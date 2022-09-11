Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery Mac
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (three, three, four; FB: eight) (three, five, one; FB: five) (five, zero, three, two; FB: eight) (one, one, two, one; FB: five) Match 5. 07-20-26-27-35 (seven, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $50,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000. Powerball. Estimated...
impact601.com
Countries Mississippi exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Mississippi exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
impact601.com
Mississippi governor: Hinds County qualifies for disaster loans
(The Center Square) – Relief is coming to businesses in Hinds County affected by the Jackson water crisis. The U.S. Small Business Administration, Gov. Tate Reeves said, has approved a request for assistance to businesses who experienced economic losses stemming from near, or total, loss of water pressure in late August, following the flooding of the Pearl River, to be eligible for disaster loans.
impact601.com
Help sought for flood-damaged Mississippi businesses
(The Center Square) – Mississippi is looking to a federal organization to help businesses in Jackson who were recently affected by water issues. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has requested assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses in Hinds County who have experienced financial losses following flooding of the Pearl River in August that resulted in a total loss, or near total loss, of water pressure during the emergency.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
impact601.com
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Greenwood Commonwealth. September 10, 2022. Mississippi’s Republican leaders like to brag about how much more efficient they have made state government and the jobs they have cut in the process. What they fail to mention is how sometimes their efficiencies are really just shifting the cost to local governments.
impact601.com
George Michael "Mike" Gandy
George Michael “Mike” Gandy, 73 of Mize, MS passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at the University Medical Center in Jackson, MS. He was born Tuesday, August 2, 1949, in Raleigh, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 12:00PM until 2:00PM at Colonial Chapel...
impact601.com
Donald Jerome Crosby
Donald is the son of Rev. John Washington Crosby Jr. and Addie Rene Clayton. He leaves in memories two daughters Lateshia Crosby and LaDonna (Ryan) Simon. He leaves in memories five brothers: John Robert (Bertha) Crosby, Rev. George Robert (Annie) Crosby, Rev. Lee Ennis ( Fannie) Crosby, Rev. James David Crosby, Jessie L. (Mary) Crosby, and a sister Bobbie L. Jefferson. He also leaves in memories six grandchildren as well as other family and friends. Please remember to keep the Crosby family in your prayers. God bless you all.
Comments / 0