MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins salvaged some badly needed momentum, entering a last-ditch five-game series at first-place Cleveland this weekend.Their pitching lately looks up to the task.Carlos Correa's solo home run in the first inning and Nick Gordon's two-run shot in the second gave the Twins enough to hang on for a 3-2 victory to finish a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night and gain ground in the AL Central race."Our guys know what's at stake, and our guys know what time of the year it is," manager Rocco...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 10 MINUTES AGO