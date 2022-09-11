ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

UT launching podcast with former governors Bredesen, Haslam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy announced Monday the launch of a new podcast featuring two former Tennessee governors aimed at crossing party lines and inspiring conversation. You Might Be Right will be hosted by former governors Phil Bredesen, a...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee is raising money for the Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation to help provide resources to families with child who have cancer. Tillery Phillips and her parents will raise money through online donations and a hot dog and lemonade stand. Tillery was diagnosed with cancer...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Fall Rod Run opens in Pigeon Forge with cast from Happy Days

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A popular car show, Rod Run, in Pigeon Forge opened up Thursday with some familiar faces from a popular 1970′s TV show. Potsie and Ralph are on hand signing autographs and meeting with fans of the show at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Governor Announces Internet Expansion Grant Winners

PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM (PES), $23,161,638.53, SERVING PARTS OF GILES COUNTY. ARDMORE TELEPHONE COMPANY, INC., $11,446,165.50, SERVING PARTS OF GILES AND LINCOLN COUNTIES. LORETTO TELECOM, $7,466,068.00, SERVING PARTS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. UNITED TELEPHONE COMPANY, $53,362,147.00, SERVING PARTS OF BEDFORD, GILES, LINCOLN, MOORE, MAURY AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES. AND, BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

‘Win this Truck’ for just $250

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How’d you like a brand new 2022 pick up truck for only 250 bucks? Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, and that’s what the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains has put together for a fundraiser. The clubs are selling tickets and...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee retiring number of VFL legend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The basketball program at the University of Tennessee announced they are retiring legendary All-American basketball player and Vol For Life Chris Lofton’s number. The No. 5 jersey will be retired at halftime when Tennessee hosts Kentucky on Jan. 14. Lofton joins Bernard King, Ernie Grunfeld,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Heupel talks Tennessee and Akron at Vol Calls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol nation is getting behind this Tennessee football team. If you need any evidence, the Florida game is officially sold out. The Vols focus their energy on Saturday night’s showdown with Akron out of the Mid-American Conference. That was part of the conversation on the weekly Vol Network Vol Calls program Wednesday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee lawmakers call for an end to violent crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for an end to violent crimes. On Thursday, Rep. Vincent Dixie, the House Democratic Caucus Chair, spoke on efforts state legislators could take to fight crime. “The tragedy that’s happened to the Fletcher family in Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident

A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization. Updated: 5 hours ago. An East Tennessee is raising money for the Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation to help provide...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

Dolly Parton movie memorabilia donated to Sevierville thrift store

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries just received a donation of Dolly Parton cinema history. SMARM posted on Facebook that it received several items from the production of Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas. Items received include clothing, furniture and household items from the film set to premiere...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Tennessee senators lead press conference on rising violent crime

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senators discuss solutions for a dramatic increase in crime. Officials say the U.S. is at an all-time high alert, due to the horrific crimes that have been happening all over the country. A group of U.S. Senators, including Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, went live on...
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes hit Tennessee Near North Carolina Border and Georgia Near South Carolina Border Today

Two relatively weak earthquakes struck this morning in portions of the southeast that have seen a high volume of earthquakes in recent weeks: the first hit Tennessee near the North Carolina border at 6:22 am this morning; the second hit in Georgia near the border with South Carolina at 6:29 am. While people did report feeling the seismic activity to USGS, the earthquakes were far too weak to create any damage or injuries.
TENNESSEE STATE

