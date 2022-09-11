ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Mike Martz on Week 1 Fields: 'He was completely awful'

Mike Martz might be the only person in Chicago who wasn't satisfied with quarterback Justin Fields' performance against the 49ers on Sunday. "He was just completely awful. He really deflated the football team with his performance," former Bears offensive coordinator Martz said on the 33rd team. In late August, Martz...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Fields' mental toughness impresses Eberflus the most

No matter how unimpressive Justin Fields’ numbers look from the Bears’ Week 1 victory over the 49ers, there are plenty of encouraging takeaways from his performance in the team’s come-from-behind victory. He was able to navigate San Francisco's pass rush just enough to make big plays, like his 51-yard touchdown to Dante Pettis. He used his legs to turn some negative plays into positive plays, including drawing a few critical late hit flags. But the one thing that impressed Matt Eberflus most about Fields’ game was his mental toughness to overcome rough weather and an even worse first half.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Teven Jenkins pancakes Nick Bosa in Week 1 game

Allow me to introduce myself, Nick Bosa. Through a flattening, pancake-style hit, that's exactly what Teven Jenkins metaphorically told the 2019 NFL Rookie of the Year. Jenkins impressed in his first outing of the season at right guard -- a new position for the second-year offensive lineman. He finished eighth amongst right guards in PFF grade for the first week of football.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Johnson records lowest target rate for Week 1

Talk about affecting the game. Bears starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson didn't allow a single target in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. He played 26 snaps on coverage without a target, making it the third most snaps in the last three seasons without a target. And, he recorded the lowest target rate for any defensive back in Week 1.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Maiocco
Person
George Kittle
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears o-line had one of best performances of Week 1

Bears fans knew the team's offensive line produced a solid performance on Sunday against the 49ers. But, did they know it was one of the league's best?. According to a chart cross-referencing ESPN's offensive line win rate and PFF's model, the Bears had one of the best offensive line performances of the week, if not the best.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Both Packers tackles could miss Bears game

The Green Bay Packers struggled heavily in Week 1 with a diminishing loss to a division opponent, the Minnesota Vikings. One of the reasons for the loss and quarterback Aaron Rodgers' constant movement in and out of the pocket was the absence of the team's two starting tackles -- David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Nbc Sports Bay Area#American Football#The Chicago Bears#The Seattle Seahawks
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Carlos Rodón interested in signing with Cubs

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón is "interested" in returning to Chicago to pitch for the Cubs, according to NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. "And guess who else is interested in the Cubs? Carlos Rodon. Yes. Loved pitching in Chicago. Knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system, and they need a top of the rotation arm," Kaplan said on his YouTube show "reKap."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Highest-scoring NFL games ever

The modern NFL is all about points. Gone are the days of smash-mouth defense, as the game has evolved to favor offenses. Officiating changes have only helped to bolster scoring, with increased calls for roughing the passer and pass interference. And teams are throwing the ball more than ever, which only adds to the point totals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bears plan to keep team with McCaskey family

The McCaskey family might be heading towards choppy waters, according to a recent article from Sportico. Amidst Bears principal owner Virginia McCaskey's passing, the Bears will be forced to reshape ownership to have a "single lineal family" (which doesn't have to be a singular person) control at least 30 percent of the team, per NFL rules.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sets record with $10.1 million sale

It’s been 24 years since Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” with the Chicago Bulls, but the basketball legend is still breaking records. A game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $10.091 million at auction house Sotheby’s on Thursday. The eight-figure price tag makes it the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia of all time, surpassing Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God’ jersey from the 1986 World Cup, which sold for $9.28 million in May.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Eloy Jiménez has been one of MLB's best hitters since break

When Eloy Jiménez stepped up for his first plate appearance Tuesday, the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast aired a graphic showing the White Sox slugger’s second half numbers. Jiménez not only has been red-hot at the plate since the All-Star break, but what he’s done over the last two months or so has him in exclusive company.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy