville the best place it can be!. Councilman Cory Penn joined us on FOX10 Midday to talk about a Toulminville Neighborhood Plan Workshop taking place on Thursday, September 15th at 6pm. The goal is the get input from the residents on infrastructure, housing, capital improvements, parks, etc. and to create a plan that is long-term and sustainable.
WALA-TV FOX10
Law enforcement provides active shooter training to Fairhope church
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement provided valuable training to dozens of churchgoers in Fairhope Thursday. People were shown a presentation on how to respond in an active shooter situation. Fairhope Christian Church hosted the free event. They were taught what to do at the first sign of danger, and...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Cups For a Cure’ fundraiser helps to raise money for childhood cancer research
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is childhood cancer awareness month and one girl from Bay Minette is helping to raise awareness. Starla Chapman is raising money for her nonprofit, “Cook Up a Cure” with a lemonade stand. On Wednesday, the lemonade stand was set up at her school,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo ‘Zoo Brew: The Sloth Crawl’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is hosting a fun event and fundraiser called ‘Zoo Brew: The Sloth Crawl’. The event is coming up at the zoo on Friday, September 30th. There will be more than 40 different beer tastings, catering by Safari Club restaurants, live entertainment by ‘Grits & Greens’ and meet and greets with animals.
WALA-TV FOX10
Temporary curfew goes into effect for Satsuma teens homecoming week
SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -A mandatory curfew is in effect all this week, for teens under 19 who live in Satsuma. The ordinance, signed by Mayor Mark Barlow, is to keep the fun from potentially getting violent. “Our intentions are not to restrict anybody’s movement or anything, but just to make...
WALA-TV FOX10
AltaPointe Health Job Fair
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for a job, there are several opportunities with AltaPointe Health. Recruitment specialist Tory Kraver joined us on Studio10 with the details on an upcoming AltaPointe Health Job Fair. She says, “The open interviews take place next week at the HR Office 5741...
WALA-TV FOX10
Visit Pensacola celebrates city’s 462nd birthday with launch of new pedestrian trail
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The city of Pensacola just turned 462 on August 14, and Visit Pensacola is proud to announce the launch of America’s First Settlement Trail. This three-mile pedestrian trail, nicknamed the “A1S Trail”, is being used to celebrate and educate individuals on the rich history Pensacola has to offer.
WALA-TV FOX10
Synergy MedAesthetics: Offering CoolSculpting Elite in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Synergy MedAesthics, a state-of-the-art med spa, is now open in Mobile! They are known for their unique approach, providing results that are natural-looking and personalized for the client. Their team is revered for their high level of expertise and dedication to providing only the most current cosmetic care.
WALA-TV FOX10
Swim school set to build new facility 2 years after destroyed by Hurricane Sally
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s an empty field now on American Way in Daphne -- but in a few months -- “Haley’s Little Fish” Swim School is set to take shape. “To see this and see... I get so emotional... Seeing what’s to come -- is so exciting for me,” said Haley Craig, owner of Haley’s Little Fish.
WALA-TV FOX10
BCHBA Fishing Tournament happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Baldwin County Home Builders Association Fishing Tournament is happening this weekend and it’s all for a good cause. All proceeds are to benefit the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center. Saturday, September 17. Time: Safe Light to 2 p.m. Weigh-in at American Legion Hall Beach in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bystanders say convenience store owner shot on Mobile’s Houston Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence today at the Mother’s Finest convenience store on Houston Street, where witnesses and residents at the scene told FOX10 News a shooting took place. The Mobile Police Department has not yet released information about what happened there. Bystanders tell...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County officials seeking additional funding for new aquatic center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -“Really an aquatic center has been talked about probably into the 90s,” said Danny Corte with Mobile Sports Authority. Right now, a lot of swim meets in the area are held at Bishop State which is an older facility that can only accommodate smaller meets.
WALA-TV FOX10
Foley Police Department hiring non-certified police officers; a ‘force multiplier’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Like most places these days, the Foley Police Department is having trouble hiring-- they don’t have enough qualified, certified applicants. Now, they’re hiring non-certified officers with the intent for them to carry out support service duties... they won’t be carrying a weapon. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Blueberry Coffee Cake
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef Nino at Rouses made a blueberry coffee cake. 1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Coat a Bundt or 8″ x 12″ pan well with nonstick cooking spray. 2. For the topping: Mix brown sugar, ⅔ cup of the flour and the cinnamon in a medium bowl. Cut in ½ cup of the butter. Topping mixture will be crumbly. Set aside.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police highlighting their women in law enforcement
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is highlighting many of their women, and this month, the spotlight is on one homicide detective, Corporal Kenyada Taylor. She is the lead detective in the shooting death of 14-year-old Daniel Blackmon, which has resulted in multiple arrests. “We work for the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two arrests made in shooting at Houston Street convenience store
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officers responded to 450 Houston Street, Mother’s Finest Convenience Store, in reference to a robbery. Officers discovered that two male subjects entered the store, demanded money, shot the victim, and then fled the scene on foot. The victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for his injuries.
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne business owners express concerns over new development
Daphne, Ala. (WALA) - Jubilee Courtyard in the heart of downtown Daphne will soon be home to new development. But the owners of “Downtown Cigars” and “Kitchen on Main” tell FOX10 it could create major issues for their respective businesses. “They’re talking about a two-story building....
WALA-TV FOX10
Some Prichard residents complain about irregular garbage service
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Trucks that are supposed to pick up garbage weekly are only coming every other week, according to some residents. Glenda Ransom said she has lived on West Turner Road for 40 years and never had trouble with garbage collection until this year. But for the past several months, she says, her garbage has sat for up to two weeks before a garbage truck comes.
WALA-TV FOX10
On again - off again ICW bridge project is “on” again
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The on again, off again bridge proposal over the Intercoastal Waterway between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach is “on” again. This time, there is optimism the project will take off after the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) rejected an expansion proposal by the toll bridge authority in Orange Beach in favor of a new, free-passage ICW Bridge to the west.
