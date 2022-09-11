Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
NC sheriff’s office says scammers impersonating employees
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about scammers impersonating employees of their agency. Deputies said the number victims are receiving calls from is 828-630-8301. Scammers are claiming a warrant is out for someone’s arrest after failing to respond to a jury summons.
my40.tv
HCA Healthcare calls class action lawsuit 'baseless' in new court filing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Attorneys for HCA Healthcare have filed a motion to dismiss a class action antitrust lawsuit against the hospital system. That lawsuit was originally filed by the city of Brevard, with the city of Asheville, Buncombe County and Madison County filing companion cases. The municipalities claim...
my40.tv
Detectives used IP address to track down Erwin High student accused of making threats
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More information has surfaced following the arrest of an Erwin High School student Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13, who was charged in relation to threatening social media posts directed at the school. News 13 has learned two social media accounts associated with the threats were found...
my40.tv
'Pickleball is homeless in this town:' Players fight for their own courts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emails have been flooding into Asheville City Council members' inboxes, wanting to know, what is going to happen to the tennis courts at Murphy-Oakley Park. Asheville Parks & Recreation officials have submitted plans to convert all three tennis courts at the park into eight fully-dedicated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
McDowell Co. couple charged with drug trafficking
According to McDowell County Sheriff's Office, a Marion couple has been charged with drug trafficking on Wednesday after finding 75 grams of methamphetamine in the couple's car.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student at Erwin High School is under arrest, accused of threatening the school. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says the student made a threat of mass violence on Monday evening. Authorities say they are not identifying the suspect because the student is a juvenile. Deputies say they don't believe there is an ongoing threat now that the student has been charged.
my40.tv
Henderson County commissioner responds to alleged sexist, racist posts
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County woman is calling for the resignation of one elected official following posts he shared on social media. Multiple viewers reached out to the WLOS newsroom citing concerns over Henderson County Commissioner Daniel Andreotta’s Facebook page. “We cannot have leaders who...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Runaway Teen Located; Two Charged
On September 2nd, after an investigation of a reported runaway teen, Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to locate the 15 year old male. Upon locating the 15 year old, a further investigation by Sheriff’s Office Detectives led to two males being charged. Casey James Robinson, age...
WYFF4.com
Student charged following school threat in Buncombe County, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — A student was charged on Tuesday following threats towards a school district in western North Carolina, according to Aaron Sarver with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. On Sep. 12, shortly after 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office began receiving reports of a threat of mass violence...
Man threatened North Carolina officers with spear before deadly shooting
The incident began at 5:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at a home along Eastview Street. The 911 caller, identified as James Preston Trexler, Jr., reported a sexual assault at the home.
my40.tv
Homeless man accused of stalking women in Montford neighborhood released from jail
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville woman's internet post about a man stalking her led to more than 70 posts from other women sharing similar experiences involving the same man. The posts also sparked a call to action. On Monday, News 13 confirmed 31-year-old Bruce Haddock, who is homeless,...
NC woman arrested, charged for distribution of illegal drugs
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman accused of distributing illegal drugs following the execution of a search warrant in the Whittier community of Jackson County.
my40.tv
Fox News publishes article on Asheville's increase in violent crime
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data from the Asheville Police Department (APD) shows the city's violent crimes are up 34% this year compared to 2021. The city’s crime trend is making national headlines with a Fox News report, citing Asheville's liberal leadership as partly to blame. The article...
my40.tv
Juvenile charged with making online threats to Buncombe County school
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Erwin High student has been arrested, accused of threatening the school. The juvenile was charged Tuesday afternoon in relation to social media posts made Monday night that contained threats directed at the Erwin School District. According to a news release, authorities do not...
Go Blue Ridge
House of Domestic Horrors in Lenoir is under Scrutiny
On Friday, September 9 Superior Court Judge Susan Bray signed a consent judgment for a nuisance abatement action against a property on Oak Street in Lenoir that has years of history involving drug activity, disturbances, and death. According to Lenore police chief Brent Phelps, this lawsuit and subsequent judgment should...
my40.tv
News 13 Help Desk: Why aren't Rutherford County landlords fixing unsafe homes?
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Black mold, leaking sewage, faulty outlets and holes right through the floor. That's what several families in Rutherford County said they're living with. Jessica Gunter contacted the News 13 Help Desk asking how she could get the problems fixed since she said her landlord...
Two found dead off I-40 in Burke County believed to be homeless: deputies
Daniel Nolan Jr., 45, from Ohio, and Jocelyn Hall, 39, also from Ohio, were identified as the two deceased.
my40.tv
Third overdose spike alert for 2022 issued in Buncombe County; List of resources here
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A continued spike in probable overdoses has prompted health officials in one Western North Carolina county to issue a public alert. Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) issued a "Spike Alert" on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for drug overdoses. Health officials say this is...
my40.tv
Have goats? Put them to work for the city of Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking to hire a specialized crew to clear up a pesky problem. The city is putting out bids to rent a herd of goats to get a handle on an overgrown lot on Jordan Street. The lot is full of weeds and vines with the primary culprit being kudzu.
1 person injured in Burke County stabbing: Sheriff
The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 210 Childers Street in Connelly Springs.
Comments / 5