Local pediatricians address polio state of emergency issued by Gov. Hochul

By Alex Love
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDTND_0hqawTNL00

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — As kids wrap up their first week of school, Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency over polio to bolster low vaccination rates.

So how concerned should you be, especially if you’re a parent?

All the samples of the poliovirus so far were found in wastewater around the Long Island and New York City area, but local pediatricians explained the virus can be very contagious, especially if you’re not vaccinated. It can be more serious for infants and toddlers.

While the timing of this emergency appears bad due to kids returning to school, pediatricians point to state laws requiring students to be vaccinated against polio, like other common viruses so the classroom is likely to be a safe setting.

“If you go to a public school you’re actually going to be in a safer area because everyone who goes to a public school needs to have these vaccines to attend,” Dr. Karina Vattana of the Pediatric Urgent Care of Rochester said. “The religious exemption for vaccines is no longer in effect in New York State.”

“Polio is definitely a preventative disease and it’s one where there’s a safe and effective vaccine,” Dr. Kathleen Grisanti said. “So, definitely encouraging the families to make sure that their children are vaccinated against polio.”

Medical research shows polio spreads easily if you encounter contaminated saliva, feces, or other liquids. But also, through the air, if you’re in close contact with someone infected. It can be most harmful to unvaccinated children.

“Kids under the age of five have been shown to have the worst outcome if they contract the virus,” Dr. Vattana said. “Anyone can contract the virus, and the other people we worried about are immunocompromised people. So, anyone taking medications for autoimmune disorders.”

According to the state and CDC, the one case in Rockland County was someone without the polio vaccine. Parents like Ashleigh Brockhuizen feel polio sounds scary but isn’t too concerned since both her daughters have the vaccine.

“That definitely gives us some confidence I think,” Brockhuizen said. “I’d say anytime you hear polio it’s intimidating no matter if you’re vaccinated or not. But whatever precautions are recommended we’ll take and hope to stay healthy.”

By issuing this State of Emergency, Gov. Hochul has allocated more polio vaccine administrators throughout New York. In total, the CDC has collected samples of this virus in five counties so far.

If you’re an adult and already received your polio vaccine, local pediatricians say there’s no reason at this time to get booster shots if you completed your series as a child.

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York.

