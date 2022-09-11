At 91 years old, Jean Fowler said she plans to keep on riding her prize-winning Tennessee Walking Horse in competitions. As recently as a year ago, she won a blue ribbon in competition. The love of horses and other farm animals has been with Fowler, a resident of Lenoir City, since she was a child. Growing up on a farm in middle Tennessee, she first learned to ride on the back of a mule. ...

LENOIR CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO