Sources: All-Big 12 cornerback out indefinitely after surgery
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods had surgery on his injured left ankle, but the team is optimistic he can return to the lineup before the end of the season, sources told EerSports Thursday. The preseason all-Big 12 pick played just 12 snaps in the season-opener against then-No. 17 Pitt before...
WVU's miscues have mattered, and timing couldn't have been worse
West Virginia's 9.5 penalties per game rank No. 118 out of 131 FBS teams so far this season. The good news, in so much as a condition exists in a situation like that, is the Mountaineers went from committing 11 penalties for 72 yards against Pitt in the opener to eight penalties for 65 yards against Kansas in the season's second game. The bad news, which you probably knew was coming, is the timing of some of WVU's penalties just could not have been worse in the 55-42 overtime loss to the Jayhawks.
Offseason training, increased confidence has KU football more resilient as 2022 season ramps up
Fourteen minutes and fifty-seven seconds into KU’s 55-42 win over West Virginia, it was fair to wonder if KU was headed down the same path as past KU teams in similar situations. West Virginia opened the contest with a 101-second touchdown drive that was capped by a 59-yard connection between JT Daniels and Sam James. KU was then called for three penalties in the span of seven plays and had to punt the ball away. West Virginia responded with another touchdown drive that lasted 12 plays and traveled 60 yards to take a 14-0 lead.
KU football scheduled to fly out of Forbes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas football team will depart from Forbes Field Friday morning, and the public has been invited to cheer on the Jayhawks as they take off to meet the Houston Cougars in Texas. The team will depart at 11:30 a.m. Fans who would like to see the Jayhawks off should […]
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
Neal Brown says there is only one way to fix this
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown discusses what's wrong with this team and the one way to fix it moving forward.
Kansas coach Lance Leipold asked about Nebraska job
Since Scott Frost was fired by the Nebraska athletics department over the weekend, KU football head coach Lance Leipold has been mentioned as a potential candidate. Specifically, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and Nebraska beat writer Mike Schaefer have all mentioned Leipold as someone who Nebraska should take a hard look at during the coaching search.
chiefs.com
Chiefs Announce High School Coaches of the Week for Week Two of the 2022 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their Coach of the Week honors for Week 2 of the 2022 season. The awards go to Blue Springs South coach Alan Wilmes (Missouri) and Shawnee Mission North coach Andy Walter (Kansas). As a result of this honor, both schools will receive a $500...
When will it snow in West Virginia?
WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – Just at a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across West Virginia. So that got us thinking…when can we expect the first snowfall across West Virginia? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region receives its first measurable […]
kcur.org
Just outside Kansas City, a giant solar farm project is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Kansas this week
Are you a fan of Wahlburgers? If so, you'll be happy to hear that the burger chain has just opened a new location in Kansas. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Wahlburgers opened its newest location in Topeka, Kansas.
kttn.com
Maysville trucker demolishes big rig in crash on I-29
A Maysville truck driver was injured Monday afternoon in a Platte County rollover accident. Sixty-four-year-old Terri Munger received moderate injuries and was taken to North Kansas City Hospital. The crash occurred when the Kenworth truck traveled off the left side of a ramp 1,800 feet after the southbound I-29 exit,...
JCPRD plans trail expansion at former Sunflower Ammunition Plant
DE SOTO, Kan. — Plans are in the works to create future trails and community spaces on the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto. During a special meeting Monday, the Johnson County Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners unanimously approved an addendum to a real estate agreement for a portion of land on […]
KMBC.com
Kevin Hart cancels Kauffman Center shows due to high demand, moves to one night at T-Mobile Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Hart has canceled several shows scheduled for early November in Kansas City. The comedian and actor says that 'high demand' has led him to move his show to one night at the T-Mobile Center. Hart's six shows were announced a month ago to take...
Developer plans high rise apartment complex in south OP
Davis Development is requesting the city rezone the “L” shaped property to create Crystal Springs Southwest Apartments.
bluevalleypost.com
Wild Horse, new 400 single-family subdivision in south OP, wins commission approval
A new, sprawling single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Drake Development LLC may soon be on its way to the southern portion Overland Park. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved a preliminary plat for 418 homes for a new single-family subdivision, called Wild Horse, on the southeast corner of 175th Street and Switzer Road.
