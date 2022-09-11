ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU's miscues have mattered, and timing couldn't have been worse

West Virginia's 9.5 penalties per game rank No. 118 out of 131 FBS teams so far this season. The good news, in so much as a condition exists in a situation like that, is the Mountaineers went from committing 11 penalties for 72 yards against Pitt in the opener to eight penalties for 65 yards against Kansas in the season's second game. The bad news, which you probably knew was coming, is the timing of some of WVU's penalties just could not have been worse in the 55-42 overtime loss to the Jayhawks.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Offseason training, increased confidence has KU football more resilient as 2022 season ramps up

Fourteen minutes and fifty-seven seconds into KU’s 55-42 win over West Virginia, it was fair to wonder if KU was headed down the same path as past KU teams in similar situations. West Virginia opened the contest with a 101-second touchdown drive that was capped by a 59-yard connection between JT Daniels and Sam James. KU was then called for three penalties in the span of seven plays and had to punt the ball away. West Virginia responded with another touchdown drive that lasted 12 plays and traveled 60 yards to take a 14-0 lead.
MORGANTOWN, WV
KSNT News

KU football scheduled to fly out of Forbes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas football team will depart from Forbes Field Friday morning, and the public has been invited to cheer on the Jayhawks as they take off to meet the Houston Cougars in Texas. The team will depart at 11:30 a.m. Fans who would like to see the Jayhawks off should […]
LAWRENCE, KS
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson

West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Kansas coach Lance Leipold asked about Nebraska job

Since Scott Frost was fired by the Nebraska athletics department over the weekend, KU football head coach Lance Leipold has been mentioned as a potential candidate. Specifically, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and Nebraska beat writer Mike Schaefer have all mentioned Leipold as someone who Nebraska should take a hard look at during the coaching search.
LINCOLN, NE
When will it snow in West Virginia?

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – Just at a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across West Virginia. So that got us thinking…when can we expect the first snowfall across West Virginia? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region receives its first measurable […]
WHEELING, WV
Maysville trucker demolishes big rig in crash on I-29

A Maysville truck driver was injured Monday afternoon in a Platte County rollover accident. Sixty-four-year-old Terri Munger received moderate injuries and was taken to North Kansas City Hospital. The crash occurred when the Kenworth truck traveled off the left side of a ramp 1,800 feet after the southbound I-29 exit,...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
Wild Horse, new 400 single-family subdivision in south OP, wins commission approval

A new, sprawling single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Drake Development LLC may soon be on its way to the southern portion Overland Park. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved a preliminary plat for 418 homes for a new single-family subdivision, called Wild Horse, on the southeast corner of 175th Street and Switzer Road.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
