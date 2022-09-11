Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
Lady Spartans volleyball sweeps Lady Golddiggers in three sets
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School volleyball team had no trouble defeating Lead-Deadwood, Tuesday night, in Spearfish. The scores were 25-14, 25-9, and 25-12. Shelbie Richards, Spearfish’s head volleyball coach, said she was happy her team was able to get the win.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU XC shines at Gage McSpadden Memorial
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s cross country team took first place in both the women’s and men’s division at the Gage McSpadden Memorial race Saturday, in Spearfish. In the women’s 5k race, the Yellow Jackets scored 31 points to take first, with an overall team...
Black Hills Pioneer
Lady Spartan volleyball sweeps L-D
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lady Spartans volleyball team swept Lead-Deadwood 25-14, 25-14, and 25-9 Tuesday night, in Spearfish. “We got to run some of our tempo offense, get that in there, have our setter/hitter connection, because that’s when we start clicking a little bit more, and these girls’ needed a win, and get the feeling of a win, and it was great to start our week, going into this weekend," said Shelbie Richards, Spearfish's volleyball coach.
Black Hills Pioneer
Scoopers defeat Golden Eagles 18-13
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School football team held an Aberdeen Central rally in the fourth quarter, to defeat the Golden Eagles 18-13, in the Scoopers home opener Saturday, at Woodle Field, in Sturgis. The Golden Eagles had seven shots at the end zone in the final 28...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish girls’ soccer team blanks Sturgis Brown
SPEARFISH — Spearfish scored two goals per half Tuesday night and shut out Sturgis Brown 4-0 in a varsity girls’ soccer game played at the Black Hills Energy sports complex. “One of the things we’ve been doing is trying to possess the ball a bit better,” Spartans’ head...
Black Hills Pioneer
Golddiggers earn home win, 27-18
DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood evened its varsity football season record at 2-2 by defeating Miller/Highmore-Harrold’s Rustlers 27-18 Friday night at Ferguson Field. “We get those play action passes set up and were able to connect,” Golddiggers’ head coach Kyle Kooima said. “We made some adjustments along the way and were able to move the ball down the field.”
Black Hills Pioneer
Spartans get first win
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans’ football team got its first win of the season defeating the Douglas Patriots 36-8, Friday night, in Spearfish. “It was great to see these guys come out and compete, and then be successful. We did the small things we always talk about, and it paid off tonight,” said Dalton Wademan, the Spartans’ head coach.
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche, Sturgis Brown compete at Winner cheer/dance competition
WINNER — Belle Fourche and Sturgis Brown competitive cheer and dance teams entered Saturday’s Winner Invitational.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish hosts comp cheer, dance event
SPEARFISH — Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown entered the Spearfish Competitive Cheer and Dance Invitational, held this evening at the Spearfish High School gym. The host Spartans collected 246.50 points to win the dance average title. Spearfish finished first in jazz (247.5 points) and pom (245.5 points) for a total of 493 points. That was then divided by two to arrive at the average.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish volleyball falls to Pierre
SPEARFISH— The Spearfish High School volleyball team was swept by Pierre Saturday, in Spearfish. The scores were 25-23, 25-15, and 25-12.
Black Hills Pioneer
Broncs announce members of homecoming court
Who will be crowned king and queen? Belle Fourche High School has named this year’s homecoming court. Pictured front row from left are: Grace Clooten, Nicole Kraft, Chloe Crago, Tori Brill, and Dylan Stedillie. Back row from left are: Anthony Budmayr, Andy Tonsager, Devin Nowowiejski, Nic Lambert, and Wesley Allen.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sports Briefs
THORNTON, Colo. —The Black Hills State University women’s golf team is currently 15th after one round at the Swan Memorial Invitational, in Thorton, Colo..
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black Hills Pioneer
Scoopers crown homecoming king, queen
Above, the 2022 Sturgis Brown High School Homecoming King is Lance Septka and Queen Layne Septka. Below, the Sturgis Brown High School Royalty Court just before the coronation event on Monday night at Woodle Field. Bottom, the SBHS student body gather around the burning of the “S” following coronation on Monday at Woodle Field.
Black Hills Pioneer
Peggy Pat Hall, 78
Peggy Pat Hall, 78, of Lead, SD passed away very unexpectedly but peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Monument Hospital in Spearfish, SD. Peggy Pat was born on May 30, 1944 in Independence, Missouri to Joe Pat & Wilma Farley. She was raised in Murray, Kentucky and very proud of her Kentucky roots. She graduated from Murray High School & Murray State University with her teaching degree. She then moved to Northern California and began her teaching career. After living in California for several years, she moved to Arizona, New Mexico & eventually settled in Dolores, Colorado. She was a stay-at-home mom until her children entered school and then she returned to teaching in Shiprock, New Mexico on the Navajo Reservation until her retirement.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spread the Tunes closes out a milestone summer season
SPEARFISH — For nearly a decade, Spread the Tunes Inc. has been raising money and awareness for area groups through music based fundraising projects. And in just under three of those years, it has reached its most ambitious milestone yet. “It was a busy summer, (we) hit our $100,000...
Black Hills Pioneer
Fall Color Report
Kimberly Talcott, a Spearfish Canyon enthusiast and fall color tracker for the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce, filed her report Tuesday. She classified the color change at 105, or still low.
Black Hills Pioneer
Meade School District preliminary enrollment up slightly
STURGIS — Preliminary counts of students in the Meade School District show enrollment up slightly from a year ago. The count was taken on Sept. 8, at schools throughout the district. It showed 3,082 students this year as compared to 3,073 last year at the same time.
Black Hills Pioneer
Hidden treasurers unearthed at archaeological dig near Sturgis
STURGIS — From sewing needles and shoe eyelets to alcohol bottles and tin cans, the excavation of Soap Suds Row near Sturgis has revealed a plethora of artifacts from a bygone era. A professionally-led archaeological excavation, which began Saturday, Sept. 3, explored an area north of Highway 34 near...
Black Hills Pioneer
Janice Schopp, 62
Janice Schopp, age 62, of Belle Fourche, died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her home as a result of a tragic house fire. A Celebration of Life service will be held 10am Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5 to 7pm Friday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Green Hill Cemetery, in Lemmon SD.
Black Hills Pioneer
Public meeting to discuss Sandstone Hills project
SPEARFISH — There will be a meeting held Thursday to update the public on the Sandstone Hills street repair and sewer upsize project. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m., in the council chambers at Spearfish City Hall, located at 625 N. 5th St. For more information, or to submit a question or comment, contact the Spearfish Public Works Department at (605) 642-1333.
Comments / 0