Midland, TX

NewsWest 9

ECISD leader reflects on coming to America at 3 and the impact of education on his life

ODESSA, Texas — Before you can appreciate where Mauricio Marquez is and what he does, you have to understand where he came from and what he had to go through to get here. “My story is kind of one of humble beginnings. My parents came to the states searching for the American dream. Just like every parent wants the best for their own kids. So, my parents came here wanting to make sure that me and my two older brothers had to opportunities that, unfortunately, back in their home country, they were not able to have,” said Mauricio Marquez, Exec. Dir. Of Leadership for ECISD.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS: Midland man dies after rear-ending freight liner

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man is dead following a crash Thursday morning. According to DPS, Charles Bowden, 41, was traveling westbound on State Highway 158 at 6:30 a.m. Bowden was following behind a freight liner towing a trailer. The freight liner slowed down to turn onto South...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

MCH Family Health Clinic to host 'Party in the Parking Lot' event

ODESSA, Texas — MCH Family Health Clinic will be hosting its 'Party in the Parking Lot' event on September 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will have free blood pressure checks and glucose screenings. Glucose screenings are typically free every Tuesday at the W. University location. There will be no appointments required as well as free music, food trucks and giveaways.
ODESSA, TX
News Break
Politics
NewsWest 9

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick makes a stop in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is making his way around Texas for his campaign, and today he came to West Texas. "I've probably been out here 25 times or more since I've been Lieutenant Governor," said Patrick. "I've always had the full 100% support of the oil and gas industry because I've always been pro oil and gas."
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

15-year-old makes outcry of abuse

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week on a warrant after a 15-year-old girl made an outcry of abuse. Aneel Mariscal, 20, has been charged with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.  According to an affidavit, on August 27, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa resident sentenced to 20 years in prison for Racing on Highway charges

ODESSA, Texas — 21-year-old Albertico Valenzuela has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on four charges of Racing on Highway (Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death). These were all second degree felonies. Valenzuela was arrested back in October 2018 in West Odessa after a multiple vehicle crash investigation that left four people dead. Texas DPS later determined that this crash was the result of two cars drag racing at speeds over 100 miles per hour on W. 16th St. and FM 1936.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Howard County Fair to take place from Sept. 16-18

BIG SPRING, Texas — The 2022 Howard County Fair will be taking place from September 16-18. There is a $5 fair admission for everyone and there will be plenty of performances happening over the three days. Some of the performances include dueling pianos, Blackhawk and Diamond Rio. On top...
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

MPD identifies man killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has released information on a Tuesday night vehicle-pedestrian crash that left one person dead. According to MPD, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 4300 block of the W Loop 250 N south service road. An investigation revealed that...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Rope Youth Young Gentlemen's League holds recruitment mixer

MIDLAND, Texas — The Rope Youth Young Gentlemen's League held their annual recruitment mixer for the new school year on Monday night. The Mentor Program strives to focus on helping young boys who are fatherless. These Permian Basin men are one step ahead to making a difference in their lives.
MIDLAND, TX
