Kennesaw, GA

thedailyhoosier.com

2023 forward/center Arrinten Page announces a top four

This may not fall into the breaking news category, but class of 2023 forward/center Arrinten Page announced a top four of Cincinnati, USC, Indiana and Miami on Wednesday. It has been widely speculated the 6-foot-9 Page has been focused on those four schools for quite some time now. In an...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLWT 5

Best Bets: Week 5 of high school football

ST. XAVIER (KY) AT No. 7 ELDER. Louisville St. Xavier comes into this matchup putting down a card that is not in the cards for Ohio teams: A bye week. The undefeated Tigers are coming up to The Pit rested after beating Male for the first time since 2018. The Tigers’ schedule looks identical to last year, which may have some interpreting that history is not on the Panthers’ side. The first five weeks of Louisville St. Xavier’s schedule the past two years have been playing Owensboro, Central, Male, bye week, then Elder. Last season, the Tigers went into the Elder matchup 2-1. This year, the Tigers are coming to The Pit with no losses. Last year, the Tigers beat the Panthers 31-21 at home. This year? We will see.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Braves Prospects: MVP and Cy Young for Augusta GreenJackets

One Atlanta Braves season has come to an end as their Single-A affiliate, the Augusta GreenJackets, recently wrapped up their 2022 season. Here are the highlights. While rankings for media outlets won’t rank the Atlanta Braves farm system among the best in baseball, we see its worth in 2022 with three rookies making a huge impact.
AUGUSTA, GA
wvxu.org

OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?

Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a delicious pizza pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If the answer is yes, you should consider visiting these local businesses. If you want a NY-style slice of pizza, you should check out this pizzeria. Customers love the King Works pizza, which is topped with pepperoni, spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, pineapple, smoked bacon, and extra cheese. The Calypso is another customer recommendation; this pizza is topped with garlic infused olive oil, spinach, red onion, tomato, pineapple, green olives, goat cheese, and basil, and has a sesame seed crust.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants in Cincinnati. If you're looking for a good hoagie, you should check out this joint in Corryville. Their Philly cheesesteak has slow-roasted top round steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. They also have other tasty steak and cheese hoagies like the Consigliere (chopped steak patty, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce) and the Sicilian (ribeye steak, sliced provolone, lettuce, and tomato).
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Doughnut shop selling chili dip doughnut with Skyline chili

NORWOOD, Ohio — Calling all Skyline Chili fans!. Starlight Doughnut Lab is debuting a new sweet treat just in time for football season. The chili dip doughnut is filled with typical dip ingredients like Skyline chili, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and onion. The shop plans to offer the doughnut...
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns Monday with fall flavor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is returning Monday, Sept. 19, with more than 40 restaurants participating. Tri-State restaurants will offer $26, $36, and $46 three-course prix fixe menus, with $1 from every meal going directly to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Restaurant Week will also donate $1 for the first 1,000 restaurant week meals served.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Cincinnati-area stores

CINCINNATI — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced some of the stores that will get the axe this fall, as it struggles to turn around its falling sales. It had said last month that it would close 150 stores nationwide, and has just released a list of the first 56 stores to shutter, after a report in Bloomberg News.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
FanSided

FanSided

