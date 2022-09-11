Andrew Garfield is on the hunt for an elusive EGOT at the 2022 Emmys and is determined to pick up his award tonight as a famous Spider-Man villain. Up for ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie’ for his work on Under the Banner of Heaven, Garfield has rocked the red carpet in what looks like a beautiful tribute to Spider-Man villain Doctor Octopus. Popularized by Alfred Molina’s portrayal in Spider-Man 2, Garfield’s Webhead went face-to-face with him in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

