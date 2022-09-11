Read full article on original website
Díaz homers in 7th to break tie, Astros beat A's 5-2
HOUSTON (AP) — Aledmys Díaz hit a two-run homer, Lance McCullers Jr. had a solid start and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. At 94-50, American League-leading Houston’s magic number to clinch a postseason spot is one. The Astros are 13-3 in their last 16 games. “It’s where we want to be,” McCullers said. “We said in spring training, we want to win the West and if we can, we want to have the best record. I think the Dodgers may be a little too far gone, but we’re having a great season, and we’ve just got to keep winning ballgames. We control our own destiny, and that’s all you can ask for.” Díaz broke a 2-2 tie in seventh inning, roping an 84-mph slider from Joel Payamps (3-6) into the left-field Crawford Boxes. Díaz has 11 homers this season. Tuesday’s win in Detroit marked his first game action since Aug. 16 following a groin injury.
Chiefs rally past Chargers 27-24 in early AFC West showdown
Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, rookie Jaylen Watson returned an interception 99 yards for the go-ahead fourth-quarter score, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24.
Girls tennis: Janesville Craig's Hankel downs 2020 alternate season state champ as Cougars top Sun Prairie East
Lexi Hankel and Rya Arreazola improved to 15-1 on the season as the Janesville Craig girls tennis team downed Sun Prairie East 5-2 on Thursday in Big Eight Conference play. At No. 1 singles, Hankel dispatched Annalise Yang 7-6, 6-3, while Arreazola cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles, beating Nicole Everson. All eyes were on Hankel’s match with Yang, who won the alternate season individual state...
Female football coaches at 2 Chicago high schools meet in history-making game
That has never happened before anywhere in the country, according to the Illinois High School Association.
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf team takes first at Newton
It was another first-place finish for the Emporia High girls golf team on Tuesday. The Spartans won the Newton Invitational with a score of 175 in the 9-hole tournament. Olivia Eckert was the individual champion with a round of 36. She had a birdie on the first playoff hole to be named the individual champion.
