Model Kris Smith lifts the lid on his wedding to fiancée Sarah Bouzaleris - as he confirms the son he shares with ex Dannii Minogue will be there

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Kris Smith has shared new details about his wedding plans with fiancée Sarah Bouzaleris.

The Myer model, 41, who proposed to his personal trainer partner, 30, two years ago, told the Herald Sun on Sunday that the couple were previously planning to marry abroad with no guests.

'We wanted to elope', Kris said, before clarifying that the couple will now be marring in front of friends and family before the end of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DaORq_0hqatd9600
Kris Smith, 41, (right) shared new details about his wedding plans with fiancée Sarah Bouzaleris, 30, (left) in an interview with the Herald Sun this Sunday  

While the location and date of their nuptials is unknown, Kris did clarify that all three of his children will be in attendance.

He and Sarah share two daughters, Frankie, two, and Mila Elle, three, while Kris also shares a son named Ethan, 11, with his ex-partner Dannii Minogue, 50.

'Ethan is going to be in a beautiful suit and the girls (Mia and Frankie, his daughters with Boulazeris) will have their wedding dresses made which will be very similar to their mum's,' the English star said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4euzli_0hqatd9600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seyQ6_0hqatd9600
He and Sarah share two daughters, Frankie, two, and Mila Elle, three, while Kris also shares a son named Ethan, 11, with his ex-partner Dannii Minogue, 50. Pictured is Kris and Dannii in 2010 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3noNGT_0hqatd9600
While Kris often shares photos of his daughters online, he and Dannii are extremely private when it comes to Ethan and have never uploaded any images of their son's face on social media

'There is not a chance I will be able to keep a dry eye.'

Kris proposed to his longtime partner in December 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SgZpJ_0hqatd9600
The pair were celebrating their daughter Frankie's first birthday with a party in their backyard when Kris asked for Sarah's hand in marriage.

At the time, he captioned a gallery of charming photos on Instagram: '2020 wasn't all bad... she said yes.'

Since then, the pair have been documenting their wedding preparations, wth Sarah recently sharing photos of herself trying on wedding dresses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3GcX_0hqatd9600
Person
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

