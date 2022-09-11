Read full article on original website
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E Preston
Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival 2022 offers free afternoon admission in Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinctCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Thomas Seth Manning
Thomas Seth Manning, 44, of Pulaski, VA, went to be with his Lord on September 8, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Seth was a beloved son, grandson, father, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend, and he will be missed forever. Seth was born in May 1978 in...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke crash cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along I-581N at mile marker .2 is causing delays Sunday in Roanoke. The north left lane, center lane and shoulder are closed, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
supertalk929.com
Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia spark investigation
Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia have sparked an investigation by local police. According to a report from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were discovered by a citizen on September 6th in the Iron Ridge area. Officials say the scene was processed for evidence and the...
wfxrtv.com
“Old Salem Days” attracts a crowd despite rain
SALEM, Va (WFXR) — Salem Rotary hosted their 42nd annual “Old Salem Days” event Saturday on Main street. The event featured vendors, food, and overall fun for people of all ages. Event coordinators say people began showing up as early as 7:30 in the morning. Although this year’s event was met with rain, one Salem Rotary member says it was still a huge success.
wfxrtv.com
2 vehicle crash on I-81 on Sunday, motorcyclist dies, VSP reports
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6:10 p.m. on northbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 169 in Botetourt County. Police say 60-year-old Randall David Lucabaugh of Bunker Hill, West Virginia was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. That’s when Lucabaugh hit the backend of a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
wvtf.org
Last year Roanoke criminalized sleeping on sidewalks. Here’s what’s happened since
Since 2020 Roanoke has seen an increase in the number of people sleeping on sidewalks and downtown areas. Last December, the city council voted to make sleeping on sidewalks a criminal offense. Other communities across southwest Virginia, including Bristol and Pulaski, have enacted similar policies in the past few months.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An I-81N motorcycle crash at mile marker 169 is causing one and a half miles of delays Sunday in Botetourt County. Check back for updates.
wfxrtv.com
Police identify teen in deadly weekend shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police revealed the identity of the teenager who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. It happened in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police say they found 15-year-old Demarion D. Sanders with a critical gunshot wound outside a house in the area. Sanders was later pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
WDBJ7.com
One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - State Police says they are looking for the driver of a green Harley Davidson motorcycle that is believed to be involved in a shooting along I-81 in Roanoke County at mile marker 137 on Sunday evening. A state police spokesperson says there is no danger...
wfirnews.com
Motorcyclist dies after bike rear-ends truck on Interstate 81
NEWS RELEASE: BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Sept 11) at 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 81, at the northbound 169-mile marker in Botetourt County. A 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling north on Interstate...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Police investigate shooting, man drove to hospital
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived a the hospital. According to police, they were told about the incident on Monday, Sept. 12 around 5:10 p.m. Police say a man with a gunshot wound drove himself to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
WSLS
Roanoke Days Inn owner reveals why he decided to close
ROANOKE, Va. – The Days Inn off of Orange Avenue is closing this month, an announcement that was made shortly after a nearby Sheetz announced their relocation. About six months ago, owner Mehulsinh Vashi and his wife decided to sell the building due to some challenges, including revenue loss due to COVID and a fire in 2020 that caused about $100,000 worth of damage, forcing them to close the hotel for six months.
woay.com
Wytheville man facing felony charges in Fayette County
Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County deputies have charged Alfred O. Umberger III, of Wytheville, with possession of a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with a revoked license for DUI. Yesterday, deputies within the magistrate court reported a male walking into the building looking for law enforcement. The man was visibly impaired, stating that he had stolen a car and was being chased by men.
whee.net
Grand Jury in Patrick County hands down indictments
A Patrick County Circuit Court grand jury handed down 37 indictments on Friday against 22 people. Among them, David Howard Childress III was indicted on four counts of abduction, two counts of rape and stalking. Jonathon Jarrell was indicted for taking indecent liberties by a parent with a child and aggravated sex with a victim under the age of 13.
WDBJ7.com
Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
