Virginia Tech's defense led the way Saturday night as the Hokies picked up their first win of the Brent Pry with a strong 27-10 victory over Boston College. TyJuan Garbutt has shown plenty of potential over the years starting back in 2019 with a breakout seeming to be likely in 2020. However, off the field difficulties with some family health concerns understandably led him to take time away from football returning midseason before returning to his starting role in 2021 and showing more of the potential to develop into a star that he had shown previously.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO