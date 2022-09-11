ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Ariana DeBose Leads Disney Toon Musical ‘Wish’ From ‘Frozen’ Team – D23

There’s a new toon musical coming to town. Disney revealed Wish, about how the iconic Wishing Star came to be, at D23 today. West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will star along with Encanto‘s Alan Tudyk. The Disney Animation Studios pic will be directed by Oscar-winning Frozen helmer Chris Buck and Raya and the Last Dragon alum Fawn Veerasunthorn. Ariana DeBose teases her role in ‘Wish’ : “There’s a lot of singing” #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/QlIOYCFox3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 10, 2022 Wish will feature songs by Grammy nominee Julia Michaels. DeBose performed a song from the film titled “More for Us.” DeBose stars as Asha, the...
Essence

Halle Bailey Broke The Internet With ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer Debut

The movie is slated to hit theatres in May 2023. Did you all hear the news that Halle Bailey shut the internet down with the trailer of Disney’s live-action trailer of The Little Mermaid? We’re not surprised either. Making its debut at the Disney D23 Expo last weekend, Bailey stuns on screen as the first Black mermaid, as the trailer has earned over 104 million global views, according to Variety.
People

Laura Dern Declares Herself a 'Broadway Star!' as Hugh Jackman Teaches Dance Moves in Sweet Video

Hugh Jackman helped Laura Dern pull off remarkable dance moves in between promoting their new movie The Son Laura Dern is on her way to Broadway musical stardom thanks Hugh Jackman! On Monday, Dern, 55, who costars with Jackman in the new film The Son, shared a sweet video of Jackman, 53, showing her ballroom dance steps. Dern posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Today I learned to dance!" along with a heart emoji. "Heel, toe, toe, heel," the star of Broadway's The Music Man...
hypebeast.com

Jacob Elordi Cast as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola and A24's 'Priscilla'

Jacob Elordi is set to portray Elvis Presley in A24 and Sofia Coppola‘s next film, Priscilla. According to the reports, the upcoming film is based on Priscilla Beaulieu Presley’s memoir Elvis and Me and will see Cailee Spaeny star opposite Elordi as Priscilla. The book, which was published in 1985, is Priscilla’s own account of her relationship with Elvis, including their affairs, the effect of the Beatles’ music industry domination, their marriage and eventual divorce.
wegotthiscovered.com

Andrew Garfield channels a classic Spider-Man villain on 2022 Emmys red carpet

Andrew Garfield is on the hunt for an elusive EGOT at the 2022 Emmys and is determined to pick up his award tonight as a famous Spider-Man villain. Up for ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie’ for his work on Under the Banner of Heaven, Garfield has rocked the red carpet in what looks like a beautiful tribute to Spider-Man villain Doctor Octopus. Popularized by Alfred Molina’s portrayal in Spider-Man 2, Garfield’s Webhead went face-to-face with him in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
digitalspy.com

Riverdale star lands next lead movie role in horror remake

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch has joined the cast of horror remake The Strangers. The actress, who fans will know as Cheryl Blossom on The CW series, is set to appear in the movie alongside Cruel Summer's Froy Gutierrez and Hillbilly Elegy's Gabriel Basso, according to Deadline. The Strangers follows a...
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
