Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Week 2 picks: Chargers-Chiefs, Vikings-Eagles highlight slate
CHARGERS (1-0) at CHIEFS (1-0) Thursday, 8:20 p.m. on Amazon Prime. The Kansas City Chiefs offense looked as explosive as ever in Week 1, even with the departure of Tyreek Hill. Can they bring that same momentum into Week 2 against a tough Los Angeles Chargers team?. Ethan: Chargers 27,...
NFL・
Mike Martz on Week 1 Fields: 'He was completely awful'
Mike Martz might be the only person in Chicago who wasn't satisfied with quarterback Justin Fields' performance against the 49ers on Sunday. "He was just completely awful. He really deflated the football team with his performance," former Bears offensive coordinator Martz said on the 33rd team. In late August, Martz...
Why Fields' mental toughness impresses Eberflus the most
No matter how unimpressive Justin Fields’ numbers look from the Bears’ Week 1 victory over the 49ers, there are plenty of encouraging takeaways from his performance in the team’s come-from-behind victory. He was able to navigate San Francisco's pass rush just enough to make big plays, like his 51-yard touchdown to Dante Pettis. He used his legs to turn some negative plays into positive plays, including drawing a few critical late hit flags. But the one thing that impressed Matt Eberflus most about Fields’ game was his mental toughness to overcome rough weather and an even worse first half.
Jaylen Watson goes from Wendy’s to pick-six hero as Chiefs beat Chargers
Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, rookie Jaylen Watson returned an interception 99 yards for the go-ahead fourth-quarter score, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday night. Mahomes finished with 235 yards passing, and Jerick McKinnon and Justin Watson hauled in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teven Jenkins pancakes Nick Bosa in Week 1 game
Allow me to introduce myself, Nick Bosa. Through a flattening, pancake-style hit, that's exactly what Teven Jenkins metaphorically told the 2019 NFL Rookie of the Year. Jenkins impressed in his first outing of the season at right guard -- a new position for the second-year offensive lineman. He finished eighth amongst right guards in PFF grade for the first week of football.
Where do the Bears land in Week 1 power rankings?
Similar to plenty of other teams around the NFL, the Bears shocked the league with an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. The team came charging back in the second half from a 10-point deficit to put up 19 points of their own to win a rainy game at Soldier Field.
Now 'on film,' Jones knows where he must improve after debut vs. Bosa
CHICAGO – Braxton Jones stared down the first test of his NFL career. The Bears rookie left tackle got got by Nick Bosa plenty of times in the Bears' 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. That was going to happen. Jones knew that. The first...
Jaylon Johnson records lowest target rate for Week 1
Talk about affecting the game. Bears starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson didn't allow a single target in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. He played 26 snaps on coverage without a target, making it the third most snaps in the last three seasons without a target. And, he recorded the lowest target rate for any defensive back in Week 1.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jenkins highest graded PFF Bears lineman from Week 1
Looks like the Bears could have their right guard for the foreseeable future. After a Week 1 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers, Teven Jenkins came out with the eighth-highest PFF grade for guards in the NFL. He was also the highest-graded offensive lineman for the Bears from Week 1.
Five key matchups to watch for on Thursday Night Football
One of the most anticipated matchups of the 2022 NFL regular season is a few hours away as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to host AFC West rivals Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. It's rare that football fans get to enjoy a marquee game on...
Bears o-line had one of best performances of Week 1
Bears fans knew the team's offensive line produced a solid performance on Sunday against the 49ers. But, did they know it was one of the league's best?. According to a chart cross-referencing ESPN's offensive line win rate and PFF's model, the Bears had one of the best offensive line performances of the week, if not the best.
Report: Both Packers tackles could miss Bears game
The Green Bay Packers struggled heavily in Week 1 with a diminishing loss to a division opponent, the Minnesota Vikings. One of the reasons for the loss and quarterback Aaron Rodgers' constant movement in and out of the pocket was the absence of the team's two starting tackles -- David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bears overreactions: Will Herbert become RB1 by midseason?
The Bears went into Week 1 as touchdown underdogs against a perennial title contender in the San Francisco 49ers. To the shock of some (not this writer or his co-hosts of the Under Center Podcast), the Bears got the 49ers at the perfect time and pulled off the upset with help from a Chicago downpour.
Thomas Graham Jr. signs with the Cleveland Browns
Thomas Graham Jr. was signed by the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, according to the team. Graham was drafted by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft out of the University of Oregon. He played in four games during his rookie season last year with the Bears....
Report: Carlos Rodón interested in signing with Cubs
San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón is "interested" in returning to Chicago to pitch for the Cubs, according to NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. "And guess who else is interested in the Cubs? Carlos Rodon. Yes. Loved pitching in Chicago. Knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system, and they need a top of the rotation arm," Kaplan said on his YouTube show "reKap."
Highest-scoring NFL games ever
The modern NFL is all about points. Gone are the days of smash-mouth defense, as the game has evolved to favor offenses. Officiating changes have only helped to bolster scoring, with increased calls for roughing the passer and pass interference. And teams are throwing the ball more than ever, which only adds to the point totals.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Bears plan to keep team with McCaskey family
The McCaskey family might be heading towards choppy waters, according to a recent article from Sportico. Amidst Bears principal owner Virginia McCaskey's passing, the Bears will be forced to reshape ownership to have a "single lineal family" (which doesn't have to be a singular person) control at least 30 percent of the team, per NFL rules.
Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sets record with $10.1 million sale
It’s been 24 years since Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” with the Chicago Bulls, but the basketball legend is still breaking records. A game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $10.091 million at auction house Sotheby’s on Thursday. The eight-figure price tag makes it the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia of all time, surpassing Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God’ jersey from the 1986 World Cup, which sold for $9.28 million in May.
LeBron James on Robert Sarver ruling: NBA 'definitely got this wrong'
LeBron James criticized the NBA on Wednesday for the league's lenient disciplinary action on Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. Sarver received a one-year suspension and a league-maximum $10 million fine Tuesday following allegations of making racist and misogynist remarks during his tenure as owner of the Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury.
Eloy Jiménez has been one of MLB's best hitters since break
When Eloy Jiménez stepped up for his first plate appearance Tuesday, the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast aired a graphic showing the White Sox slugger’s second half numbers. Jiménez not only has been red-hot at the plate since the All-Star break, but what he’s done over the last two months or so has him in exclusive company.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0