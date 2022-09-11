Read full article on original website
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
Cincinnati Football: Chuck Martin takes a shot at Bearcats before rivalry game
As both programs continue to prepare for the rivalry game, Miami head coach Chuck Martin spoke to the media and seemed to have a few issues with the Bearcats taking advantage of the transfer portal in recent years including linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. During a press conference this week, the...
Cincinnati Football: TV coverage, commentators, where to watch Week 3
The most-played rivalry between in-state schools will resume this weekend when the Bearcats take on Miami at Paycor Stadium. Kick off is scheduled for Saturday at noon and will be available to watch and stream on ESPNU and fuboTV. Date: Saturday, September 17 at 12:00 PM. Location: Paycor Stadium in...
Four-Star Center Places UC in Top-Four Schools
The rising star has a close connection with UC's top target in the 2023 class.
thedailyhoosier.com
2023 forward/center Arrinten Page announces a top four
This may not fall into the breaking news category, but class of 2023 forward/center Arrinten Page announced a top four of Cincinnati, USC, Indiana and Miami on Wednesday. It has been widely speculated the 6-foot-9 Page has been focused on those four schools for quite some time now. In an...
High School Insider: Mason football team wants to leave a legacy beyond the game
The Mason High School football team has won three consecutive games entering Week 5 against visiting Middletown.
WLWT 5
Best Bets: Week 5 of high school football
ST. XAVIER (KY) AT No. 7 ELDER. Louisville St. Xavier comes into this matchup putting down a card that is not in the cards for Ohio teams: A bye week. The undefeated Tigers are coming up to The Pit rested after beating Male for the first time since 2018. The Tigers’ schedule looks identical to last year, which may have some interpreting that history is not on the Panthers’ side. The first five weeks of Louisville St. Xavier’s schedule the past two years have been playing Owensboro, Central, Male, bye week, then Elder. Last season, the Tigers went into the Elder matchup 2-1. This year, the Tigers are coming to The Pit with no losses. Last year, the Tigers beat the Panthers 31-21 at home. This year? We will see.
Braves Prospects: MVP and Cy Young for Augusta GreenJackets
One Atlanta Braves season has come to an end as their Single-A affiliate, the Augusta GreenJackets, recently wrapped up their 2022 season. Here are the highlights. While rankings for media outlets won’t rank the Atlanta Braves farm system among the best in baseball, we see its worth in 2022 with three rookies making a huge impact.
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?
Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a delicious pizza pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If the answer is yes, you should consider visiting these local businesses. If you want a NY-style slice of pizza, you should check out this pizzeria. Customers love the King Works pizza, which is topped with pepperoni, spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, pineapple, smoked bacon, and extra cheese. The Calypso is another customer recommendation; this pizza is topped with garlic infused olive oil, spinach, red onion, tomato, pineapple, green olives, goat cheese, and basil, and has a sesame seed crust.
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants in Cincinnati. If you're looking for a good hoagie, you should check out this joint in Corryville. Their Philly cheesesteak has slow-roasted top round steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. They also have other tasty steak and cheese hoagies like the Consigliere (chopped steak patty, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce) and the Sicilian (ribeye steak, sliced provolone, lettuce, and tomato).
WKRC
College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
WLWT 5
Doughnut shop selling chili dip doughnut with Skyline chili
NORWOOD, Ohio — Calling all Skyline Chili fans!. Starlight Doughnut Lab is debuting a new sweet treat just in time for football season. The chili dip doughnut is filled with typical dip ingredients like Skyline chili, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and onion. The shop plans to offer the doughnut...
WLWT 5
Looking for a part-time gig? These companies are hiring seasonal positions in Cincinnati
If you're looking for a job to make some extra cash for the holiday season, multiple companies are hiring in Cincinnati. UPS is hiring about 1,240 seasonal employees in the Cincinnati area ahead of the holiday rush. UPS is filling full and part-time seasonal positions including seasonal drivers, package handlers...
Fox 19
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns Monday with fall flavor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is returning Monday, Sept. 19, with more than 40 restaurants participating. Tri-State restaurants will offer $26, $36, and $46 three-course prix fixe menus, with $1 from every meal going directly to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Restaurant Week will also donate $1 for the first 1,000 restaurant week meals served.
WCPO
Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Cincinnati-area stores
CINCINNATI — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced some of the stores that will get the axe this fall, as it struggles to turn around its falling sales. It had said last month that it would close 150 stores nationwide, and has just released a list of the first 56 stores to shutter, after a report in Bloomberg News.
Dave Matthews Band coming to the Miami Valley
The Dave Matthews Band will be heading to the Wright State University Nutter Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The famous jam-band will be stopping in Fairborn as a part of their fall 2022 tour.
WLWT 5
Tell your boss! Mayor declares Friday half-day holiday for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Take a half-day on Friday — the mayor says it's OK. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has proclaimed Friday a citywide half-day holiday in honor of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. "Nobody else in the country does Oktoberfest as big and as proudly as we do here in Cincinnati," Pureval...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man ‘empty inside’ after only brother killed in Kroger crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man continues to remember his late brother who died after a woman hit him with her van in the parking lot of a Kroger store last month. The unthinkable details of Christopher Griffith’s death, including what allegedly motivated the driver, have surfaced in the weeks since it happened.
