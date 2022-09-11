ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KSAT 12

KABOOM! unveils new playground design in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas – A design was unveiled Wednesday for a new playground in Uvalde that volunteers will build with KABOOM!, a national nonprofit that aims to bring play equipment to underserved communities. The new playground will go in DeLeon Park, and the city will tear down the current wooden...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Uvalde H-E-B location to undergo $10 million remodel

UVALDE – The H-E-B store in Uvalde is getting a $10-million facelift. The Uvalde H-E-B location is getting a “remodel of the existing H-E-B store,” according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The $10 million upgrade will start on October 31 and is projected...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Frio County Judge weighs in on water concerns for Derby

DERBY, Texas – Derby residents have had its water cut off since August 6 and more than a month later they’re still without water. The water provider, Derby ING, says they do not have a timeline for when water will be restored. “They need to get something done,...
FRIO COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Uvalde makes changes for police fitness, communication; SAWS dealing with record-breaking year of water main breaks

Good morning, Steph here. Yay! We made it to Wednesday! We hope you all are having a wonderful week so far. It’s been hot in the afternoons. I think some of the parents at my daughter’s school think I’m crazy because I’m always using an umbrella - not for rain, but for shade! 🥵 This morning, we got a little break from the humidity. We’ll take it! 😃 Mike says prepare for the heat again this afternoon. You all have a wonderful day!
UVALDE, TX

