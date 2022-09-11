(The Center Square) – Mississippi is looking to a federal organization to help businesses in Jackson who were recently affected by water issues. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has requested assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses in Hinds County who have experienced financial losses following flooding of the Pearl River in August that resulted in a total loss, or near total loss, of water pressure during the emergency.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO