KSLA
City of Shreveport investing $5.3M in area organizations
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Big developments are set to happen in Shreveport after Mayor Adrian Perkins announced the city will be investing $5.3 million in several area organizations. SPAR will receive $3 million to renovate Cargill Park Soccer Field and other projects, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana will receive $1.5...
KSLA
KSLA CAFE: Nat’l Hispanic Heritage month kicks off on Sept. 15
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In 2022, September 15 is the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of citizens with roots in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America. Bryant Garcia, the owner of 318 Latino sat down with KSLA News 12′s Biskie...
KSLA
Carthage ISD leaders speak on how Guardian Program works for them
CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) - Carthage ISD instituted the Guardian Plan in 2014, following a number of school shootings across the nation. The plan allows handpicked faculty members to be armed to defend themselves and students in the event of an active shooter. An audit report by the Texas School Safety...
KSLA
First responder softball tournament being held in memory of fallen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In honor of fallen brothers, the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) is hosting its Battle of the Heroes First Responder Softball Tournament. On Saturday, Sept. 17, a first responder softball tournament will be happening at Cargill Sports Complex. The event is free to go to and the SFD is asking the public to come to show support and honor the memories of fallen first responders.
National Night Out Parade in Downtown Shreveport
Shreveport Police Department invites all members of the community to come out and enjoy the 2022 National Night Out Parade, Thursday September 15th at 6PM. The parade will travel from the 400 block to the 600 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. SPD and city officials want to give crime and drugs a going away party.
KTBS
Shreveport woman wants mildew issues resolved
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shakira Reliford has been calling Cooper Road Plaza Apartments home for eight years, but she says due to an ongoing issue involving mildew lately she hasn't been staying in her apartment unit. The leasing office manager acknowledged they are aware of her complaint, but they say she's...
KSLA
Robinson’s Rescue celebrates 80,000 spay/neuter surgeries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since Robinson’s Rescue opened in 2008, the nonprofit has performed more than 80,000 spay/neuter surgeries. “80,000 surgeries has prevented so many animals from being on the streets, from entering our shelters. Robinson’s rescue mission is to decrease this overpopulation problem by providing this accessible, high-quality, high-volume, low-cost spay/neuters service, and educating the community on the importance of spay/neuters and pet responsibility,” said Dr. Andrea Master Everson.
KSLA
Tips for how to live comfortably while struggling to make ends meet
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck right now, you’re not alone. Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they are struggling to make ends meet. Financial professional JT McDaniel, of McDaniel Financial, is sharing some ways to help you live more comfortably. See the interview for tips>>
KSLA
How do you feel about Shreveport-Bossier? Take this survey.
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (SBCTB) is now releasing an online survey for residents to get more information to support a Destination Master Plan to rebrand the Shreveport-Bossier area. Local governments and community organizations are working with SBCTB to develop a 10-year plan to give...
KSLA
Tracking heat on the horizon
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Still seeing a quiet few days ahead in the ArkLaTex with sunny skies throughout your Thursday and continuing into Friday. Highs today may return to the 90s, depending on your location, upper-80s otherwise. High pressure dominates the region, allowing us to see these clear skies. Lows tonight will drop to the low-60s, the very cool mornings likely being over for now.
This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home
Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
KTBS
2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home winner has been named, but the real winners are the kids of St. Jude
BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Wednesday, the 32nd KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home was awarded to a generous donor. Roy Cochran of Bossier City, La. is the lucky winner. But the real winners each year are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Thanks to your generosity, $1,552,375 was raised this year for St. Jude. In the past 32 years, $39,590,590 has been raised.
tmpresale.com
Bossier City R&B Music Experiences concert in Bossier City, LA Dec 09, 2022 – presale code
A Bossier City R&B Music Experience pre-sale code is finally here: This is your best chance to order tickets for Bossier City R&B Music Experience before the public. This might be your one chance ever to see Bossier City R&B Music Experience live in Bossier City!. Bossier City R&B Music...
KSLA
Sorority chapter hosts Shreveport mayoral forum
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With the fall elections fast approaching, Shreveport’s mayoral candidates continue to jockey for voters’ attention and ballots. Several participated in a forum that the Shreveport alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta held Monday night (Sept. 12) at Huntington High School. A spokeswoman for...
KSLA
2 accused of desecrating 102 gravesites
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Bossier sheriff’s detectives want to know whether your loved one’s brass vase has been stolen from their gravesite or whether you’ve seen a particular vehicle in the vicinity of a cemetery. That’s because they’ve arrested two people who allegedly desecrated graves...
westcentralsbest.com
Fire breaks out at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire broke out at the Southern Trace Country Club Clubhouse in Shreveport Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 8:26 p.m. At one point there were up to 17 Shreveport fire units on the scene. The Shreveport Fire Department confirmed the fire was confined to the...
Louisiana deputies share ‘poison napkin’ warning
The De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
listenupyall.com
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
KSLA
Summer heat returns to the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures are on the rise through next week as a strong ridge of high pressure sets up across the region. We’ll see an extended stretch of 90 degree heat starting this weekend and lasting through at least next week. A mainly dry forecast is on the way as well.
KTAL
Jonetta Kaiser of Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’ talks show premiere, Louisiana ties
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The star of NBC Peacock’s upcoming series “Vampire Academy” visited the morning show to talk about what fans can expect. Jonetta Kaiser portrays librarian Sonya Karp in the streaming adaptation of the paranormal young adult romance series of the same name by author Richelle Meade.
