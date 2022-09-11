Jackson State beats TSU in the Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJTV)- Jackson State overcomes a slow start to beat Tennessee State 16-3.

The Tigers offense struggled to get going, but the defense picked them up with a great performance.

Late in the 4th quarter the Tigers were able to connect on a deep ball to put the game away.

Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein recaps the game in the video above.

