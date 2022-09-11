Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday night as 66-year-old Scott Devore, of Cedar Rapids. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River. The crashed closed the southbound lanes until just after midnight Wednesday morning.
cbs2iowa.com
One dead after single car crash in Cedar Rapids that shut down Edgewood Road
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A man is dead after he drove off the road and into a tree in Cedar Rapids Tuesday evening. Cedar Rapids Police and Fire were called to the scene in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Bridge over the Cedar River around 7:30 pm.
35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.
KCCI.com
Murder charges filed after Iowa man dies from parking lot assault
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa police say an assault victim has died, and the person responsible has been charged with murder. According to police, Leon Stewart assaulted Grant Cochran in a Casey's parking lot on Sunday. Cochran was taken to an Iowa City hospital, where he died Wednesday morning. Stewart...
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with assault and marijuana possession
An Iowa City man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged assault in early August. Police say the incident occurred the afternoon of August 7th at the Quarters on Highway 6 East. 28-year-old Darnell Demon Murphy Jr. was allegedly part of an altercation that officers were called to. During their investigation, it was learned that Murphy was observed on video footage operating a vehicle, despite having a barred driving status.
KWQC
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say
First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear overnight with cool temperatures. 1920 vintage football game held Saturday in Rock Island. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was a celebration of pro football history Saturday at Douglas...
KCJJ
Two hospitalized at UIHC after Washington County tractor accident
Two people have been transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a tractor accident in Washington County. According to Washington County dispatch records, deputies reported a tractor rollover on 310th Street northwest of Brighton just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon. Two victims were transported to the UIHC. Their conditions have not been released.
Police: Iowa suspect with 3 OWIs threatened officers, jail staff during arrest
BETTENDORF, Iowa (WHBF) — A 36-year-old Bettendorf man faces multiple charges after police say he threatened officers and jail staff after he had open containers of alcohol in his vehicle. Joseph Hildebrant faces a felony charge of operating under the influence, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, and serious misdemeanor charges of driving […]
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in City Street
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced an arrest in a spring shooting in the city that left one person dead. According to a media release, a 43-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged in the shooting of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. Frondle was found in the street near the corner of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive SW just before 3:15 a.m. the morning of Monday, April 25. He had been shot in the chest and was declared deceased at the scene.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of stabbing at Town and Campus Apartments
An Iowa City man is accused of sending a man to the ER after stabbing him as he was sitting in a vehicle. The incident occurred at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street just after 11 am Monday. 29-year-old Fisher Gerot of the Breckenridge Estates Mobile Home Park was standing on the driver’s side of the vehicle, speaking to the driver and passenger. The victim opened his passenger-side door, and Gerot allegedly went over to that side of the vehicle and stabbed the man in his abdomen and slashed his right forearm.
KCJJ
Traffic stop leads to weapons charge for Davenport man
A Davenport man pulled over for a traffic violation in Iowa City Saturday faces a weapons charge after a handgun was located in his vehicle. 35-year-old Christopher Anderson was pulled over just after 1 am near the intersection of Dubuque Street and Kimball Road. Upon contact, the officer reportedly observed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search located a handgun inside the glove box on top of a bag of leafy green substance that was believed to be marijuana.
KCJJ
Area transient facing multiple charges after domestic incident
An Iowa City area transient faces several charges stemming from a domestic abuse incident that occurred Sunday night. Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakcrest for a noise disturbance. Arriving officers standing outside the apartment could hear a female screaming and sounding like she was in distress. The woman allegedly screamed “get off me,” and “get away from me, you’re hurting me” before the sound of shattering glass was heard. Officers opened the door and found the victim in a towel with obvious marks on her body, and the man, identified as 30-year-old Humberto Dominguez-Gonzalez, naked in the living room with blood on the floor. He was allegedly in close proximity of several pieces of drug paraphernalia, including grinders, jars with remnants of marijuana in them, and a bong.
KCJJ
Washington Couple Arrested Following Investigation
A Washington couple has been charged with alcohol and sex related crimes as a result of an investigation by the Washington Police Department. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, they were made aware on August 23rd of incidents that occurred at the Washington home of 44-year-old Devin Gregory and 46-year-old Karolla Gregory on August 9 and 10. The investigation has resulted in the following charges related to these incidents:
KCJJ
Coralville man arrested after alleged trespass incident
A Coralville man was taken into custody after he allegedly provided a false name to officers when allegedly trespassing. Officers were called to the 500 block of South Lucas Street in Iowa City Monday morning around 11:30. 31-year-old Yshan Rogers of 7th Street was identified as the suspect, but provided the name “Robert Rogers” and a false date of birth. Police warned him for trespass and let him go.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids City Council asking Ingedion and Union to settle strike
The Cedar Rapids City Council is calling for the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union and multinational ingredient maker Ingredion sit down and settle their strike. According to its website, Ingredion makes sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials that are used by customers in everyday products ranging...
KCJJ
Waterloo man charged with writing checks on closed account to obtain merchandise
A Waterloo man was arrested after it was discovered the checks he wrote to a Coralville business were from a closed account. Police say 39-year-old Randy Lee Stewart visited Theissen’s on Westcor Drive August 25th and 27th and allegedly wrote the bogus checks for merchandise totaling over $1500. He was identified by using store surveillance video and Stewart’s driver’s license photograph.
Linn County Officials Investigating The Death of A Woman
Officials in Linn County are investigating a late-night incident that claimed the life of a woman. According to a press release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, a female was transported by a private vehicle to the Mercy Hospital Emergency Room in Hiawatha at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The woman was reportedly unresponsive and not breathing when she arrived at the hospital. She was pronounced dead. Investigators believe that the initial incident happened out in the county, in rural Marion. The investigation has been transferred from the Hiawatha Police Department to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
KCJJ
IC Police: Drunk driving suspect chased down hit-and-run driver and started altercation
Iowa City Police say a drunk driving suspect chased down a hit-and-run driver who hit her car, then started a physical altercation with the suspect. According to arrest records, a 2019 Kia Forte being driven by 22-year-old Savannah Swanson of Burlington was sideswiped by a red Toyota Corolla around 2:30 Saturday morning on the 200 block of East Iowa Avenue. The Corolla fled the scene, prompting Swanson to reportedly follow the vehicle for two blocks until it stopped. She then allegedly initiated a physical altercation with the other driver.
KCJJ
IC man accused of threatening to kill IC Police officers and harvest their organs
An Iowa City man faces charges that he threatened to kill Iowa City Police officers and harvest their organs. The ICPD Daily Activity Log indicates officers were called to an address on East Court Street just after 3:45 Saturday morning for the reporting party’s intoxicated son beating on the house. Arrest records indicate 37-year-old Jon Gustaveson, who lives at the address with his parents, was armed with a four-foot long broom handle and had grabbed his father by the collar and threatened to kill him. Gustaveson is reportedly much larger than his father and 30 years younger. Police say the father felt in fear for his life as Gustaveson had already destroyed property inside and outside of the house.
KWQC
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State Patrol said. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 291. According to troopers, a 2018 semi-truck driven by Kurt Von Dallmeyer, 46, of Wellman, was westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.
