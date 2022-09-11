ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Fall Rod Run opens in Pigeon Forge with cast from Happy Days

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A popular car show, Rod Run, in Pigeon Forge opened up Thursday with some familiar faces from a popular 1970′s TV show. Potsie and Ralph are on hand signing autographs and meeting with fans of the show at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.
A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Morristown authorities, including the police department and fire department, responded to a paragliding accident Thursday morning. East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization.
Wander with llamas at Greeneville farm

A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Morristown authorities, including the police department and fire department, responded to a paragliding accident Thursday morning. East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization.
The Connection

Horses important to local 91-year-old

At 91 years old, Jean Fowler said she plans to keep on riding her prize-winning Tennessee Walking Horse in competitions. As recently as a year ago, she won a blue ribbon in competition. The love of horses and other farm animals has been with Fowler, a resident of Lenoir City, since she was a child. Growing up on a farm in middle Tennessee, she first learned to ride on the back of a mule. ...
Knoxville family takes extreme measures to help suicidal daughter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you or someone you know may be considering suicide—help is available. Speak with someone today by calling the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Recently, one East Tennessee mother had to take extreme measures to make sure her daughter was not a danger to herself and it took a real toll on her family.
Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident

Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident

A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization. An East Tennessee is raising money for the Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation to help provide...
‘Win this Truck’ for just $250

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How’d you like a brand new 2022 pick up truck for only 250 bucks? Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, and that’s what the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains has put together for a fundraiser. The clubs are selling tickets and...
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
Geriatricians Needed

WVLT has learned Patriot Homecare in Oak Ridge previously faced a lawsuit before FBI raid on Wednesday. Tennessee football fans will have to fork out hundreds to get into the Florida game, while fans are now weighing if the price is worth it.
KPD crisis team teaches de-escalation techniques to high school students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Crisis Negotiations Team will teach students at Central High School on Thursday. A spokesperson said the crisis team would be at Central High School throughout Sept. 15, teaching three separate 90-minute classes. The instruction will be given to criminal justice students, officials said.
Dolly Parton movie memorabilia donated to Sevierville thrift store

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries just received a donation of Dolly Parton cinema history. SMARM posted on Facebook that it received several items from the production of Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas. Items received include clothing, furniture and household items from the film set to premiere...
Tennessee Valley Fair offers fun for all ages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From great food to thrilling attractions to concerts from some of the biggest names, the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fair is a great time for the whole family. The fun does not stop once the Tennessee Valley Fair rolls into Chilhowee Park in Knoxville and 2022...
Largest expansion ever planned for Wilderness at the Smokies

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A business that’s Sevierville’s largest tax contributor is planning a new $40 million investment that is set to open next year. Wilderness at the Smokies plans to add new rooms and expand its indoor water park area. 40,000 square feet of space will be...
SEVIERVILLE, TN

