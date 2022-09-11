Read full article on original website
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 3
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 3 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below.
Wyoming football hosts unbeaten Air Force on Friday in Mountain West Conference opener
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After two straight home victories, Wyoming football is attempting to turn it into a trifecta. The Cowboys (2–1) will take on Air Force (2–0) in each teams’ start to Mountain West Conference play at 6 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. For those unable to make it to the game in person, the matchup will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
Laramie County Community College hires Cindy Benites as new ESports coach
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Community College ESports team has officially hired its second head coach in program history. LCCC announces the hiring of Cindy Benites as the newest head coach of the program. Benites comes to Cheyenne from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, where she graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with an MBA in marketing. She is currently working with Blue Federal Credit Union in its marketing department.
Wyoming Game and Fish advises mandatory CWD samples for deer harvested in the Laramie Mountains
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Mule deer hunters in the Laramie Mountains will need to make mandatory chronic wasting disease, also known as CWD, sample submissions for specific hunt areas, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. In a release, the department advised hunters that they will have to put...
Mentor Up Campaign continuing through rest of year in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Mentor Up Campaign will be going on to the end of the calendar year, thus being able to help more youths throughout Cheyenne. The Office of Youth Alternatives Special Friends and Foster Grandparent Programs sent out a release today announcing that the Mentor Up Campaign will be continuing and is looking for new adult mentors who will intervene in the lives of youths.
Wyoming man receives 10 years for intent to distribute 500 grams of meth
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Nancy Freudenthal in Cheyenne’s U.S. District Court sentenced Karl Dennis VonGettrost Jr. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for one count of intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Laramie County School District sees both increases and decreases in WY-TOPP scores
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — WY-TOPP has released its scores for the first time since the pandemic in 2019–20. The WY-TOPP assessment is a means of measuring a student’s proficiency rates and performance, providing a look at student achievement at a set point in time. Due to the pandemic,...
Obituaries: Gabriel II, Burchett, Sluss
Anthony John “Turbo” Gabriel, II: January 1, 1992 – August 28, 2022. Anthony John “Turbo” Gabriel, II, 30 of Cheyenne, died on August 28, 2022. He was born on January 1, 1992 in Cheyenne. Anthony was employed at Taco John’s on Lincolnway. He was honorably...
Cheyenne Firefighters to hold Chili Cookoff
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Firefighters in Cheyenne will be facing off at Blue Raven Brewing for the Firefighter Chili Cookoff. The event will take place at Blue Raven Brewing, 209 E. 18th St., on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is going to benefit children with...
Cheyenne Police captain graduates from FBI National Academy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department announced today that Capt. David Janes has graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. In a release from the department, Captain Janes graduated from the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The National...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Christopher Charles Howell, 41 –...
Cheyenne man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on felony drug charges Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A former California resident arrested earlier this year in Cheyenne on felony drug charges was sentenced to 60 months in prison Tuesday at the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Casper. Kevin Ohlberg was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A...
Cheyenne residents face chance of showers and thunderstorms
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a chance of thunderstorms and showers over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Sept. 14, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms primarily after 2 p.m., with the rest of the day being mostly sunny with a high of 76. Winds will be northwest in the morning at 10–15 mph, becoming north-northeast in the afternoon. The evening will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. alongside mostly cloudy skies and a low of 51. The winds will be west-northwest between 5 and 15 mph.
Obituaries: Martinez; Lucero; Hiebert
Paul J Martinez: June 28, 1995 – September 7, 2022. Paul Joseph Martinez was born on June 28, 1995, in Cheyenne, WY. He passed away on September 7, 2022, at the young age of 27. If you knew Paul, then you knew he always had the biggest smile on...
Cheyenne residents may see more rain today, Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Chances of rain return to the forecast for Cheyenne residents, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Sept. 15, there is a 70% chance of precipitation in the afternoon, with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch expected. The rest of the day is set to be partly sunny with a high of 66 and northwest winds between 5 and 15 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/14/22–9/15/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne City Council approves back-angle parking on third reading
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Back-angle parking for the city was approved by the Cheyenne City Council during its regular meeting Monday night, Sept. 12. Back-in angle parking is a method that, according to the amendment, has been expanding throughout the United States. In this method, vehicles reverse into spots for street parking, with their front end being angled toward the right or the way in which traffic is traveling.
Laramie County Sheriff’s Dept. warns of phone scam
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department has warned of a phone scam that has been affecting residents in the county. According to a post on Facebook, the department warns of a call in which the caller identifies as a deputy or sergeant of the Sheriff’s Department and asks for a donation.
Cheyenne Police asking for help in finding vandals who caused damage at local parks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is looking for information regarding a series of vandalisms that occurred at Cahill Park and Mylar Park on Sept. 10 and 11. Responding officers found that the bathrooms and playgrounds in both locations were damaged. Among these damages were smashed porcelain fixtures, barrels of trash turned over, and equipment burned.
