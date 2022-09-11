Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
wvlt.tv
UT launching podcast with former governors Bredesen, Haslam
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy announced Monday the launch of a new podcast featuring two former Tennessee governors aimed at crossing party lines and inspiring conversation. You Might Be Right will be hosted by former governors Phil Bredesen, a...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee is raising money for the Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation to help provide resources to families with child who have cancer. Tillery Phillips and her parents will raise money through online donations and a hot dog and lemonade stand. Tillery was diagnosed with cancer...
wvlt.tv
Fall Rod Run opens in Pigeon Forge with cast from Happy Days
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A popular car show, Rod Run, in Pigeon Forge opened up Thursday with some familiar faces from a popular 1970′s TV show. Potsie and Ralph are on hand signing autographs and meeting with fans of the show at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radio7media.com
Tennessee Governor Announces Internet Expansion Grant Winners
PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM (PES), $23,161,638.53, SERVING PARTS OF GILES COUNTY. ARDMORE TELEPHONE COMPANY, INC., $11,446,165.50, SERVING PARTS OF GILES AND LINCOLN COUNTIES. LORETTO TELECOM, $7,466,068.00, SERVING PARTS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. UNITED TELEPHONE COMPANY, $53,362,147.00, SERVING PARTS OF BEDFORD, GILES, LINCOLN, MOORE, MAURY AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES. AND, BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES...
wvlt.tv
‘Win this Truck’ for just $250
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How’d you like a brand new 2022 pick up truck for only 250 bucks? Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, and that’s what the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains has put together for a fundraiser. The clubs are selling tickets and...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee retiring number of VFL legend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The basketball program at the University of Tennessee announced they are retiring legendary All-American basketball player and Vol For Life Chris Lofton’s number. The No. 5 jersey will be retired at halftime when Tennessee hosts Kentucky on Jan. 14. Lofton joins Bernard King, Ernie Grunfeld,...
wvlt.tv
Heupel talks Tennessee and Akron at Vol Calls
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol nation is getting behind this Tennessee football team. If you need any evidence, the Florida game is officially sold out. The Vols focus their energy on Saturday night’s showdown with Akron out of the Mid-American Conference. That was part of the conversation on the weekly Vol Network Vol Calls program Wednesday night.
RELATED PEOPLE
wvlt.tv
Tennessee lawmakers call for an end to violent crime
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for an end to violent crimes. On Thursday, Rep. Vincent Dixie, the House Democratic Caucus Chair, spoke on efforts state legislators could take to fight crime. “The tragedy that’s happened to the Fletcher family in Memphis...
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
Free festivals in Cumberland Gap celebrate art and culture
Cumberland Gap is getting ready for a busy weekend with three festivals taking place on one day.
wvlt.tv
Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident
A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization. Updated: 5 hours ago. An East Tennessee is raising money for the Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation to help provide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. needs more older adult care providers; Knoxville clinic has solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The waitlist in East Tennessee is growing for people to get a new patient appointment at one memory care clinic in Knoxville. Now the need for health care workers for people getting older is very high, but one Knoxville doctor has a solution. “We’re aging as...
Dolly Parton movie memorabilia donated to Sevierville thrift store
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries just received a donation of Dolly Parton cinema history. SMARM posted on Facebook that it received several items from the production of Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas. Items received include clothing, furniture and household items from the film set to premiere...
wvlt.tv
Raided Oak Ridge health care facility faced previous lawsuit
Tennessee football fans will have to fork out hundreds to get into the Florida game, while fans are now weighing if the price is worth it. Robot kindergarten students will learn to operate at Catlettsburg Elementary.
WBBJ
Tennessee senators lead press conference on rising violent crime
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senators discuss solutions for a dramatic increase in crime. Officials say the U.S. is at an all-time high alert, due to the horrific crimes that have been happening all over the country. A group of U.S. Senators, including Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, went live on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes hit Tennessee Near North Carolina Border and Georgia Near South Carolina Border Today
Two relatively weak earthquakes struck this morning in portions of the southeast that have seen a high volume of earthquakes in recent weeks: the first hit Tennessee near the North Carolina border at 6:22 am this morning; the second hit in Georgia near the border with South Carolina at 6:29 am. While people did report feeling the seismic activity to USGS, the earthquakes were far too weak to create any damage or injuries.
wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. WVLT News was on the scene, where six vehicles - five cars and one van - were parked out front. At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
wvlt.tv
Hottest ticket in town | Tennessee football tickets skyrocketing in price
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee football team looked to be the real deal, as a result, tickets are running low. ”If they keep winning I might buy a ticket,” said UT Alumnus Joe Walsh. Walsh once had season tickets to Tennessee Football games. These days he...
Comments / 1