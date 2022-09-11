ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments

murfreesborotn.gov

Social Art

Bring in your favorite art projects and let’s paint and create together. We can share ideas, and have a fun and relaxing time, through sharing art. Limit 12 Room 406.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Art Connection

Bring your own supplies and projects and work alongside like-minded artists for inspiration and creativity. Limit 10 Room 406.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Homeschool Day at Cannonsburgh: One Room School and Playground Games

Take a trip back to a one-room schoolhouse in Cannonsburgh Village. Learn the rules of the classroom and the subjects taught. Program features lessons on the schoolhouse and having fun with some playground games. Registration is required by September 7 and can be made by calling 615-801-2606 or mbnevills@murfreesborotn,gov. For ages 12 and under.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Patterson Park After School Program

What are you doing after school? Join us a Patterson Park weekdays for sport activities, enrichment programs, field trips, homework help, snacks and more! For ages 8-12.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Acrylic Techniques AM

Learn different techniques using acrylic paints with artist, Vivian Karros. All supplies are provided. Limit 12 Room 406 Class meets September 7 & 14. Cost $25 for 2-day class.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Young People's Choir of Murfreesboro

The Young People's Choir is a vocal music ensemble dedicated to providing music education and performance opportunities through ensemble participation for children in the city and county. For ages 8-18.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Discovery and Salem Elementary Receive Reward School Status

Discovery School and Salem Elementary received the designation of Tennessee Reward Schools with Bradley Academy and Black Fox Elementary missing the designation by fractions of a point. Reward status is the top distinction a school can earn in Tennessee. The annual Reward School designation identifies schools that are improving overall...
MURFREESBORO, TN

