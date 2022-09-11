Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Fall Rod Run opens in Pigeon Forge with cast from Happy Days
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A popular car show, Rod Run, in Pigeon Forge opened up Thursday with some familiar faces from a popular 1970′s TV show. Potsie and Ralph are on hand signing autographs and meeting with fans of the show at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.
wvlt.tv
A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Morristown authorities, including the police department and fire department, responded to a paragliding accident Thursday morning. East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization.
wvlt.tv
Wander with llamas at Greeneville farm
A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Morristown authorities, including the police department and fire department, responded to a paragliding accident Thursday morning. East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization.
WBIR
Ijams River Trail in Knoxville, Tennessee
Ijams in Knoxville has more than 12 miles of nature trails open to hikers and runners. An easy trail to start with is the River Trail.
wvlt.tv
Dollywood’s Harvest Festival to kick off soon, feature more than 13K pumpkins
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the leaves begin to change and the temperature becomes cooler in East Tennessee, Dollywood is set to kick off its award-winning Harvest Festival, showcasing the beauty of the Smokies. The festival will bring the park’s forests alive, fill the streets with smells of fall...
Horses important to local 91-year-old
At 91 years old, Jean Fowler said she plans to keep on riding her prize-winning Tennessee Walking Horse in competitions. As recently as a year ago, she won a blue ribbon in competition. The love of horses and other farm animals has been with Fowler, a resident of Lenoir City, since she was a child. Growing up on a farm in middle Tennessee, she first learned to ride on the back of a mule. ...
WBIR
Family of Ukrainian refugees in Knoxville needs community support
Julie Tryukhan's husband had to stay behind and fight. She and her two children are trying to start a new life in East Tennessee.
Knoxville family takes extreme measures to help suicidal daughter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you or someone you know may be considering suicide—help is available. Speak with someone today by calling the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Recently, one East Tennessee mother had to take extreme measures to make sure her daughter was not a danger to herself and it took a real toll on her family.
wvlt.tv
Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident
Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident

A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization. An East Tennessee is raising money for the Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation to help provide...
Sevierville TN Will Soon Be Home to Exciting New Smokies Attraction
The first time I went to Gatlinburg, it was 1982 and there wasn't much to do EXCEPT Gatlinburg. My sister and I checked out Ripley's Believe It or Not and jumped into a crystal clear Smoky Mountain stream fully clothed. But aside from that, well... WHAT ISN'T THERE TO DO...
wvlt.tv
‘Win this Truck’ for just $250
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How’d you like a brand new 2022 pick up truck for only 250 bucks? Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, and that’s what the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains has put together for a fundraiser. The clubs are selling tickets and...
wvlt.tv
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
wvlt.tv
Geriatricians Needed
Geriatricians Needed

WVLT has learned Patriot Homecare in Oak Ridge previously faced a lawsuit before FBI raid on Wednesday. Tennessee football fans will have to fork out hundreds to get into the Florida game, while fans are now weighing if the price is worth it. Robot kindergarten students will learn to operate...
wvlt.tv
KPD crisis team teaches de-escalation techniques to high school students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Crisis Negotiations Team will teach students at Central High School on Thursday. A spokesperson said the crisis team would be at Central High School throughout Sept. 15, teaching three separate 90-minute classes. The instruction will be given to criminal justice students, officials said.
Dolly Parton movie memorabilia donated to Sevierville thrift store
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries just received a donation of Dolly Parton cinema history. SMARM posted on Facebook that it received several items from the production of Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas. Items received include clothing, furniture and household items from the film set to premiere...
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
wvlt.tv
Raided Oak Ridge health care facility faced previous lawsuit
Raided Oak Ridge health care facility faced previous lawsuit

Tennessee football fans will have to fork out hundreds to get into the Florida game, while fans are now weighing if the price is worth it. Robot kindergarten students will learn to operate at Catlettsburg Elementary.
WATE
Tennessee Valley Fair offers fun for all ages
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From great food to thrilling attractions to concerts from some of the biggest names, the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fair is a great time for the whole family. The fun does not stop once the Tennessee Valley Fair rolls into Chilhowee Park in Knoxville and 2022...
wvlt.tv
Largest expansion ever planned for Wilderness at the Smokies
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A business that’s Sevierville’s largest tax contributor is planning a new $40 million investment that is set to open next year. Wilderness at the Smokies plans to add new rooms and expand its indoor water park area. 40,000 square feet of space will be...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. needs more older adult care providers; Knoxville clinic has solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The waitlist in East Tennessee is growing for people to get a new patient appointment at one memory care clinic in Knoxville. Now the need for health care workers for people getting older is very high, but one Knoxville doctor has a solution. “We’re aging as...
