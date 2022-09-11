SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Still seeing a quiet few days ahead in the ArkLaTex with sunny skies throughout your Thursday and continuing into Friday. Highs today may return to the 90s, depending on your location, upper-80s otherwise. High pressure dominates the region, allowing us to see these clear skies. Lows tonight will drop to the low-60s, the very cool mornings likely being over for now.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO