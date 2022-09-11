Read full article on original website
City of Midland proclaims Sep.t 16 'The American Legion Day'
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has proclaimed Sept. 16, 2022 as "The American Legion Day". The proclamation was made during the city council meeting on Sept. 13. Mayor Payton presented this proclamation to Tall City Post 119 and Woods Lynch Post 19. This day will recognize the...
ECISD leader reflects on coming to America at 3 and the impact of education on his life
ODESSA, Texas — Before you can appreciate where Mauricio Marquez is and what he does, you have to understand where he came from and what he had to go through to get here. “My story is kind of one of humble beginnings. My parents came to the states searching for the American dream. Just like every parent wants the best for their own kids. So, my parents came here wanting to make sure that me and my two older brothers had to opportunities that, unfortunately, back in their home country, they were not able to have,” said Mauricio Marquez, Exec. Dir. Of Leadership for ECISD.
MCH and ECHD Police to host Active Shooter event on September 16
ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital and the Ector County Hospital District Police Department will be holding an Active Shooter event & Stop the Bleed course on September 16. This will all take place on the TTUHSC Campus in the Texas Tech Auditorium at 1:00 p.m. The event is...
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with these events in the Permian Basin
MIDLAND, Texas — September 15 marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and if you're interested in celebrating there are plenty of events happening around the Permian Basin. Barrio Fest in Fort Stockton. Sept. 16. Casa de Amigos Familia Fest-5-7 p.m. Diez y Seis de Septiembre Mixer at Susie's...
New improvements coming to Midland-Odessa roads over the next 10 years
ODESSA, Texas — New improvements and changes will be coming to those Texas rural roads that you drive on as years go by. The Texas Transportation Commission will be giving even more money to the Odessa District to build stronger roads. "We’ve gone from roughly $2 billion over 10...
DPS: Midland man dies after rear-ending freight liner
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man is dead following a crash Thursday morning. According to DPS, Charles Bowden, 41, was traveling westbound on State Highway 158 at 6:30 a.m. Bowden was following behind a freight liner towing a trailer. The freight liner slowed down to turn onto South...
18-year-old Midland woman hit by Union Pacific train near Van Horn
VAN HORN, Texas — An 18-year-old Midland woman has passed away on September 14 after being hit by a Union Pacific train near Van Horn. According to Union Pacific, the incident occurred at 6:45 am. and in a remote area about 30 miles east of Van Horn. The details of the incident are still under investigation.
MCH, Ector County Hospital Police Department host Stop the Bleed, C.R.A.S.E classes
ODESSA, Texas — Sometimes, it is best to live life prepared. On September 16 at 1 p.m., Midland County Health and Ector County Hospital District Police Department will be hosting the Stop the Bleed and Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (C.R.A.S.E.) classes at the Texas Tech Auditorium. The...
City of Midland Animal Services to host two job fairs in September
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Animal Services will be holding two separate job fairs during the month of September. Both job fairs will be held at the Animal Services Center on 1200 N. Fairgrounds Rd. on September 19 and 23. The positions that will be holding interviews...
There is a need for foster families in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin is ranked as the highest in the state for kids being placed outside of their home area. “We have a pretty significant crisis on our hands and it’s been that way for a long time,” said Matt Waller, Associate Director at One Accord for Kids.
MCH Family Health Clinic to host 'Party in the Parking Lot' event
ODESSA, Texas — MCH Family Health Clinic will be hosting its 'Party in the Parking Lot' event on September 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will have free blood pressure checks and glucose screenings. Glucose screenings are typically free every Tuesday at the W. University location. There will be no appointments required as well as free music, food trucks and giveaways.
Laredo man charged in connection with deadly Midland Co crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Laredo man was arrested late last week in connection with a deadly August crash that killed an 82-year-old man. Jesus G Castanon Jr., 32, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on August 12 on Interstate 20 near E SCR 1150, about 1.5 miles east […]
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick makes a stop in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is making his way around Texas for his campaign, and today he came to West Texas. "I've probably been out here 25 times or more since I've been Lieutenant Governor," said Patrick. "I've always had the full 100% support of the oil and gas industry because I've always been pro oil and gas."
Odessa 5th grader arrested for threatening to shoot up school
ODESSA, Texas — ECISD says a 5th grade student has been arrested after he reportedly threatened to shoot up a school. The student, who attends Ross Elementary, reportedly told classmates he was going to shoot up the school and shaped his hand into the form of a gun. While...
15-year-old makes outcry of abuse
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week on a warrant after a 15-year-old girl made an outcry of abuse. Aneel Mariscal, 20, has been charged with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. According to an affidavit, on August 27, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an […]
Odessa resident sentenced to 20 years in prison for Racing on Highway charges
ODESSA, Texas — 21-year-old Albertico Valenzuela has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on four charges of Racing on Highway (Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death). These were all second degree felonies. Valenzuela was arrested back in October 2018 in West Odessa after a multiple vehicle crash investigation that left four people dead. Texas DPS later determined that this crash was the result of two cars drag racing at speeds over 100 miles per hour on W. 16th St. and FM 1936.
Howard County Fair to take place from Sept. 16-18
BIG SPRING, Texas — The 2022 Howard County Fair will be taking place from September 16-18. There is a $5 fair admission for everyone and there will be plenty of performances happening over the three days. Some of the performances include dueling pianos, Blackhawk and Diamond Rio. On top...
MPD identifies man killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has released information on a Tuesday night vehicle-pedestrian crash that left one person dead. According to MPD, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 4300 block of the W Loop 250 N south service road. An investigation revealed that...
Rope Youth Young Gentlemen's League holds recruitment mixer
MIDLAND, Texas — The Rope Youth Young Gentlemen's League held their annual recruitment mixer for the new school year on Monday night. The Mentor Program strives to focus on helping young boys who are fatherless. These Permian Basin men are one step ahead to making a difference in their lives.
Fewer mechanics in Midland-Odessa resulting in longer wait times
MIDLAND, Texas — With fewer mechanics come longer wait times. That is what many car owners have discovered when they take their car to the shop for repairs. Auto shops around the Midland-Odessa area have seen a decrease in mechanics, with many leaving due to retirement or higher paying jobs in the oil industry.
