Read full article on original website
Related
murfreesborotn.gov
Social Art
Bring in your favorite art projects and let’s paint and create together. We can share ideas, and have a fun and relaxing time, through sharing art. Limit 12 Room 406.
murfreesborotn.gov
Art Connection
Bring your own supplies and projects and work alongside like-minded artists for inspiration and creativity. Limit 10 Room 406.
murfreesborotn.gov
Lunch Outing: Green Hills Grille, Nashville
An eclectic menu covering cuisine from tortilla soup to hand-cut steaks. Fee includes transportation. Bring money for lunch. Limit 15 Deadline September 7.
murfreesborotn.gov
AM Yoga at Patterson Park Community Center
Yoga A peaceful class to focus on improving your balance, flexibility and core strength while reducing stress. For all fitness levels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
murfreesborotn.gov
Homeschool Day at Cannonsburgh: One Room School and Playground Games
Take a trip back to a one-room schoolhouse in Cannonsburgh Village. Learn the rules of the classroom and the subjects taught. Program features lessons on the schoolhouse and having fun with some playground games. Registration is required by September 7 and can be made by calling 615-801-2606 or mbnevills@murfreesborotn,gov. For ages 12 and under.
murfreesborotn.gov
Patterson Park After School Program
What are you doing after school? Join us a Patterson Park weekdays for sport activities, enrichment programs, field trips, homework help, snacks and more! For ages 8-12.
murfreesborotn.gov
Acrylic Techniques AM
Learn different techniques using acrylic paints with artist, Vivian Karros. All supplies are provided. Limit 12 Room 406 Class meets September 7 & 14. Cost $25 for 2-day class.
murfreesborotn.gov
Young People's Choir of Murfreesboro
The Young People's Choir is a vocal music ensemble dedicated to providing music education and performance opportunities through ensemble participation for children in the city and county. For ages 8-18.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
murfreesborotn.gov
Discovery and Salem Elementary Receive Reward School Status
Discovery School and Salem Elementary received the designation of Tennessee Reward Schools with Bradley Academy and Black Fox Elementary missing the designation by fractions of a point. Reward status is the top distinction a school can earn in Tennessee. The annual Reward School designation identifies schools that are improving overall...
Comments / 0