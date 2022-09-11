A large water main break in Chase County has been fixed, but water flow issues remain. A 16-inch water main broke Wednesday night alongside Kansas Highway 177 between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls and sharply reducing pressure in Strong City. Even though the line has been repaired, Cottonwood Falls is still mostly without water pressure, and that may not be fully restored until late in the day. Pressure was also low in Strong City at last word.

CHASE COUNTY, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO