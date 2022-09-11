Take a trip back to a one-room schoolhouse in Cannonsburgh Village. Learn the rules of the classroom and the subjects taught. Program features lessons on the schoolhouse and having fun with some playground games. Registration is required by September 7 and can be made by calling 615-801-2606 or mbnevills@murfreesborotn,gov. For ages 12 and under.

