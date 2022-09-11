LOS ANGELES (AP) — The International Olympic Committee’s coordination commission made its first in-person visit to Los Angeles to inspect proposed venues for the 2028 Games. The group met with local organizing officials over three days. LA28 organizing committee Chairman Casey Wasserman says the city is “well-positioned for an exceptional event.” The Los Angeles Games will host 10,000 athletes, while another 5,000 will compete in the Paralympics.

