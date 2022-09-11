Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
postsouth.com
How Brian Kelly, LSU football are approaching Mississippi State's Air Raid attack
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly has never coached against Mike Leach. But the accomplished first-year LSU coach has always had great respect for the charismatic coach at Mississippi State, all the way back to his days at Grand Valley State and Leach's time at Iowa Wesleyan in the early 1990s.
postsouth.com
Three teams at home, one on road in Week 3 football
A homefield advantage will prevail for three of four Iberville Parish high school football teams in Week 3 action, including two squads that hope to remain unbeaten. Plaquemine plays its first regular season home game under head coach Drey Troxclair when the Green Devils entertain Tara in the District 7-4A opener.
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish president says widening La. 30 no easy task
Plans for widening La. 30 through St. Gabriel may eventually come to fruition, but the project will not be short or easy, according to Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso. Ourso and St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. recently met with the construction company Michael Baker International for initial talks...
postsouth.com
Hunting and fishing day events set for Sept. 24, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announces
The Louisiana National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration returns in 2022 on Sept. 24 at four locations around the state. Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge, Woodworth Shooting Range in Woodworth, Bodcau Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Haughton and Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Monroe will host this year’s event, sponsored by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
postsouth.com
Assumption Parish teen shot multiple times in the back, died en route to hospital: Thibodaux Police
A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the back and died en route to the hospital, according to Thibodaux Police. Officers found Jarien Cole shortly before 6 p.m. Sept. 10 inside a home on South Barbier Avenue after they received a call of a shooting in the area, sister publication the Thibodaux Daily Comet reported.
postsouth.com
Swamp Life Expo shines spotlight on Atchafalaya Basin culture, food and history
The Iberville Parish Swamp Life Expo will offer an inside look at life in the Atchafalaya Basin from the people who live it from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1. The event will feature swamp pop music and homemade Cajun foods, all in the setting of massive oak trees along the bayou at the Iberville Visitors Center in Grosse Tete.
postsouth.com
Following Ascension Parish investigation, Sunshine man indicted for rape of 12-year-old
An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 39-year-old Derrick Lodge of Sunshine for the charge of first-degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile. According to a 23rd Judicial District Court news release, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating a complaint of...
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish Relay for Life event coming to COPAC September 24
Less than two weeks remain until an event for Iberville Parish residents to help raise money to fund research and an ultimate cure for cancer. The Iberville Parish Relay for Life to benefit the American Cancer Society will be from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 24 at the City of Plaquemine Activity Center, 24130 Ferdinand St.
Comments / 0