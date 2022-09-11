Peggy Pat Hall, 78, of Lead, SD passed away very unexpectedly but peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Monument Hospital in Spearfish, SD. Peggy Pat was born on May 30, 1944 in Independence, Missouri to Joe Pat & Wilma Farley. She was raised in Murray, Kentucky and very proud of her Kentucky roots. She graduated from Murray High School & Murray State University with her teaching degree. She then moved to Northern California and began her teaching career. After living in California for several years, she moved to Arizona, New Mexico & eventually settled in Dolores, Colorado. She was a stay-at-home mom until her children entered school and then she returned to teaching in Shiprock, New Mexico on the Navajo Reservation until her retirement.

