Detroit Tigers' Ryan Kreidler a superb defender, which adds to offseason questions
The conversation between manager A.J. Hinch and third baseman Jeimer Candelario was direct. A similar talk happened with second baseman Jonathan Schoop. The Detroit Tigers aren't mailing in the season, and Hinch's goal is to win as many games as possible, but a new objective has surfaced down the stretch. ...
Bears place offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on NFI list with an illness
The Bears have placed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on the non-football injury list with an illness and have signed veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield back to their active roster.
A position in need of a breakout for Miami vs. Aggies. And 3 freshman defenders emerging
Even though Will Mallory’s uncharacteristically quiet start to the 2022 college football season isn’t entire his fault, the star tight end is taking it upon himself to be better ahead of the Miami Hurricanes’ upcoming high-profile showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.
