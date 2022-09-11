Read full article on original website
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney Toon Musical ‘Wish’ From ‘Frozen’ Team – D23
There’s a new toon musical coming to town. Disney revealed Wish, about how the iconic Wishing Star came to be, at D23 today. West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will star along with Encanto‘s Alan Tudyk. The Disney Animation Studios pic will be directed by Oscar-winning Frozen helmer Chris Buck and Raya and the Last Dragon alum Fawn Veerasunthorn. Ariana DeBose teases her role in ‘Wish’ : “There’s a lot of singing” #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/QlIOYCFox3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 10, 2022 Wish will feature songs by Grammy nominee Julia Michaels. DeBose performed a song from the film titled “More for Us.” DeBose stars as Asha, the...
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
CNET
'The Little Mermaid' Trailer: See Halle Bailey as Ariel in Live-Action Reboot
It's been over a year since the last update on Disney's live-action remake of beloved 1989 classic The Little Mermaid. After casting Halle Bailey as Ariel back in July 2019, Disney finally showed the first trailer for the movie at its D23 Expo on Friday. In the trailer, Ariel swims...
Brendan Fraser’s Hollywood Comeback Has Dwayne Johnson Sharing Mummy Memories In Sweet Post
After years out of the spotlight, Brendan Fraser is not only back, but he’s back in a big way. Fraser is getting rave reviews and standing ovations for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, and one of the people who is glad to see Fraser getting his due is Dwayne Johnson, who credits Fraser with helping him launch his own career in Hollywood.
Ex-Disney Star Kay Panabaker Quit Acting After a Producer Told Her to ‘Lose Weight,’ Saying She ‘Was Barely 100 Lbs.’
Child stars leave Hollywood for all different reasons. Kay Panabaker revealed what led to her decision to quit acting.
startattle.com
Hocus Pocus 2 (2022 movie) Disney+, trailer, release date, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker
It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century Sanderson Sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Startattle.com – Hocus Pocus 2 2022. Now it is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous child-hungry witches from wreaking a new...
digitalspy.com
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
Essence
Halle Bailey Broke The Internet With ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer Debut
The movie is slated to hit theatres in May 2023. Did you all hear the news that Halle Bailey shut the internet down with the trailer of Disney’s live-action trailer of The Little Mermaid? We’re not surprised either. Making its debut at the Disney D23 Expo last weekend, Bailey stuns on screen as the first Black mermaid, as the trailer has earned over 104 million global views, according to Variety.
Bette Midler Recalls Pitching Hocus Pocus 2 For Years And The Fun Moment She Realized It Could Really Happen
Decades after Hocus Pocus' release, Bette Middler is returning to her role for a Disney+ sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe star in new western in ‘Dead For A Dollar’ trailer
Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe are headlining a new western, Dead For A Dollar, with the trailer teasing an epic rivalry for the ages. Not only does the film boast major talent in front of the lens, but behind it as well, as it is co-written and directed by Walter Hill, the director who brought the cult classic The Warriors to cinema screens.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 set photo confirms two original characters returning for Netflix sequel
Beverly Hills Cop is the latest classic franchise to hop aboard the revival bandwagon, with a fourth film titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley currently in production for Netflix. And with production underway, that means that photos from the set have started to appear online. And set photos mean casting...
Laura Dern Declares Herself a 'Broadway Star!' as Hugh Jackman Teaches Dance Moves in Sweet Video
Hugh Jackman helped Laura Dern pull off remarkable dance moves in between promoting their new movie The Son Laura Dern is on her way to Broadway musical stardom thanks Hugh Jackman! On Monday, Dern, 55, who costars with Jackman in the new film The Son, shared a sweet video of Jackman, 53, showing her ballroom dance steps. Dern posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Today I learned to dance!" along with a heart emoji. "Heel, toe, toe, heel," the star of Broadway's The Music Man...
hypebeast.com
Jacob Elordi Cast as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola and A24's 'Priscilla'
Jacob Elordi is set to portray Elvis Presley in A24 and Sofia Coppola‘s next film, Priscilla. According to the reports, the upcoming film is based on Priscilla Beaulieu Presley’s memoir Elvis and Me and will see Cailee Spaeny star opposite Elordi as Priscilla. The book, which was published in 1985, is Priscilla’s own account of her relationship with Elvis, including their affairs, the effect of the Beatles’ music industry domination, their marriage and eventual divorce.
CNET
Wild 'Babylon' Trailer Throws Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Into Hollywood Chaos
Once upon a time, Hollywood was full of sex and drugs and wild parties. The trailer for new movie Babylon showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie diving into a whirlwind of jazz age chaos (which includes fighting a rattlesnake, apparently). The co-stars of Quentin Tarantino's Once upon a time In...
wegotthiscovered.com
Andrew Garfield channels a classic Spider-Man villain on 2022 Emmys red carpet
Andrew Garfield is on the hunt for an elusive EGOT at the 2022 Emmys and is determined to pick up his award tonight as a famous Spider-Man villain. Up for ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie’ for his work on Under the Banner of Heaven, Garfield has rocked the red carpet in what looks like a beautiful tribute to Spider-Man villain Doctor Octopus. Popularized by Alfred Molina’s portrayal in Spider-Man 2, Garfield’s Webhead went face-to-face with him in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
digitalspy.com
Riverdale star lands next lead movie role in horror remake
Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch has joined the cast of horror remake The Strangers. The actress, who fans will know as Cheryl Blossom on The CW series, is set to appear in the movie alongside Cruel Summer's Froy Gutierrez and Hillbilly Elegy's Gabriel Basso, according to Deadline. The Strangers follows a...
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Stop what you’re doing and watch the trailer for this new Whitney Houston biopic
Another biopic about a towering female figure in entertainment is upon us. In December, Sony is bringing to theaters I Wanna Dance With Somebody, a biopic about the life and times of the late Whitney Houston, who will be portrayed by a Netflix star — Naomi Ackie, who you may remember from The End of the F***ing World.
toofab.com
I Wanna Dance with Somebody Trailer -- Naomi Ackie Transforms Into Whitney Houston
According to Sony, the new movie is "a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice," chronicling her early years, rise to fame and "trailblazing life and career." Starring Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston and Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis, the movie hits theaters December 21, 2022.
